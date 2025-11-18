Hey Pandas, What’s A Question You Ask Yourself Over And Over Again? (Closed)

There is always some kind of question that’s still unfulfilled as time goes on.
Why am I talking to myself?
How do you not panic?
Is it safe ?
“What am I doing?”, “What am I supposed to do now?”, “So, what am I eating today?”, “Am I out of snacks??????”, “Am I going to be late again?”… et cetera and et cetera.. (“,)/
Is “Creation” just the decomposition of the Nothingness that died at Big Bang?
When will the physics used in music be expanded?
i.e. Using frequencies that can produce an emotional response like the appoggiatura in Adele’s “Someone Like You” that lends one to cry. Or that electric fan in the back of a lab that produced a subaural sound(?) that caused the people to think the place was haunted.
Also as sound can break glass..what are unused physical properties that can be added to a creative piece?
Where the fúck is my bus?
Want to go one more day? There could be something new and interesting….
Why am I like this?
Am I going to have enough money to live on?
Why did I come in here, what for?
Where the hell did I put it this time?
ok…which hand is my left hand?
What’s the worst that could happen?
“What did I come in to this room for?”
Are you ok
Why? Why do I live? Why am i such a disappointment? Why can’t I be like my family? Why, why, WHY?! Would they even care if I left, if I went away forever? Or would they continue to laugh and smile, without me? Why do I pretend everything’s fine? Why do I pretend to care? Why do I pretend to be happy? Is there something wrong with me? WHAT’S WRONG WITH ME!? Does my family care? Am I alone?
Was my choice of family over career a good one?
Why does he love me?
If the events in Star Wars happened A Long, Long Time Ago in a Galaxy Far, Far Away, then why is it that when Red Leader is flying his X-Wing fighter in the trench of the Death Star, he exclaims, “Almost there! Hold ’em off for a few more seconds…” He shouldn’t even know the term, “seconds.” I ask this over and over again, for sure!
What does my boyfriend see in me?
Will it still matter a year from now?
Who put the bop in the bop shoo bop shoo bop?
Could I have done anything more to save my daughter’s life? I lived in another town at the time
Why can’t I get reliable healthcare in the U.S.? I know why, I just keep asking.
Did I eat yesterday?
Why me?
Will I ever forgive myself?
What will succeed Math as a universal descriptor?
What if I had done X, Y or Z differently?
What does the colour blue taste like?
What’s wrong with me
Why bother?
Unwhy
Why does the porridge-bird lay its egg in the air?
Why can’t he see things from my perspective?
what will happen if he wins?
Did I close the garage door when I left?
