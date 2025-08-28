Bruce Willis’ Wife Shares Heartbreaking Health Update As Actor Is Moved Out Of Family Home

by

Bruce Willis is now living in a “second home” with a dedicated care team as his battle with dementia progresses, his wife Emma Heming Willis revealed in an interview with Diane Sawyer. 

The 70-year-old actor, best known for his iconic role in Die Hard, currently requires 24-hour support, a decision Emma said was painful but necessary for their family.

The decision to move Bruce Willis to a second home was a hard decision for the family

Bruce Willis&#8217; Wife Shares Heartbreaking Health Update As Actor Is Moved Out Of Family Home

Image credits: emmahemingwillis

Emma, 47, admitted that the decision to move her husband into a nearby second home was one of the hardest of her life. 

“It was one of the hardest decisions that I’ve had to make so far. First and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters,” she explained during her interview. 

“He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs.”

Bruce Willis&#8217; Wife Shares Heartbreaking Health Update As Actor Is Moved Out Of Family Home

Image credits: demimoore

Their daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, still see their father “a lot,” visiting him for breakfast and dinner, according to a New York Post report. 

Emma stated that maintaining that connection is essential, even as dementia alters the way the family functions.

Willis’ other children, Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31, from his marriage to Demi Moore, also remain close, supporting their father and the extended family.

Bruce Willis&#8217; Wife Shares Heartbreaking Health Update As Actor Is Moved Out Of Family Home

Image credits: Good Morning America

Bruce Willis’ condition unraveled over several years

Initially, the Die Hard star was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022. Following his diagnosis, he decided to officially retire from acting.

The beloved actor was officially diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, a disorder that affects the brain’s language, behavior, and personality centers. 

The announcement was made by his family, including his ex-wife Demi Moore.

Emma recalled that before the diagnosis, she noticed subtle but unsettling changes in Bruce’s demeanor.

“For someone who was very talkative and very engaged, he was just a little more quiet,” she said. 

Bruce Willis&#8217; Wife Shares Heartbreaking Health Update As Actor Is Moved Out Of Family Home

Image credits: demimoore

“When the family would get together, he would just melt a little bit. It felt a little removed, very cold, not like Bruce, who was very warm and affectionate. To go the complete opposite of that was alarming and scary.” 

Emma described how the changes strained their marriage. She admitted that she even questioned whether she could remain in a relationship that no longer felt like what they once shared.

“I didn’t understand what was happening,” she said. “I just thought: Can I remain in a marriage that doesn’t feel like what we had? That doesn’t feel like a marriage anymore?”

Bruce Willis&#8217; Wife Shares Heartbreaking Health Update As Actor Is Moved Out Of Family Home

Image credits: demimoore

Emma shared that she had “conversations” with Willis about their problems. However, “he would always just dismiss it” until the family learned about his condition. 

Despite his neurological disorder, Bruce Willis’ family is still finding new ways to communicate with him

While the neurological decline has taken a toll on Bruce’s language skills, Emma emphasized that he is still physically mobile and overall in good health.

“We’ve learned to adapt and we have a way of communicating with him, which is just a different way,” she said, adding that the actor is “in really great health overall.”

Bruce Willis’ language skills, however, have been on a decline, Emma noted.  

“His brain is failing him,” she said, adding, “the language is going.”

Bruce Willis&#8217; Wife Shares Heartbreaking Health Update As Actor Is Moved Out Of Family Home

Image credits: emmahemingwillis

During her interview, Emma shared that there are still times when Bruce Willis is lucid. “We still get those days. Not days, but we get moments,” she said. 

“It’s his laugh, right? Like, he has such, like, a hearty laugh. And, you know, sometimes you’ll see that twinkle in his eye, or that smirk, and, you know, I just get, like, transported.”

Unfortunately, Emma also admitted that the comments when Bruce Willis is lucid are very brief, and when they end, it becomes difficult, according to the NY Post

Bruce Willis&#8217; Wife Shares Heartbreaking Health Update As Actor Is Moved Out Of Family Home

Image credits: emmahemingwillis

“It’s just hard to see, because as quickly as those moments appear, then it goes. It’s hard. But I’m grateful. I’m grateful that my husband is still very much here,” she said. 

Emma’s experience with her husband inspired her to write a book, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, which will be released September 9. 

Netizens shared their thoughts on Bruce Willis’ health condition on social media

Bruce Willis&#8217; Wife Shares Heartbreaking Health Update As Actor Is Moved Out Of Family Home

Image credits: HMardenborough

Bruce Willis&#8217; Wife Shares Heartbreaking Health Update As Actor Is Moved Out Of Family Home

Image credits: julie_mcbane

Bruce Willis&#8217; Wife Shares Heartbreaking Health Update As Actor Is Moved Out Of Family Home

Image credits: maro16585

Bruce Willis&#8217; Wife Shares Heartbreaking Health Update As Actor Is Moved Out Of Family Home

Image credits: JimboFig

Bruce Willis&#8217; Wife Shares Heartbreaking Health Update As Actor Is Moved Out Of Family Home

Image credits: KidDynamit93731

Bruce Willis&#8217; Wife Shares Heartbreaking Health Update As Actor Is Moved Out Of Family Home

Image credits: BurningStaarIV

Bruce Willis&#8217; Wife Shares Heartbreaking Health Update As Actor Is Moved Out Of Family Home

Image credits: Mik3Christensen

Bruce Willis&#8217; Wife Shares Heartbreaking Health Update As Actor Is Moved Out Of Family Home

Image credits: Queenie1927

Bruce Willis&#8217; Wife Shares Heartbreaking Health Update As Actor Is Moved Out Of Family Home

Image credits: tom_hogue_sr

Bruce Willis&#8217; Wife Shares Heartbreaking Health Update As Actor Is Moved Out Of Family Home

Image credits: realIce_Sulla

Bruce Willis&#8217; Wife Shares Heartbreaking Health Update As Actor Is Moved Out Of Family Home

Image credits: chillyphil718

Bruce Willis&#8217; Wife Shares Heartbreaking Health Update As Actor Is Moved Out Of Family Home

Image credits: michaeljregent

Bruce Willis&#8217; Wife Shares Heartbreaking Health Update As Actor Is Moved Out Of Family Home

Image credits: JustaChump1

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Middle 5.20 Review: “The Optimist”
3 min read
May, 1, 2014
What You Need To Remember Before The Flash Movie
3 min read
Jun, 14, 2023
What is It Like to Direct Medusa’s Hair on “Inhumans?”
3 min read
Sep, 3, 2017
Jackie Chan & Olivia Munn Answer Martial Arts Questions From Twitter
3 min read
Oct, 6, 2017
The Middle 3.03 “Hecking Order” Recap
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2011
Supernatural: Spinoff Series Wayward Sisters Cast Revealed
3 min read
Jul, 30, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.