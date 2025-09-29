Hey Pandas, What Do You Do If You Have In-Laws Coming For The Weekend?

What I do is pray first! Then get my mind ready to bear the fact that I will watch nothing but hunting shows on YouTube and cook 3 meals a day. I also try to get my mind right to try to pay attention and give my full attention, but how many times do you have to hear the same story? About a billion, and do you say you already told me that, my husband does, I do not. If life and Jesus have taught me anything, it is to slow down, don’t worry about it, and of course, try to enjoy the Life you have, no matter what your attitude is or what mood you are in.
