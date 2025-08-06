55 Unhinged Neighbors’ Notes That Made Sure Living Among People May Be Hard But Never Boring

“Love thy neighbor,” the famous proverb says. Yet, according to a 2023 LendingTree survey, 24% of Americans say they dislike at least one of their neighbors. It turns out that sometimes, loving them can be really difficult. Especially if they’re a thundering pain in the rear who leaves you passive-aggressive notes.
This list by Bored Panda is dedicated to exactly that. Who hasn’t dealt with a petty neighbor at least once in their lives? Please share your luck with us if you’re one of those people! But, for the rest of us, here are some relatable pics of neighbors making ridiculous demands and leaving notes so petty they get inducted into the passive-aggressive hall of fame.
#1 Note That Got Left On My Neighbors Car After He Parked Crooked And Hit The Car Next To Him
Image source: Dapper_John
#2 This Neighbor Note
Image source: MrRaiders
#3 Unfortunately For You, So Am I
Image source: b33p
#4 You’re Welcome
Image source: MrRaiders
#5 My Neighbor Is Mad That We Have Security Cameras Facing Her Property
We both have 10 acres. Her house is a quite a ways away from ours. She is pissed that we got new cameras because now she will get caught harassing us. She put this up last night right by the fence by my kids trampoline. Traumatized my 4 year old.
Image source: youneedtocalmdown20
#6 Someone Anonymously Sent This To My Neighbor
Image source: cnotethegoat123
#7 Joy-Hating Neighbor Writes Psychotic Threatening Note
Image source: L0v3Ly88
#8 What Is Wrong With People? Open Your Own Mail
Image source: CashmirFunk
#9 My Family Is Displaced From A Hurricane And A Neighbor Left A Letter
Image source: clarissaswallowsall
#10 Here’s A Good One… Last Month My Lovely Downstairs Neighbor Taped This To My Door
My son was apparently laughing too loud playing at the park outside with his friends… Let’s hope her lease ends soon because this is the third letter she’s put on my door about his “laughing” I’ll see if I can find them. She’s 65 with 15 cats and we can smell her cigarette smoke through our vents nightly and have never said a mean word to her. Might just post my own letter about her cigarette smoke .. and I’m not even that type of person … but COME ON. This is ridiculous.
Image source: Abbie420newman1
#11 Passive Aggressive Neighbors At Their Finest
Image source: grey_iguana
#12 So Sorry About Stealing Your Golf Clubs. Here’s My Old Sh**ty Set… A Neighbor Of Mine Woke Up To Find This Note On Her Van The Day After It Was Broken Into
Image source: the_sad_puppet_show
#13 Letter And Response From Two Of My Neighbours I Happen To Share A Wall With
Image source: draksid
#14 Crazy Neighbor Gets Mad At Friend For Dropping A Single Strand Of Hair And Tapes Up The Hair As Evidence
My friend moved into a new apartment recently. He shares the laundry room with 3 other units. He is unit #1.
While doing laundry the other day, one of my friend’s hair fell off from his head. Obviously, he didn’t know cause he didn’t check the entire room for hairfall — I mean, who the hell checks if any of their hairs fell off their head wherever they go?
Now apparently, the landlord got mad at the sight of a single hair strand and put up a new sign in the laundry room (the bottom sign is new & the upper sign had been there for a while) taping his hair as evidence that he didn’t thoroughly clean the facility.
My friend doesn’t have any severe hair fall issue. The hair normally fell off his head normally just like hair falls off most people’s heads occasionally. Also for the record, my friend cleans the washing machine & dryer surfaces after he uses them. Just seems like he missed this one hair strand.
Who is the jerk here? Idk this seems super crazy to ask someone to keep track of every hair strand that falls of one’s head and pick them up.
At first I thought the hair must have just landed on the tap by mistake when the landlord put it up the sign. But other units have informed me that this landlord taped up someone else’s hair 6 months ago to a sign asking the unit to clean it up.
IMO, this is next level crazy and it’s unreasonable to expect that level of cleanliness.
