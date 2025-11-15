Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Thing You Have Bought That’s Under 100 Dollars In Value (Closed)

No rules!
#1
A coffee.
One day a coworker of mine told me if i wanted to have a drink with her and her cousin who was visiting. It turns out that said cousin was the love of my life and we have been 8y together.
#2
Not a purchase but rescues. My 2 cats. I have been through so much and they have never left my side. Unconditional love has no price.
#3
Swiss knife. Came in handy many times, both outdoors and indoors.
#4
An everything you need toolset, saves even more if learning to do housework and car maintenance on your own.
#5
Not something incredibly insane, but I bought a really cheap mini food processor. We love salsa, so it’s a complete game changer when we make it. The food processor chops everything up into tiny pieces and has a much better consistency than if we used a blender.
Another thing, my bookshelf. Bought it from ikea. It’s not anything fancy but it’s nice to have your books you love up so you and everyone can see
Follow Us