I Created And Photographed A Series Of “The Man Who Lost Everything, Even His Wife” (12 Pics)

My name is Robert, and I have been photographing for a year now. This project was not only a sort of commemoration but also a significant challenge where I gave my all, striving for the best result. How did this idea come to me? In my close circle, I know people who are so fond of gambling that they don’t realize they are addicted, losing the most important things in their lives—their closest loved ones. What did I want to show with this project? That you should recognize in time what you have around you, as no amount of wealth can replace your loved ones, and with wealth, you may lose a clear perspective.
During the project, no one was harmed, and everyone is safe.
If you’d like to buy me a cup of coffee or purchase my photos, please contact me. Thank you very much.
Sincerely, Robert
