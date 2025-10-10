Photographer Captures Raw Emotions Of 50 People Looking At Their Own Pics, And Their Reactions Are Priceless (New Pics)

You might remember Volodymyr, a street photographer originally from Ukraine and now based in the Czech Republic. What made his work go viral on social media is the way he surprises strangers by taking beautiful portraits of them. Nobody ever expects what the photographer’s real goal is – but soon after, they receive an instant printout of their photo as a gift, and Volodymyr captures their genuine reaction to the moment.

This time, we decided to feature some of the best portraits and reaction shots of a special group of people – those serving their country, such as police officers, soldiers, medics, and more. Their honest reactions are truly priceless and deserve to be shared with others. So, without further ado, scroll down to see the beautiful work of this talented street photographer.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | Facebook | youtube.com

#1

Image source: printographer1

#2

Image source: printographer1

#3

Image source: printographer1

#4

Image source: printographer1

#5

Image source: printographer1

#6

Image source: printographer1

#7

Image source: printographer1

#8

Image source: printographer1

#9

Image source: printographer1

#10

Image source: printographer1

#11

Image source: printographer1

#12

Image source: printographer1

#13

Image source: printographer1

#14

Image source: printographer1

#15

Image source: printographer1

#16

Image source: printographer1

#17

Image source: printographer1

#18

Image source: printographer1

#19

Image source: printographer1

#20

Image source: printographer1

#21

Image source: printographer1

#22

Image source: printographer1

#23

Image source: printographer1

#24

Image source: printographer1

#25

Image source: printographer1

#26

Image source: printographer1

#27

Image source: printographer1

#28

Image source: printographer1

#29

Image source: printographer1

#30

Image source: printographer1

#31

Image source: printographer1

#32

Image source: printographer1

#33

Image source: printographer1

#34

Image source: printographer1

#35

Image source: printographer1

#36

Image source: printographer1

#37

Image source: printographer1

#38

Image source: printographer1

#39

Image source: printographer1

#40

Image source: printographer1

#41

Image source: printographer1

#42

Image source: printographer1

#43

Image source: printographer1

#44

Image source: printographer1

#45

Image source: printographer1

#46

Image source: printographer1

#47

Image source: printographer1

#48

Image source: printographer1

#49

Image source: printographer1

#50

Image source: printographer1

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