Image source: scorsese_finest
#15 *gasp* Imagine Having The Audacity To Walk Barefoot In Your Own Apartment
Image source: AddieStark
#16 Note From The Downstairs Neighbors
Image source: LiI_Swiffer
#17 Note Left On Car Of Disabled Neighbour’s Social Worker
Image source: The_winner_man
#18 Kids Are Having Fun With Friends So A Neighbor Reported To HOA That They Must Be Running A Childcare
Image source: JustJJ92
#19 Someone In My City Got This Put On Their Door
Image source: SteveCorpGuy4
#20 Neighbors Of My Dorm Room Put This Sign Up Yesterday
Image source: scoutodile
#21 Angry Note After Removing Clothing From Laundry
Person left their clothes in the dryer for at least 1 hour after finishing. As my clothes were ready for the dryer, I gave 10 minutes of courtesy and then removed their clothes and placed them on top of the dryer, then got to my business. I returned to this beautiful note, plus an extra note on top from a neighbor who witnessed the abandoned clothes and defended me. What are your thoughts on community laundry ethics?
Image source: Estemar20
#22 Woke Up To This Note This Morning
Sheltered what I assumed was a stray cat for two days, called my apartment complex asking if anyone lost their pet, and on day 2, the owner shows up and I returned her cat.
Image source: MrKhryspy
#23 Not Sure How To Feel About This Or Go About Handling It
I’ve lived in my building (in Iowa) for two years now above a tattoo shop. I see the guys who work there around town frequently and they have never expressed an issue or been anything but pleasant to me. This showed up last night and has been bothering me ever since. Would they have any legal standing to even make someone pay for damages that result from an artist getting startled? I certainly would like to maintain a cordial relationship with them, since this is my home for another two months, but the whole thing has me feeling uneasy.
I learned last night that one of the artists does in fact have a domestic violence charge against him, during which he showed up unannounced and drunk at his girlfriends home and assaulted her, and the street door to my building can be opened by anyone. The hallway door locks, but can be opened with any key. Just feeling uneasy about the whole thing and wondering if anyone has any insight.
Image source: uncreatibe
#24 Stealing Plants
Image source: zeb1
#25 Early Morning Shifts Bugs Neighbors
I live in a semi retirement community with my Dad, this letter was left on the window of my work van. I have to be at work most days at 4:45 am. Kind of creepy they left this on my work van knowing there’s two vans that look identical next to each other.
Image source: Icy_Deer7055
#26 I Found This Lovely Gem On My Door When I Left For Work
Image source: Mjstephens19
#27 Got Pulled Into Our Neighbors Note War
Saw this note this morning and thought it was funny that we were the assumed note-leavers in the building. There’s been a constant note war going on for a year now where notes have been put up asking people to stop smoking in their apartments. Of course these don’t deter the smokers and the complex doesn’t have a no smoking policy. We are the only dog owners and know this is how apartment living is like with the smoking. This is our response to being dragged into this fight.
Image source: dapper_cam
#28 Received In The Mail From A Concerned Neighbor
I haven’t been able to care for my yard as much as I would like over the past few months because we had our second child back in February and I’ve been single-handedly caring for the newborn and our 5 year old while my wife has been in the hospital recovering from postpartum complications.
At no point has my yard been out of compliance with city or HOA ordinances, and at no point has anyone bothered to approach me directly about the matter. Instead, we just received this anonymous passive-aggressive letter in the mail. They even postmarked it and sent it through the mail, rather than walking a few doors down and speaking to me like a human being.
Image source: mahelke
#29 Somebody Left This Note On My Car… In My Assigned Space
Image source: kubrickfanclub_
#30 Family Just Moved In. Got This Letter. Left Couch Out For Trash. Kids Play In Front Yard
It says: “Dear new neighbor,
We have all lived in this neighborhood for most of us over 20 years. We all have meetings and talk to each other. We are happy you(‘re) here but you already look like you don’t care what your yard looks like. Swingsets belong in the backyard and PLEASE Remove that eyesore of a couch OFF the curb. Our neighborhood does not need to look like a trailer park. We(‘)re not sure where you moved from but we are certain there were dumpsters on the way that you could have dumped the couch. It looks trashy already!
Please be considerate of us who keep our yards trash free.
Remove the Couch! This is not a junkyard”
Image source: ArnieismyDMname
#31 Curious As To What The “Formal Complaint To The Leasing Office” Would Look Like
Image source: EmmyTheSweet
#32 From Your Neighbors Across The Way
Image source: imgur.com
#33 This Was Posted On My Neighbor’s Door This Morning
Image source: DoctorHoneyBadger
#34 Went To A Friendsgiving
They let their neighbor know ahead of time that they would be having people over, it was 4:45pm on a Saturday and about 6 people were there at that point. He abruptly knocked on the door once, taped this note to the door and ran off.
