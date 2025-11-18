50 Of The Funniest Fan Posters People Weren’t Even Mad About

Going to a concert is about so much more than just the music. Fans stand for hours in line to be closer to the stage (some even camp outside the venue for days) and plan their outfits months in advance. So, it’s only natural they try to get their money’s worth by going all out.

Another staple for fans when attending a concert is signs. Some bring them to catch the attention of the artists, and others want to entertain other concert-goers. And people sure know how to get creative with them. For that reason, we’ve compiled a list for you of the funniest, most creative, and thirstiest fan signs people have ever seen.

#1 Harry Styles Reading Fan’s Sign: “Harry, Please Reject Me So I Can Move On”

Image source: Subodh Bhatade

#2 This Really Happened To Me Last Night

My son was adamant that I ask Harry this question, and was constantly asking me if I had asked him yet whenever I FaceTimed him in Perth and Melbourne. He didn’t care to talk to me about anything else while I was away. He seems to think Harry is my friend and keeps asking when we’re going to visit his house.

He has since said, “No, he has at least 16 chimneys”. So I guess Harry must be wrong, because my son said so. Maybe my next sign will be, “My 4-year-old was disappointed with your single chimney. He thought you had 16”.

I will be living in this moment forever.

Image source: megxndesignsstore

#3 Saw This Guy At The Avenged Sevenfold Concert Last Night

Image source: Avoidingsnail

#4 My Dad Went To A Bruce Springsteen Concert The Other Day. This Is The Only Picture He Took

Image source: BurritoAmbassador

#5 Seems About Right

#6 This Sign

#7 Harry Styles Replied To My Mom’s Sign By Saying “Never”

Image source: benalouise_

#8 Yeah, This Happened

Image source: zackteperman

#9 What Does Your Mom Think You’re Doing This Weekend?

Image source: shreya_b.xo

#10 This Sign At The Concert Definitely Made Me Laugh

Image source: zombiefrosting

#11 Awesome Sign

Image source: MrTommyLand

#12 One Direction Fan Sign

Image source: 1d_worldinfo

#13 Sorry Harry, I Lied To You I Had Contact Lenses, I Just Wanted You To Come Closer

Image source: anniedressesup

#14 Someone Tell Joe Jonas That I’m Still Waiting For That Date

Image source: nancyvillaro

#15 This Guy Is A King

Image source: JamesC_777

#16 This Sign Was My Favorite At The Electric Forest Music Festival

Image source: UnoMaas, arizona_boi

#17 Best Night Ever Besides The Fact I Could Barely Sing Along… Beyonce – Your Beauty Is Unreal

Image source: chelseyb27

#18 A Family Secret Revealed

#19 This Fan Chose To Go To A One Direction Concert Instead Of Getting Engaged

#20 Waiting For That Call From My Man

Image source: binseology

#21 This Sign

#22 That Is Hilarious

Image source: Heatherrm1977

#23 This Flag At Glastonbury Festival Refers To Boris Johnson’s Defense Of The Downing Street Lockdown Parties

Image source: scottygb

#24 Someone I Know At EDC Right Now Caught An Awesome Photo Of This Sign

Image source: dontleakmybootypics

#25 This Fan Sign For Louis Tomlinson At The Away From Home Festival

Image source: Mary Jane

#26 Strong Statement

#27 Don’t Underestimate Grannies

#28 Fangirl Moment

Image source: nxtalija

#29 He Was Too Stunned To Speak

My sister only got married in a civil ceremony anyway, and I was there. Just not at the party afterward.

Image source: daniela.bdr

#30 Sister Michael Watching Over Us At Glastonbury

Image source: H__OConnell

#31 My Friend Brought These Clever Signs To Coachella

Image source: smoresahoy

#32 Harry Styles And I Had A Staring Contest And He Laughed At Me When I Blinked But Honestly, I Think He Cheated And I Want A Rematch

Image source: kirstencalabrese

#33 Hey, Riley Green, You’re The Best. Thank You

Image source: HZolkowski

#34 “I Think Of You When I Shag My Boyfriend” Sign

Image source: harrystylesrings_

#35 This Sign

#36 California Dreamin’

Image source: big.paullyd

#37 A Forever Big Time Rush Phase

Image source: monika_themoney

#38 Best. Totem. Ever

Image source: xbabyninja1, nanabuuui

#39 I Mean, They’re Not Wrong

Image source: kookiezandmilk

#40 Didn’t Get A Single Decent Picture Of Myself… But I Finally Got To Take My Mom To See The Love Of Her Life (Also Known As Harry Styles). So It’s Okay

Image source: tiffanyyoconnor

#41 The Only Cat We Want To See

#42 My Winner Has To Be EF Jesus And His Keta-Mean Girl Totem At The Electric Forest Music Festival

Image source: Distinct-Ad7606

#43 “Let It Grooow, Let It Grooow”

#44 NCT The Link Concert Poster

#45 The Sign Actually Has Two Other Displays. One Is This One In The Picture, And The Other Is Bath & Body Work’s Logo, But It Says Back & Booty Hurts. Absolute Legends

Image source: dat_zan

#46 That Is Awesome

Image source: Nickelback

#47 This Fan Had Taco Bell In Mind

#48 This One Had Me Cackling Every Time I Saw It

Image source: beastly334

#49 This Sign At Harry Styles’ “Love On Tour” Concert In Pittsburgh

Image source: ashlie.schasel

#50 I Took A Picture Of These Signs At Outside Lands Festival

Image source: TheAbeFroman

