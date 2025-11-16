101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

by

Memes online come and go, but each develops its own cult following of sorts because of its idea, vibe, content, or whatever else that makes it unique, leaving a mark in internet history.

But even though every meme comes to an end, we can still appreciate everything about it.

This time around, we point the spotlight at the elderly lobster woman who was an instant internet success on the meme scale with her picture where she’s throwing a lobster overboard.

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image credits: BudrykZack

This very simple concept had everyone memeing the heck out of it with everything from regular text to turning it into a photoshop battle for everyone to enjoy.

So, scroll down to see the best that the internet has to offer of the lobster woman, and why not read more about her, vote, and comment all down below!

More Info: Twitter | Know Your Meme

#1

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: ArtistGailS

#2

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: simodoho

#3

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: Holtzmann_YT

#4

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: Ginger’s home for spicy cats

#5

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: Upstairs Neighbor

#6

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: Kyle

#7

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: Patatouille

#8

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: kararmy15

#9

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: DoctorPopular.cash

#10

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: Jay

#11

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: Tim Chase

#12

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: ColesStreetPoth

#13

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: Jennifer Ann Redmond, Sexual Anarchy Expert™

#14

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: Stone Cold Jane Austen

#15

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: Ian Langworth ☠

#16

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: CrimsonOokami

#17

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: little one

#18

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: Brandon Sours

#19

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: BrandiLynn4Ever

#20

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: brookeabellamy

#21

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: Mr Bulli

#22

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: jwsthomson

#23

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: YAWN

#24

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: Mae

#25

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: mkayuItra

#26

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: scooter

#27

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: Jasbeer 🌈

#28

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: did I happen to mention…?

#29

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: stone thrower

#30

101 Y.O. Woman Is Photographed Throwing Away A Lobster Because It’s Too Small For Harvesting, And People Online Start Memeing It (30 Memes)

Image source: Valeria

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“What’s Your Toxic Trait?” Answer 30 Questions Honestly And We’ll Reveal The Truth
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
41 UV Tattoo Designs To Make Your Day Brighter
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
After Noticing These 30 Things Americans Do In Movies, People Are Wondering Whether They Do Them In Real Life
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
This Blind Kitty Found On The Street Has Eyes No One Could Resist
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
hart of dixie
Hart of Dixie 2.17 “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” Recap
3 min read
Mar, 5, 2013
My 21 Pics Of What Coronavirus Has Done To Warsaw, Poland
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.