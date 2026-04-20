Woman Worries Sister Will Sabotage Her Wedding Because Of Past Incident, Considers Uninviting Her

Many brides want their wedding day to go as smoothly as possible. Some aren’t even worried they’ll be branded a “bridezilla” in their pursuit of the perfect day. Still, almost 55% of couples have to make adjustments to their original wedding vision when something unexpected happens. And, most times, it does happen.
This woman’s BF proposed to her during her sister’s wedding some years ago. Now, as she is getting married herself, she’s worried her sister will pull a prank on her big day to get revenge. So, she asked the Internet whether it would be a jerk move to uninvite her sis and thus make sure the day goes smoothly.
A bride considered uninviting her sister to her wedding because of her “revenge” jokes
Image credits: Wavebreak Media / freepik (not the actual photo)
Years prior, the bride’s BF proposed at the sister’s wedding, and the bride feared the sister was going to pull something similar
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: anon
“She always gives a ‘joke’ answer about wanting to get me back,” the bride wrote, “but I’m confident she means it every time”
The majority of commenters sided with the bride, and some even suggested eloping – that way she could be sure the sister wouldn’t ruin her day
However, some believed the bride was blowing things out of proportion
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