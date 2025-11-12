Photoshop Troll Who Takes Photo Requests Too Literally Strikes Again

We all want to have at least one perfect picture of ourselves. If we don’t hire a professional photographer, however, getting one proves to be an impossible task. Maybe it’s the bad lighting, maybe the composition is flawed, but there’s always something that’s ruining the shot. Luckily for us, Photoshop wizard James Fridman (previously here, here, and here) is taking requests from people who want their images tweaked. But if you decide to ask him for help, take extreme care. Not all of James’ edits are what you’d expect.

From pulling car keys from their belly button to making a bald man’s head look like ice cream, Fridman has his own way of tackling the imperfections in the images he gets. Scroll down to check out his work, upvote your favorites and let us know in the comments if you’d be brave enough to submit him your own picture!

More info: jamesfridman.com | Facebook | Twitter

#1

Image source: James Fridman

#2

Image source: James Fridman

#3

Image source: James Fridman

#4

Image source: James Fridman

#5

Image source: James Fridman

#6

Image source: James Fridman

#7

Image source: James Fridman

#8

Image source: James Fridman

#9

Image source: James Fridman

#10

Image source: James Fridman

#11

Image source: James Fridman

#12

Image source: James Fridman

#13

Image source: James Fridman

#14

Image source: James Fridman

#15

Image source: James Fridman

#16

Image source: James Fridman

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
