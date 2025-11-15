Someone Is Editing Celeb Pics To Fit Today’s Influencer Beauty Standards And People Have Mixed Feelings (30 New Pics)

Even the abundance of cat pics and wholesome posts isn’t enough to hide the fact that the internet isn’t just about making people smile. When you enter the realm of beauty on social media, you have to prepare not just for artistic and aesthetic photos but also for what lies beneath the surface—society’s barely constrained desire to look ‘perfect’ at all times and how damaging unrealistic beauty standards can be.
Case in point—the popular ‘Goddess Women’ Instagram account with 319k followers whose founder photoshops already beautiful-looking celebrities to make them fit social media influencer beauty standards. Have a scroll through some of their latest photoshops and let us know what you think, dear Readers, because the internet’s divided into two camps about this content.
The content they put out raises some very interesting questions about beauty standards, how much is too much, and to what extent trying to replicate these digitally-altered photos can be damaging. After all, research has shown that unrealistic beauty standards can have powerful negative consequences. You’ll find part 1 of Bored Panda’s article series about the ‘Goddess Women’ IG page right here.
#1 Margot Robbie
Image source: goddess.women
#2 Monica Bellucci
Image source: goddess.women
#3 Emma Watson And Margot Robbie
Image source: goddess.women
#4 Phoebe Tonkin
Image source: goddess.women
#5 Kristen Stewart
Image source: goddess.women
#6 Julia Roberts
Image source: goddess.women
#7 Megan Fox
Image source: goddess.women
#8 Emilia Clarke
Image source: goddess.women
#9 Anya Taylor-Joy
Image source: goddess.women
#10 Scarlett Johansson
Image source: goddess.women
#11 Monica Bellucci
Image source: goddess.women
#12 Gal Gadot
Image source: goddess.women
#13 Jennifer Lopez
Image source: goddess.women
#14 Anne Hathaway
Image source: goddess.women
#15 Dakota Johnson
Image source: goddess.women
#16 Phoebe Tonkin
Image source: goddess.women
#17 Blake Lively
Image source: goddess.women
#18 Emilia Clarke
Image source: goddess.women
#19 Rihanna
Image source: goddess.women
#20 Margot Robbie
Image source: goddess.women
#21 Dakota Johnson
Image source: goddess.women
#22 Cameron Diaz
Image source: goddess.women
#23 Stella Maxwell
Image source: goddess.women
#24 Alexandra Daddario
Image source: goddess.women
#25 Jennifer Lawrence
Image source: goddess.women
#26 Johny Depp And Winona Ryder
Image source: goddess.women
#27 Monica Bellucci
Image source: goddess.women
#28 Dakota Johnson
Image source: goddess.women
#29 Angelina Jolie
Image source: goddess.women
#30 Kendall Jenner
Image source: goddess.women
