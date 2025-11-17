50 Funny Cutout Boards That Failed At The One Job They Were Designed For

Cardboard cutouts can be a fun thing for an event, doesn’t matter if it’s for kids or for adults. You can put your face inside a hole and become an animal, a character from your favorite franchise, or just use it as an opportunity for a silly photo op. Unfortunately, not all cutouts come out anatomically correct.
Or maybe, for our laughing sake, fortunately? This selection of weird and laughable face cutouts from our listmakers is proof that this is an art, too, and that designers should approach it with artistry and care. So scroll down the list, dear panda, and upvote your favorite entries.
#1 This Cardboard Shrek
Image source: TomtheFake
#2 So Much Nonsense Out There
Image source: kareng7630
#3 Horrible Cutout
Image source: Imnotalreadydeadyet
#4 I Have Always Wanted To Be A Horse’s Back
Image source: clodet_s
#5 Face Cutout Board For Terese’s Bridal Shower
Image source: partyanddesignco
#6 Face In A Hole At Mr. Toilet House In Suwon, Korea
Image source: face_in_hole_yuko
#7 Ever Wanted To Become A Flip-Flop?
Image source: tuckertnoodle
#8 Interesting Artwork
Image source: nikki_967
#9 This Face Hole Thing
Image source: hugh-r-man
#10 The Position Of These Cutouts
Image source: cpredo
#11 Alright Kids, Who Wants To Be A Severed Head With Elsa And Olaf?
Image source: sfwaltaccount
#12 Totally Sleighed It
Image source: alilorae
#13 Yes, I Love Being An Eye
Image source: ameliainniter
#14 “Yeah, Whatever, Kids Are Stupid Anyway”
Image source: EpriLeK
#15 Surfing Santa
Image source: zo171016oz
#16 Anyone Wanna Take A Picture With Their Face As A Bird’s Chest?
Image source: emmue
#17 This Isn’t How Animal Faces Work, I’m Sure
Image source: shancathraff
#18 Always Wanted To Be A Zebra-Donkey
Image source: magnuschhan
#19 This Is One Of Those Cardboard Character Cutouts With A Hole In Them, So That Kids Can Stick Their Heads In It And Be The Character. In This Case, You Can Be The Bird’s Eye
Image source: lilpickle321
#20 Redcar, One Place We Will Never Go Again. What Are The Other Two Holes For, By The Way?
Image source: lucyrosegoodwin
#21 Face In A Hole In Front Of Manatee Tour Office In Florida, US. At The Entrance Of Manatee Tour Center
Image source: face_in_hole_yuko
#22 Not All Characters Work As Cardboard Cutouts
Image source: matthewc20090
#23 Photo Cutout Board At My Local Fair. Just, What?
Image source: zeropointninerepeat
#24 This “Put Your Face Here And Take A Picture” Cardboard
Image source: porrabelo
#25 Hmm, Interesting One
Image source: little_star_sterling
#26 Hmmm, Ok
Image source: sar_ahmichelle
#27 This Horrible Cardboard Cutout
Image source: Leafs5
#28 Face In A Hole At Kimchi-Kan In Seoul, Korea
Image source: face_in_hole_yuko
#29 This Cutout My Local Japanese Government Gave Me To Illustrate And Warn About What Can Fit In A Baby’s Mouth
Image source: daidougei
#30 What’s Wrong With A Child Wearing It On His Face?
Image source: kanikama_kook, Mali2Mila
#31 Face In A Hole At Gelarto Rosa In Front Of The Saint Stephen Basilica In Budapest, Hungary
Image source: face_in_hole_yuko
#32 This Is Just Weird
Image source: mortenunderbjergg
#33 The Position Of This Hole For Your Head Was Put In
Image source: irrelevantjunk
#34 Cutout Photo Standee Gone Wrong
Image source: Sciencepatel
#35 Our Local Wildlife Shelter Has A Weird Idea About How Photo Cutouts Are Built
Image source: DrSuchong
#36 That Isn’t How A Face Works
Image source: Epicdude42069
#37 Is This How Faces Work, Really?
Image source: caitlinl0ri
#38 I Went Into A Place Where Only Children Were Taking Pictures And Snapped. Even If You Wake Up Without Makeup, If There’s A Face Hole, I’ll Take A Photo
Image source: face_in_hole_yuko
#39 This Cardboard Cutout Makes Me Want To Commit A Hate Crime
Image source: MikeMadigan
#40 I Surely Do Look Like A Fish
Image source: AffeDaBoss
#41 Um, What Exactly Am I Supposed To Fit In Those Cutouts? (Hand For Scale)
Image source: aarogar
#42 Holes For Faces Not Where The Faces Are
Image source: Countryk4t
#43 Eaten By A Crazy Bear, I Suppose?
Image source: kchu12
#44 These Horrible “Your Face Here” Cutouts
Image source: orkdoop
#45 Face Cutouts Done Wrong
Image source: MayurBhat
#46 Yes That Is How Faces Work
Image source: NoU_14
#47 Why Does This Reindeer Have 2 Smiles?
Image source: random_horse69
#48 What Does This Even Mean?
Image source: hayyeager
#49 This Wheelchair-Accessible “Put Your Face In The Hole” Photo-Stand
Image source: CedricCSCFL
#50 Butterfly Arc
Image source: meneghessogiovanna
