I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

by

My name is Hugo Suissas and I am a creative photographer based in Lisbon, Portugal. I use my camera and my brain to trick the eyes of observers. Entirely self-taught, I incorporate everyday objects in scenes where they don’t seem to belong, forcing us to see objects and places in a new way.

I am what you may call an obsessive artist, in the sense that I won’t stop until I materialize in a photo what is in my head. It’s a great deal of hard work. Every day I sit at my desk with white paper and pen and I exercise my brain, trying to have meaningful ideas and interesting projects. What made me get here is my almost uncontrollable desire to create things that haven’t been done before on this planet, or any other in the galaxy. This is what gets me going. 

More info: Instagram

#1

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#2

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#3

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#4

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#5

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#6

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#7

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#8

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#9

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#10

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#11

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#12

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#13

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#14

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#15

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#16

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#17

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#18

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#19

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#20

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#21

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#22

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#23

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#24

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#25

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#26

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#27

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#28

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#29

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#30

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#31

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#32

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#33

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#34

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

#35

I Tried To Show How Playing With Perspective Can Change What We See (35 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Fans Speculate As “Queen Of Japanese Pop” Namie Amuro Disappears, Wiping Out 30 Years Of Music
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
35 Hottest Trends From The Past Decade That Everyone Forgot About
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
My Colorful Art Progress (2010 To 2019)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Jessica Jones
Jessica Jones Season 1 Episode 10 Review: “AKA 1,000 Cuts”
3 min read
Dec, 3, 2015
I Create Felted Wool Dolls With Their Own Personality And Character (12 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
What If Your Favorite Disney Character Was Killed By Hunters?
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.