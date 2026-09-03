55 Things People Do That Others Judge Them For, Even Though They Know It’s Petty

You keep hearing that you shouldn’t worry about making mistakes because nobody’s paying any attention to you. But those strangers around you in public? Yeah, they’re quite likely judging you in secret. Especially if you’re acting rude and entitled in any way, shape, or form!
Internet users took to a hilariously honest discussion on Threads to share the worst things people do that get petty and judgmental side-eyes from them. We’re featuring our favorite posts, and you’ll find them below. Don’t forget to share these with the most narcissistic people you know!
#1
People who don’t turn their turn signal on until they’re turning – I need to know before doofus.
Image source: recwrite2, diana.grytsku
#2
People who put their TP in mullet mode instead of bangs. I will switch it in your house.
Image source: billsmafia214, Opalknights763
#3
When you hold the door open for someone and they don’t say thank you, I want to slam the door in their face……hey I’m old and manners are free.
Image source: sihinds, magnific
Having to deal with a narcissist can be exhausting, no matter if they’re a stranger or a friend, and you need to be ready to protect your boundaries.
And though narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) might not be curable, it is treatable with dedicated time and effort. But unfortunately, usually, people with NPD don’t reach out for professional help on their own because they rarely have the self-awareness to recognize how their behavior harms others.
Narcissists tend to be prolific liars, have a huge sense of self-importance, lack empathy, are incredibly entitled, and constantly require being admired. They are manipulative and exploitative, and constantly try to boost their self-image. At their core, they are self-centered and often believe they are superior to others. In short, they believe that the world owes them, well, anything they want because they are ‘special.’
#4
People who have no idea what personal space is, like move the hell back.
Image source: yellyonto, DC Studio
#5
When the dad is walking like twenty paces in front of his entire family or when the mom is carrying ALL the baby gear AND the baby.
Image source: cheynicholeart, magnific
#6
People who try to get on an elevator or train before letting anyone out.
Image source: ruthdesabia, Fellipe Ditadi
Broadly speaking, there are two types of individuals with NPD: grandiose narcissists and vulnerable narcissists, WebMD notes.
The former are likely who you think of when you hear the word ‘narcissists’: they’re aggressive and confident elitists who brag loudly. The latter, however, are deeply insecure and constantly feel like they’re not good enough, so they swing between feelings of inferiority and superiority. And yet, vulnerable narcissists still get upset if others don’t treat them like they’re special.
#7
People who stop in the middle of the grocery store aisle. Scoot to the side to stop and chat or browse or whatever. Move out of the way!
Image source: tai_butterflai, Victoriano Izquierdo
#8
People who have “outside only” dogs. Especially in very hot or very cold places. I feel so awful for the dogs and don’t understand why the humans are cruel to their dogs.
Image source: trasi.judd, Conor Brown
#9
When I was a server and a family requested a high chair I ALWAYS automatically put it next to the dad.
Image source: handriscoll, NHN
Clinical psychologist Jennifer Keluskar, Ph.D., argues that random acts of meanness can teach all of us that it might not be so important to determine who is right and who is wrong. No matter how polite and civil you are, you will inevitably encounter rudeness. What we should focus on instead is recovering emotionally from these situations. A core part of this is being more compassionate toward ourselves and others.
You can try releasing the tension you feel from other people’s rude and mean behavior by exercising or venting in a journal. Meanwhile, you can also try imagining having a conversation with the person at fault so that you can move toward forgiveness and understanding.
In the meantime, if you’re venting to family or friends, actually let them know that you want support and validation, instead of immediately looking for solutions.
#10
Speaker phone is NOT FOR WHEN YOU ARE OUT AND ABOUT IN THE WORLD. No one in the waiting room (or the restaurant, or the book store, or the grocery store, or literally ANYWHERE) want to hear a 2 way conversation for 20 minutes between you and whoever.
Image source: pldavis2003, Getty Images
#11
People who say “I seen” instead of “I have seen” or “I saw”. I judge the HELL out of them.
Image source: notthegrl, Blake Cheek
#12
People who pull out of an intersection right in front of you when there’s no one behind you. Like, you couldn’t have waited 3 more seconds?
Image source: justinbwilliamsvo, Getty Images
We want to hear what you think, Pandas! Join the conversation in the comments at the bottom of this post.
What are the most annoying, frustrating, rude, and entitled behaviors that you see in public that you can’t stand? What can you not help but judge?
Do you tend to judge others silently or do you call them out loudly? Tell us all about it!
#13
People. Wash. Your. God. Damn. Hands. After. Using. The. Toilet.
If I see you skipping this while we’re in a public restroom I am callin you tf out.
Image source: nerdy_hawaiian_, Clay Banks
#14
When people say “I could care less” it’s couldn’t care less dumbo.
Image source: mike.dragon1987, Andrea Piacquadio
#15
People that say goodbye and then keep on talking. Ugh. Goodbye means it’s over. Do I hang up on them?
Image source: robinkgillespie
#16
Breaking traffic rules to be polite. That can end people’s lives.
Image source: theclewis, JSB Co.
#17
When people walk straight towards you with the expectation your moving.
Image source: guytat22, Getty Images
#18
People who don’t return their grocery store carts.
Image source: goldenho, Markus Spiske
#19
People that don’t clean up after themselves at all because “it’s someone’s job”… and? You don’t have to make it harder by being a pig.
