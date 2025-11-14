Photographer Captures The Lives Of People In Yakutia, Where It Gets As Cold As -58 Fahrenheit (35 Pics)

Winter can be quite painful and annoying to many people. At least to the ones living in the places of the world that have cold temperatures and piles of snow. However, this region in Russia called Yakutia, also known as the Sakha Republic, tops it off with winters that get as cold as -50 degrees Celsius (-58 Fahrenheit). The region is located 5,300 kilometers from Moscow and has almost 1 million residents.

A Yakutian photographer named Aleksey Vasiliev decided to capture the daily lives and struggles of the Yakutian people, showing what living in such a cold region looks like and what people do to pass the time. The photographer told Bored Panda: “In the past, I was an alcoholic. When I stopped drinking, I needed to fill the void that the drink left. Then photography came to me and taught me to see life more positively.”

More info: Instagram | alexey-vasilyev.com | Facebook

#1

Image source: lekon_v

#2

Image source: lekon_v

#3

Image source: lekon_v

#4

Image source: lekon_v

#5

Image source: lekon_v

#6

Image source: lekon_v

#7

Image source: lekon_v

#8

Image source: lekon_v

#9

Image source: lekon_v

#10

Image source: lekon_v

#11

Image source: lekon_v

#12

Image source: lekon_v

#13

Image source: lekon_v

#14

Image source: lekon_v

#15

Image source: lekon_v

#16

Image source: lekon_v

#17

Image source: lekon_v

#18

Image source: lekon_v

#19

Image source: lekon_v

#20

Image source: lekon_v

#21

Image source: lekon_v

#22

Image source: lekon_v

#23

Image source: lekon_v

#24

Image source: lekon_v

#25

Image source: lekon_v

#26

Image source: lekon_v

#27

Image source: lekon_v

#28

Image source: lekon_v

#29

Image source: lekon_v

#30

Image source: lekon_v

#31

Image source: lekon_v

#32

Image source: lekon_v

#33

Image source: lekon_v

#34

Image source: lekon_v

#35

Image source: lekon_v

