Philosophical Questions To Ponder Upon In Search Of Truth

#1
If we ban drugs, why not harmful food additives and alcohol?
#2
Can artificial intelligence be creative?
#3
Should the government make organ donation compulsory?
#4
Can we know what happiness is without sadness?
#5
What is infinity?
#6
Does understanding philosophy lead to progress?
#7
How do you know what is real and what isn’t?
#8
Are certain types of experiences inherently “happier” than others?
#9
Is it always wrong to lie? When (if ever) is it okay?
#10
Do all people deserve respect?
#11
Should people have the right to live and travel anywhere they wish with no state or country boundaries?
#12
Is it always good to have choices?
#13
Who is more important to the world, you or your neighbor?
#14
Which would you rather be – an unhappy human being or a happy dog?
#15
Should we fear death?
#16
Is it worse to fail at something or never attempt it in the first place?
#17
Do you shape your own destiny or does everything happen by fate?
#18
Can humans change their behavior if given enough time?
#19
What is love?
#20
What harsh truths do you prefer to ignore?
#21
What are some untruths you know about yourself?
#22
How far will you go to experience something for the first time?
#23
Can you only achieve what you set your mind to?
#24
Would you choose to live in a computer simulation if it will make you a lot happier?
#25
What is true strength?
#26
Do we love ourselves more in the virtual world and less in the real world?
#27
What exactly is self-esteem and where does it come from?
#28
If all the currencies in the world did not have monetary value, would our world be a much better place?
#29
Will artificial intelligence help increase human lifespan in the future?
#30
Will stricter laws make a better world?
#31
Can we understand good without evil?
#32
What is the truth and is it the same as reality?
#33
How and when did everything begin?
#34
Do humans have a soul? Do animals have a soul?
#35
Must we have evidence to know the truth?
#36
How do you know what is real?
#37
What is gravity and how does it work?
#38
Is it okay to do something “wrong” if no one sees it or knows about it?
#39
Does utilizing time properly make our lives meaningful and happy?
#40
What are thoughts and where do they come from?
#41
Are religion and science compatible? Why or why not?
#42
Which is easier – to love or be loved?
#43
Are there limitations to free speech?
#44
Will a world without reliance on modern technology make any progress?
#45
Is death a new beginning?
#46
Is there such a thing as luck?
#47
Why do we respect the dead more than the living?
#48
Is the glass half empty or half full?
#49
Do those who love us, really love us, or do they simply love what they think we are?
#50
Would you rather be born smart or become smart?
#51
Can people really change, or is everyone doomed to stay the same?
#52
What would you regret if you died tomorrow?
#53
Is it wrong to spend money on expensive food when people are dying of hunger?
#54
Is life meaningless if we can live forever?
#55
If you go back in time and teach young Einstein relativity theory, where does the idea come from?
#56
Do guns protect people or kill people?
#57
Do we change when we have power?
#58
Is it possible time is being altered right now?
#59
Does time have a beginning or an end?
#60
Are people natural-born leaders, or do they develop the traits over time?
#61
How much does language affect our thinking?
#62
Can you really experience anything objectively?
#63
Is there such a thing as absolute morality?
#64
Does nature or nurture form a person’s personality?
#65
Is there such a thing as truth, or is it relative?
#66
What happens to a person after they die?
#67
Does what a person observe alter what actually occurs?
#68
How much control does a person have over their life?
#69
Is there anything wrong with being selfish?
#70
Where does self-worth come from?
#71
Does anyone else’s happiness affect my own?
#72
Can life be meaningful without friends?
#73
Is being obsessive about someone or something a good thing?
#74
Is it ever okay to tell a secret?
#75
Would you break the law to save someone you love?
#76
If our minds are made of particles and atoms, which both behave probabilistically, how can we think we have freewill?
#77
Are emotions rational or irrational?
#78
Are there universal human rights? What are they?
#79
Should we limit the amount of money people can earn and save to avoid an unequal distribution of wealth?
#80
Which is more important, justice or mercy?
#81
Is peace the only way to stop war?
#82
Is true beauty subjective or objective?
#83
If a child becomes the parent, who then becomes the child?
#84
What do you believe but cannot prove?
#85
What do we consider moral?
#86
Do people exist simply to live, or do they live to exist?
#87
Is happiness the most important purpose in life?
#88
Is there progress in art?
#89
Can we be certain of anything?
#90
Is there progress in philosophy?
#91
If everyone spoke their mind would this world be a better place?
#92
Is trust more important than love?
#93
How much control do you have over your life?
#94
How do you know that your experience of consciousness is the same as other people’s experience of consciousness?
#95
What’s more important: doing the right thing or doing things right?
#96
Would you want to know you are going to die beforehand or die suddenly without warning?
#97
How come we judge ourselves by the actions we take but not by our intentions?
#98
What is freedom? Is true freedom possible?
#99
Is there such a thing as free will?
#100
Do humans need God to exist?
#101
Does living your life for others make your life have meaning?
#102
When do you think the world will “end”?
#103
Which is more real, mind or matter?
#104
Does the “Law of Attraction” exist and what is it?
#105
Does belief make God exist?
#106
Are beliefs and superstitions the same?
#107
Do parallel universes exist?
#108
Does democracy work for every country?
#109
Is preservation of a country’s culture a good reason for limiting immigration?
#110
What are dreams and why do we have them?
#111
How would you define honor?
#112
If people are able to erase bad memories, would anyone choose to forget their entire life?
#113
What do you think will be more valuable in the future, relationships, or money?
#114
What are some things that are better left unsaid?
#115
What is art?
#116
Why do we punish people?
#117
Is patriotism irrational?
#118
Are you the same person you were ten years ago?
#119
If meat can be grown using stem cells, is there any reason not to eat meat?
#120
Why is there something rather than nothing?
#121
Does time flow? How fast does it flow?
#122
How do you know you are not dreaming right now?
#123
Does sound happen if nothing is present to hear it?
#124
How do you know your perceptions are real?
#125
Where is the line between insanity and creativity?
#126
Does awareness of consciousness have benefits?
#127
Do thoughts have a pattern?
#128
Are we losing our right to privacy?
#129
Are we morally obligated to help others?
#130
When do people cease to be innocent?
#131
Is there life after death?
#132
Do numbers really exist or are they something man has created?
#133
Is ignorance really bliss?
#134
Is it more important to be a leader or a follower?
#135
Which is more important, to be respected or liked?
#136
When does consciousness begin?
#137
Is suffering a necessary part of the human condition?
#138
Has social media been a net positive or a net negative for our society?
#139
Is it ever okay to share a secret?
#140
Can nature be explained by innate order or is it ruled by chance and chaos?
