Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

by

Even the abundance of cat pics and wholesome posts isn’t enough to hide the fact that the internet isn’t just about making people smile. When you enter the realm of beauty on social media, you have to prepare not just for artistic and aesthetic photos but also for what lies beneath the surface—society’s barely constrained desire to look ‘perfect’ at all times and how damaging unrealistic beauty standards can be.

Case in point—the popular ‘Goddess Women’ Instagram account with 319k followers whose founder photoshops already beautiful-looking celebrities to make them fit social media influencer beauty standards. Have a scroll through some of their latest photoshops and let us know what you think, dear Readers, because the internet’s divided into two camps about this content.

The content they put out raises some very interesting questions about beauty standards, how much is too much, and to what extent trying to replicate these digitally-altered photos can be damaging. After all, research has shown that unrealistic beauty standards can have powerful negative consequences. You’ll find part 1 of Bored Panda’s article series about the ‘Goddess Women’ IG page right here.

#1 Margot Robbie

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#2 Monica Bellucci

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#3 Emma Watson And Margot Robbie

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#4 Phoebe Tonkin

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#5 Kristen Stewart

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#6 Julia Roberts

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#7 Megan Fox

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#8 Emilia Clarke

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#9 Anya Taylor-Joy

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#10 Scarlett Johansson

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#11 Monica Bellucci

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#12 Gal Gadot

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#13 Jennifer Lopez

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#14 Anne Hathaway

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#15 Dakota Johnson

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#16 Phoebe Tonkin

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#17 Blake Lively

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#18 Emilia Clarke

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#19 Rihanna

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#20 Margot Robbie

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#21 Dakota Johnson

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#22 Cameron Diaz

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#23 Stella Maxwell

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#24 Alexandra Daddario

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#25 Jennifer Lawrence

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#26 Johny Depp And Winona Ryder

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#27 Monica Bellucci

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#28 Dakota Johnson

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#29 Angelina Jolie

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

#30 Kendall Jenner

Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Image source: goddess.women

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
60 Funny Pale People Problems That Other People Will Never Understand
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Artist Paints Iconic Movie And Cartoon Characters As Bees, And The Result Is Extremely Cute
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
This Artist Illustrated Things Humans Do In Private, And They’re Both Playful And Heartfelt (27 Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2025
Makeup Artist Transforms Herself Into Famous Characters And Celebrities, And The Result Is Impressive
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Donate A Story & You’ll Get A Custom-Made Doodle!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
We Decided To Surprise People In The Park With Our Social Planes
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.