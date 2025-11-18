I Have Documented Each Stage Of Catching A Flight From A Passenger’s Perspective (40 Pics)

Embark on a unique journey with “The Mile High Club Documentary Project,” where I played the role of a discreet fly on the wall in economy. Over the course of 6 years, I captured the entire flight process, from check-in to duty-free, without looking through the viewfinder – ensuring authenticity, especially during security checks and onboard.

Join me in this silent visual narrative that unveils the hidden beauty and challenges of catching a flight in the pre-COVID era.

#1

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
