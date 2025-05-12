Quentin Tarantino’s Ten Movie Plan Is Unnecessary

Quentin Tarantino’s final movie has officially been scrapped. The Oscar winning director was originally scheduled to start shooting parts of The Movie Critic in August, but at the last minute, Tarantino changed his mind. The Movie Critic was reportedly based on a porno rag journalist in 1977 Southern California. The only confirmed name for The Movie Critic was Brad Pritt, who previously worked on Inglorious Basterds and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood…
There was no confirmed reason why Tarantino chose to scrap the movie altogether. It seemed to come down to Tarantino not feeling that The Movie Critic was the right choice for his final film; however, it seems quite silly that the filmmaker is putting this much pressure on himself to only make ten films in his career. Quentin Tarantino should drop the idea that he needs to only do TEN movies because that plan feels unnecessary.
Quentin Tarantino’s Fear Is Becoming His Worst Enemy
Long story short, Tarantino fears that the quality of his work would diminish the longer he continues making films. Now the Oscar winning is not a spring chicken, and it could also be that Tarantino just isn’t physically capable of directing much these days. Tarantino has never expressed that sentiment as his focus is that he wanted to have a strong ten movies to leave the audience wanting more. However, the director has confused that he would continuing writing novels and literature on he’s done.
The problem is that Tarantino’s worst fear is clouding his mindset. He’s spoken about how some of the later workers of his idols had diminished and he didn’t want to make the same mistake. What Tarantino is not realizing is that there a plenty of filmmakers who have made over ten movies and still remain at top form. Steven Spielberg is the most notable of this; not every one of films is Jaws, The Color Purple, or Jurassic Park, but his filmography ranges from average to incredible. Spielberg has directed over 30 movies and he’s still considered a legend in this business.
David Fincher, Spike Lee, Alfred Hitchcock, Martin Scorsese, and Stanley Kubrick have done well over ten films and have cemented their legacies as top notch directors. I understand that not ever filmmaker is the same and perhaps Tarantino feels the quality of his work is slipping, but it’s clear that his passion for the business is still there since he’ll continue writing once he’s done his final movie.
The Quality Of Quentin Tarantino Movies Hasn’t Slipped
Tarantino’s worst film remains Death Proof. Even that movie was still good. Not every film that Tarantino has done lives up to the standards that Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction set. The filmmaker has shown any signs that he’s slipping in the storytelling department however. What makes the Oscar winner such an amazing talent isn’t just the stories that he tells, but his incredible eye for direction.
That animated scene in Kill Bill Vol. 1 shouldn’t work. Neither should that random close-up of Calvin Candie in Django Unchained, or the dance sequence in Pulp Fiction. Hell, the entire plot surrounding Reservoir Dogs is about a bank heist we never see! Yet, Tarantino’s brilliant direction makes all of these things work. Quentin Tarantino is one of the few directors left that strictly makes original content that audience’s still flock to.
Perhaps this is a state of mind for Tarantino as no has stated that he’s slipping. Nor does Tarantino feel that the quality of his work has lessen as he’s stated numerous times that he wanted to go out on a high. But if the filmmaker has more stories to tell, what’s the harm in doing more than ten if you passion and fire for storytelling is just as strong as it was in 1992.
It Would Be Surprising If Quentin Tarantino Really Stops Making Films
Tarantino isn’t the first name to “retire” and come back into the business. It happens with actors, directors, writers, or anyone who’s been a long period of time. Alex Garland just confirmed that Civil War was his last directional film. A portion of the time those talents come back into the business because their passion is too strong. Steven Soderbergh is a recent example of this.
With Tarantino still planning to write after his final film, it would be really surprising if he resists the urge to not direct one of them. Again, the guy just hit 60, so maybe the directing part just isn’t fun for him anymore, but Tarantino is holding himself to an unnecessary standard. Why not film The Movie Critic and come out with another great project? It’s a shame that Tarantino feels that he should only do ten when it clear that he has so many other stories to tell.
Follow Us