Image source: sam_baker21, Liliana Drew
#20
I work in a hotel. Parents who let their kids pound down the halls hollering in the morning, while following behind quietly on their phones. That and the ppl who walk in the common areas barefoot.
Image source: scilla_aka_calypso, ThruTheSnowBarefoot
#21
I might get some hate for this but I hate when people wear their pajamas and slippers to run errands. Like wtf…. have some respect for yourself.
Image source: lamaestra0411, Todashtraveler
#22
When people (other patients) at the doctor’s office ask you why you’re there.
“I’m miscarrying a baby… You?”
Image source: ladeelinda, DC Studio
#23
People who use the words “hubby” and “wifey”.
Image source: thelittleorangetable
#24
Men who let their mustache grow over their lip.
Image source: inwhich_emmawrites, Parker Coffman
#25
People judge me because I back into parking spaces. It’s actually the safest way to park.
Image source: thiswellplannedlife
#26
Grown adults using words “tummy” and “yummy” when talking to other adults.
Image source: crochetednonsense, namii9
#27
I hate when women marry and change their last name. It’s not my business and it’s so petty but it annoys me and secretly, I judge them.
Image source: _karenjgonzalez
#28
People with no table manners. Like chewing with their mouths open.
Image source: christinedaaesnape
#29
Ppl who “don’t eat leftovers”So you just waste food then? Cuz I’m not missing out on leftover chili, chicken or spaghetti!
Image source: friedleeks
#30
People at the back of a line that jump to a register that just opened, not allowing anyone who was already waiting to go first.
Image source: trailboundjenn
#31
People who bring their entire family to Costco with them and then walk side by side taking up the entire aisle and being rude when you are in same aisle and they need to move. Infuriating.
Image source: elainef_23
#32
People who say “Good morning” or talk at all before 8am.
Image source: mangov0id
#33
Those “influencers” that tap their nails and call their followers their “girlies.” Actually, just everything “influencers” do.
Image source: lisahb712
#34
I have an amazing friend who is quite normal looking but we were browsing through Target (years ago, calm down) and some middle aged women was sitting in the CVS with her phone blasting her convo over speaker.
So my friend grabs some random package from the shelf and almost shouts, “Don’t buy this it made my privates itch” & then repeated it a few more times while the obnoxious lady scrambled to take her phone off speaker. My friend just put the item back & strolled away. Funniest thing I ever saw.
Image source: crow_baby
#35
When you say “Bless You” to someone when they sneeze and they don’t say “Thank You”.
Like, I JUST BLESSED YOU, DAMNIT. THANK ME!
Image source: crt685, Natalia Blauth
#36
People who dont pick up their dogs poo in public spaces. I assume they enjoy stepping in it. I mean why else would you not pick up after them.
Image source: mtnbluebirdco
#37
People that act like being a pedestrian means they can walk as slowly as possible diagonally across the road like they aren’t impeding both directions of traffic.
Image source: sandilnarvaezfree
#38
People who don’t remove their tantrum throwing kids from stores and restaurants immediately.
Image source: the.wordy.witch
#39
People who ask you a question and then start talking to someone else when you’re mid-answer. I automatically assume those people are just all-around rude and inconsiderate.
Image source: mamacitamadi
#40
Anthem singers who try to “make it their own”. It’s the national anthem… Leave it the alone.
Image source: remarkableimpressionsquilting
#41
Smoking cigarettes. At this point everyone is old enough to know better!!
Image source: instagrandreag
#42
Oh my. Do we have enough time for this? Personal space, including the freedom of being volume-free. I don’t want to hear your music or your conversation.
Perfume. Dear heavens I don’t want to smell you from a kilometer away. And people who walk slow. Move the hell out of the way.
Image source: peggyallenhayes
#43
Women who go to the gym without putting their hair in a ponytail.
Image source: jmanfre
#44
When you’re singing something and someone sings LOUDER and adds way more riffs than necessary.
Image source: noahss2002
#45
People who say “dash-hound” instead of “dachs-hund,” especially owners. Have you never actually read the word? (You said petty.)
Image source: agirue
#46
Here’s one. People that have a full understanding of what someone meant but have to chime in solely to correct them instead of just continuing the conversation or shutting up.
But again — petty.
Image source: luemariec
#47
People on the bike trail who when you say “on your left” move left and you nearly hit them.
Image source: moxiemayhemmischief
#48
My neighbor always calls his wife “my bride”. I hate that.
Image source: pattip637
#49
Anyone who uses the phrase “fur baby”.
Image source: krisbgw
#50
When ladies put their purse on the table in restaurants, I can’t tell you how many times I have seen those same purses on the bathroom floor.
Image source: giartwardowski
#51
Blowing your nose at the table. Absolutely vile behavior.
Image source: mwalker18425
#52
People who bring dogs into grocery stores who are not truly service animals. Highly selfish and inconsiderate.
Image source: annapolis.21
#53
At the gym yesterday there was a woman working out who was chewing gum. She wasn’t making any noise which would have probably caused me to punch her, but she was opening her mouth and chewing over and over and over and I could not stop looking at her, it reminded me of a little rhyme that one of my elementary school teachers used to say:
“ a gum-chewing student
A cud-chewing cow.
Is there a difference?
Oh, I see it now.
It’s the intelligent look
On the face of the cow”.
Image source: granmeretotwo
#54
How about EXpresso instead of ESpresso.
Image source: jordy2722
#55
People who clap at the end of a movie. No one who worked on the movie is here, my guy?
Image source: jordanadoherty
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