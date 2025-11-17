I Took Pictures Of Beautiful Horses In Breathtaking Icelandic Landscapes, And Here Are 30 Of Them

by

My name is Petra Marita Leifsdóttir and I’m a professional photographer working and living in the most beautiful place on this Earth – Iceland. In my recent photo series ”Icelandic Horse” I combined my two biggest passions, the Icelandic horse and Icelandic nature.

The Icelandic horse is a very unique breed of horse. They are small but extremely tough. Horses of mixed origin were originally brought to Iceland with the Vikings, but today the Icelandic horse is considered one of the purest breeds of horses in the whole world, due to the isolated homeland where no other breed of horses exists. Did you know that no horse has entered Iceland for over 1000 years?

More info: petramarita.is

#1 My Horse Héla In Front Of Skógafoss Waterfall

#2 What Freedom Looks Like

#3 The First Snow

#4 Midsummer Night

#5 The Stallion Ölnir In Winter Wonderland

#6 The Famous Beach In Vík Is One Of My Favorite Locations

#7 Authentic Icelandic Landscape At It’s Best

#8 Red Hills

#9 Reynisfjara

#10 Úlfur Exploring Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon

#11 Mother And Daughter

#12 Unreal Landscapes Of Iceland

#13 Bósi

#14 Vestrahorn

#15 Icelandic Horses Come In Many Colors

#16 Héla In The Lupines

#17 One Week Old Foal On A Summer Night, The Sun Doesn’t Set

#18 When Life Looks Like A Fairytale

#19

#20 Jupiter And Our Local River

#21 In A Field Of Lupins

#22 Sunsets In Iceland Are Magical

#23

#24 Styrmir In Front Of The Mighty Vestrahorn Mountain

#25 Making Friends

#26 Midnight Rider

#27

#28 Majestic Waterfall

#29

#30

