Philosophical Questions To Ponder Upon In Search Of Truth

by

#1

If we ban drugs, why not harmful food additives and alcohol?

#2

Can artificial intelligence be creative?

#3

Should the government make organ donation compulsory?

#4

Can we know what happiness is without sadness?

#5

What is infinity?

#6

Does understanding philosophy lead to progress?

#7

How do you know what is real and what isn’t?

#8

Are certain types of experiences inherently “happier” than others?

#9

Is it always wrong to lie? When (if ever) is it okay?

#10

Do all people deserve respect?

#11

Should people have the right to live and travel anywhere they wish with no state or country boundaries?

#12

Is it always good to have choices?

#13

Who is more important to the world, you or your neighbor?

#14

Which would you rather be – an unhappy human being or a happy dog?

#15

Should we fear death?

#16

Is it worse to fail at something or never attempt it in the first place?

#17

Do you shape your own destiny or does everything happen by fate?

#18

Can humans change their behavior if given enough time?

#19

What is love?

#20

What harsh truths do you prefer to ignore?

#21

What are some untruths you know about yourself?

#22

How far will you go to experience something for the first time?

#23

Can you only achieve what you set your mind to?

#24

Would you choose to live in a computer simulation if it will make you a lot happier?

#25

What is true strength?

#26

Do we love ourselves more in the virtual world and less in the real world?

#27

What exactly is self-esteem and where does it come from?

#28

If all the currencies in the world did not have monetary value, would our world be a much better place?

#29

Will artificial intelligence help increase human lifespan in the future?

#30

Will stricter laws make a better world?

#31

Can we understand good without evil?

#32

What is the truth and is it the same as reality?

#33

How and when did everything begin?

#34

Do humans have a soul? Do animals have a soul?

#35

Must we have evidence to know the truth?

#36

How do you know what is real?

#37

What is gravity and how does it work?

#38

Is it okay to do something “wrong” if no one sees it or knows about it?

#39

Does utilizing time properly make our lives meaningful and happy?

#40

What are thoughts and where do they come from?

#41

Are religion and science compatible? Why or why not?

#42

Which is easier – to love or be loved?

#43

Are there limitations to free speech?

#44

Will a world without reliance on modern technology make any progress?

#45

Is death a new beginning?

#46

Is there such a thing as luck?

#47

Why do we respect the dead more than the living?

#48

Is the glass half empty or half full?

#49

Do those who love us, really love us, or do they simply love what they think we are?

#50

Would you rather be born smart or become smart?

#51

Can people really change, or is everyone doomed to stay the same?

#52

What would you regret if you died tomorrow?

#53

Is it wrong to spend money on expensive food when people are dying of hunger?

#54

Is life meaningless if we can live forever?

#55

If you go back in time and teach young Einstein relativity theory, where does the idea come from?

#56

Do guns protect people or kill people?

#57

Do we change when we have power?

#58

Is it possible time is being altered right now?

#59

Does time have a beginning or an end?

#60

Are people natural-born leaders, or do they develop the traits over time?

#61

How much does language affect our thinking?

#62

Can you really experience anything objectively?

#63

Is there such a thing as absolute morality?

#64

Does nature or nurture form a person’s personality?

#65

Is there such a thing as truth, or is it relative?

#66

What happens to a person after they die?

#67

Does what a person observe alter what actually occurs?

#68

How much control does a person have over their life?

#69

Is there anything wrong with being selfish?

#70

Where does self-worth come from?

#71

Does anyone else’s happiness affect my own?

#72

Can life be meaningful without friends?

#73

Is being obsessive about someone or something a good thing?

#74

Is it ever okay to tell a secret?

#75

Would you break the law to save someone you love?

#76

If our minds are made of particles and atoms, which both behave probabilistically, how can we think we have freewill?

#77

Are emotions rational or irrational?

#78

Are there universal human rights? What are they?

#79

Should we limit the amount of money people can earn and save to avoid an unequal distribution of wealth?

#80

Which is more important, justice or mercy?

#81

Is peace the only way to stop war?

#82

Is true beauty subjective or objective?

#83

If a child becomes the parent, who then becomes the child?

#84

What do you believe but cannot prove?

#85

What do we consider moral?

#86

Do people exist simply to live, or do they live to exist?

#87

Is happiness the most important purpose in life?

#88

Is there progress in art?

#89

Can we be certain of anything?

#90

Is there progress in philosophy?

#91

If everyone spoke their mind would this world be a better place?

#92

Is trust more important than love?

#93

How much control do you have over your life?

#94

How do you know that your experience of consciousness is the same as other people’s experience of consciousness?

#95

What’s more important: doing the right thing or doing things right?

#96

Would you want to know you are going to die beforehand or die suddenly without warning?

#97

How come we judge ourselves by the actions we take but not by our intentions?

#98

What is freedom? Is true freedom possible?

#99

Is there such a thing as free will?

#100

Do humans need God to exist?

#101

Does living your life for others make your life have meaning?

#102

When do you think the world will “end”?

#103

Which is more real, mind or matter?

#104

Does the “Law of Attraction” exist and what is it?

#105

Does belief make God exist?

#106

Are beliefs and superstitions the same?

#107

Do parallel universes exist?

#108

Does democracy work for every country?

#109

Is preservation of a country’s culture a good reason for limiting immigration?

#110

What are dreams and why do we have them?

#111

How would you define honor?

#112

If people are able to erase bad memories, would anyone choose to forget their entire life?

#113

What do you think will be more valuable in the future, relationships, or money?

#114

What are some things that are better left unsaid?

#115

What is art?

#116

Why do we punish people?

#117

Is patriotism irrational?

#118

Are you the same person you were ten years ago?

#119

If meat can be grown using stem cells, is there any reason not to eat meat?

#120

Why is there something rather than nothing?

#121

Does time flow? How fast does it flow?

#122

How do you know you are not dreaming right now?

#123

Does sound happen if nothing is present to hear it?

#124

How do you know your perceptions are real?

#125

Where is the line between insanity and creativity?

#126

Does awareness of consciousness have benefits?

#127

Do thoughts have a pattern?

#128

Are we losing our right to privacy?

#129

Are we morally obligated to help others?

#130

When do people cease to be innocent?

#131

Is there life after death?

#132

Do numbers really exist or are they something man has created?

#133

Is ignorance really bliss?

#134

Is it more important to be a leader or a follower?

#135

Which is more important, to be respected or liked?

#136

When does consciousness begin?

#137

Is suffering a necessary part of the human condition?

#138

Has social media been a net positive or a net negative for our society?

#139

Is it ever okay to share a secret?

#140

Can nature be explained by innate order or is it ruled by chance and chaos?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
