44 Famous Movie Scene Locations In Real Life (Part 2)

If you think you’re an avid film fan, you still have not seen works of Christopher Moloney.

Both journalist and photographer, he does a lot of traveling with one goal: to photograph the places where the most famous scenes of Hollywood were filmed. Yet, the story doesn’t end just there. Photos of the original scene are superimposed at the actual place, giving an incredible contrast as well as similarity!

Scroll down and see for yourself!

#1 Léon: The Professional

#2 Stranger Things

#3 Breakfast At Tiffany’s

#4 Avengers

#5 The Seven Year Itch

#6 Gilmore Girls: Pilot

#7 The Devil Wears Prada

#8 The Walking Dead: Days Gone Bye

#9 Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

#10 Black Swan

#11 Forrest Gump

#12 When Harry Met Sally

#13 Kick-Ass 2

#14 Captain America: The First Avenger

#15 Enchanted

#16 Baby Driver

#17 Friends With Benefits

#18 I Am Legend

#19 Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

#20 The Middle: Orlando

#21 The Amazing Spider-Man 2

#22 Three Days Of The Condor

#23 Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

#24 A Kiss Before Dying

#25 Baby Driver

#26 The Walking Dead: Days Gone Bye

#27 Driving Miss Daisy

#28 Forrest Gump

#29 When Harry Met Sally

#30 La Dolce Vita

#31 Atlanta

#32 The Wizard

#33 30 Beats

#34 P.s. I Love You

#35 The Adjustment Bureau

#36 New York Stories

#37 The Walking Dead: Days Gone Bye

#38 The Walking Dead: Days Gone Bye

#39 You Stupid Man

#40 The Walking Dead: Days Gone Bye

#41 Factory Girl

#42 Bank Account

#43 P.s. I Love You

#44 Margaret