Image source: gravityandlove
#35 Our Neighbors Solution To A Newly Poured Driveway On A One-Lane Road
Image source: UnethicalTesticle
#36 This Poorly Written Letter From My Passive Aggressive Neighbor Telling Me To Remove My ‘Legally-Owned’ Plants From My Property
Image source: HedgehogSmoothie
#37 Neighbor Wants Halloween Decorations Down Nov 1st
Image source: dudermcamerika
#38 My Neighbor Has Been Giving Me Repeated Note To Cut Down My Trees, These Are My Trees
Image source: brmamabrma
#39 Because I Work All Day And Can Control Where The Wind Blows. Was Mailed To Me (Probably By My Neighbor’s Wife), Envelope Postmarked The Next Town Over
Image source: leinad1972
#40 There Is A Dumpster That Is Illegally Taking Up A Parking Spot On My Street With A Note Saying Not To Use It. I’d Been Leaving Other Notes Making Fun Of Their Note. Today, Someone Else Joined In
Image source: thehofstetter
#41 I Moved Into An Apt Complex About A Month Or So Ago And Found This On My Windshield. So Much For Nice Neighbors
Image source: MickeyChii
#42 When My Mom Passed Away A Few Years Back The Next Door Neighbor Wrote This In The Sympathy Card
It says: “Attention: Wally + Sons,
According to our tax bill information, garbage totes should not be placed at curbside before seven (7:00) o’clock p.m. on Sunday, the day before our garbage collection day on Monday.
Pls. follow this rule.
Thanks! -E (?)”
Image source: harrington3927
#43 My Girlfriend And I Order Hellofresh Weekly. This Time, We Didn’t Get It — Our Neighbor Stole The Package And Left A Fake Note On Their Door To Cover It Up
Image source: reddit.com
#44 Received This Well-Worded Letter In My Mailbox This Morning (Wrong Neighbour – I Don’t Even Have A Dog)
Image source: joshtrytry
#45 Found This Posted To Our Door (In A Townhome Association) Today And We Don’t Even Have A Dog
Image source: DBLAgent412
#46 Neighbors Don’t Like My Parents’ Shed
They’ve done their research, spoken to homeowners directly, and aren’t breaking any rules or covenants by having a shed where they do, but the neighborhood hates it. It doesn’t look bad, but have been told it’s an ‘eyesore’. No return address or signature from these cowards.
Image source: oddphallicreaction
#47 Drama In The Building Last Week
Call me crazy, but 8a or 9a is a perfectly reasonable time for people to move about in their living spaces. The first sign went up and I saw it and laughed. The next day, the response came. The third day, the response was taken down. I currently live in small town midwest USA, passive aggression is what this town does best.
Image source: opesosorry
#48 My Neighbor Thinks They Own The Public Street In Front Of Their Apartment
Image source: estunum
#49 This Was Taped To My Door, I Do Not Have Children And My Neighbor Is Now Piling Random People’s Garbage On The Lids Of My Trash Cans
I don’t know my neighbors and tried to talk to the ones that do have children, but they’ve been unresponsive. Went outside again to move my bins for trash day and there were random garbage bags piled on top of them. Going to leave a note back because my neighborhood is not notoriously friendly lol.
Image source: LilOrganicCoconut
#50 One Of My Apartment Neighbors Left This Anonymous Note On My Door Accusing Me Of Noise Complaints After Midnight On Christmas
Image source: bBirdgirl21
#51 Well This Is Embarrassing
So I’m going to be sending them some 38db ear plugs, gift wrapped by Amazon, with a note: I’m so sorry! I’m working on it but it will be May or June before I can get a sleep study and then maybe a c-pap machine or something. I hope these will help in the meantime. Here’s my phone number to text me if you run out.
Too nice?
When they first moved in, I could hear her screaming, “STOP IT! I HATE YOU! GET AWAY FROM ME! I HATE YOU!” And similar things to… someone? I could only hear one person though. I never heard anything (other than their closet door because it butts up against mine) or had any complaints from the previous neighbors. I came close to having a wellness check done a couple of times but then it would stop. I haven’t heard them screaming in a while.
Image source: writinginmyhead
#52 I Honestly Live For My Complex’s Drama
Image source: SatanicDolly
#53 Passive Aggressive Note
Image source: Dashooz
#54 The Neighbors Need To Stop
Image source: gdm516
#55 Neighbor Ripped Off “Ted Cruz Ate My Son” Bumper Sticker And Left This On My Windshield
Image source: Neilsporin
