50 Hilarious Times Pets Didn’t Get Away With Stealing Food (New Pics)

by

It doesn’t matter if you own a big hound or a fluffy little tabby, you know how persuasive animals can be when they smell a tasty snack. From wagging tails to piercing gazes, they have plenty of weapons at their disposal to convince us to give them a bite.

And if all fails, some are determined enough to try out the last option — stealing!

We at Bored Panda put together a new collection of amusing photographic evidence, showcasing shameless pet thieves in the middle of their crimes. I wonder what excuse they would give to a judge.

Continue scrolling to check out the images and don’t miss the chat we had with Alison Schramel, CPDT-KA Animal Behavior and Training Manager for one of the leading animal welfare organizations in the US, Animal Humane Society (AHS).

#1 My Large Icy Was Full When I Went In The Store For 2 Minutes

Image source: Rhonda Meeks Jones

#2 I Was Trying To Take A Photo Of The Cake I Baked Until Someone Snuck Up On Me

Image source: room23

#3 Someone Left The Peanut Butter On The Counter

Image source: smogt3ch

#4 Someone Liked The Taste Of Butter Chicken

Image source: juicydwin

#5 Of All The Dogs I’ve Ever Had, He’s The Worst One

Image source: MarthaMatildaOToole

#6 When You Leave The Yogurt Unattended

Image source: asocialas

#7 My Dad Says He Can Never Eat Anything In Peace

Image source: sonny_sweat

#8 My Dog, Aspen, Always Grabs Things Out Of The Pantry And Brings Them To Us With This Face

Image source: Edibletapes

#9 I Found My Dog’s Butter Stash This Morning, Buried In Her Bed. She Doesn’t Want To Talk About It

Image source: dearthofkindness

#10 The Cat Was Mad We Weren’t Home To Feed Her Dinner. So She Got Back At Us By Ripping Apart A Pack Of Bagels And Taking A Tiny Bite Out Of Each One

Image source: sufficiently_sp00ked

#11 My Mom’s Mini-Horse Got Into The House And Stole A Banana

Image source: Tarostar

#12 Cute Noodle Stealing A Noodle

Image source: kirayusa

#13 Kitten And Coffee

Image source: purpleelephantdance

#14 Yesterday I Rescued This Kitten From A Cruel Life As A Stray, Today He Shamelessly Stole My Son’s Lunch. I’ve Taken In A Criminal

Image source: BatMom525

#15 You Can Take The Kitty Out Of The Dumpster, But You Can’t Take The Dumpster Out Of The Kitty

Image source: qqeb

#16 I Left My Food Unattended For 2 Minutes, And My Cat Fell Asleep While Eating It

Image source: SamanthaJK09

#17 Climbed Up The Handles To Eat Cheese While I’m Cutting It

Image source: bertabud

#18 Spaghetti Thief

Image source: Lilahjane66

#19 Can I Have Some?

Image source: babyboboiputehcikb

#20 I Caught Him Stealing A Slice Of Beef Cheek On The Taco Night

Image source: tctochielleon

#21 He Stole A Stale Baguette I Was Saving To Make Breadcrumbs And He’s Been Carrying It Around For Three Days

Image source: alexg81

#22 I Spent An Entire Day Baking Challah Bread, Only To Have It Stolen

Image source: MickFoley13

#23 My Parent’s Great Dane Stole The Coffee Mate

Image source: shredallthegnar

#24 Trying To Sneak A Steak Bite

Image source: GallowBoob

#25 Every Single Night. Doesn’t Matter What’s For Dinner

Image source: creamycoolness

#26 I Just Want To Taste It

Image source: kevinowdziej

#27 Lettuce-Stealing Little Thief

Image source: i_hateeveryone

#28 Pizza Thief Caught In The Act

Image source: Jason_Was_Here

#29 I Heard A Noise In The Pantry. This Fool Was In There Eating A Bag Of Raw Flour And Is Now Shocked That His Mouth Is Full Of Dough

Image source: port-girl

#30 Let Me Introduce You To The Freak Living In My Flat – Jax. I Caught Him Licking Our Sauce

Image source: callmeanightmare

#31 Not An Ounce Of Remorse

Image source: Pelanty21

#32 “Put Them On A Raw Meat Diet.” They Said. This Carb-Craving Criminal Pulled The Bagels Out Of The Cupboard

Image source: BrentTse

#33 He Stole A Cheeseburger And Just Had It Sitting In His Mouth

Image source: YoonminLife

#34 Smokes Stole A Pringle

Image source: Blueeyedfoxie

#35 Pretended He Was Sleeping, Then Slowly Moved Towards The Food

Image source: danspud69

#36 She Looks Guilty

Image source: veroconplatanos

#37 My 15-Year-Old Deaf Cocker Spaniel Thought He Was Being Sneaky Loudly Stealing Chips When The Kids Left The Pantry Open

Image source: surfrock66

#38 Meet Harold, The Reason We Now Close Jars Of Pasta Sauce When We Recycle Them

Image source: arlu3827

#39 The Art And The Artist

Image source: rodsgo

#40 My Puppy Decided He Also Wanted A Piece Of My Mom’s Birthday Cake

Image source: p4755166

#41 I’m Just Trying To Peacefully Eat My Breakfast

Image source: lilbopeachy

#42 I Turned My Back For 10 Seconds

Image source: ILoveToads

#43 Every Morning, I Feed The Dog Outside So The Cats Don’t Bother Her. Today I Was Not Fast Enough, So She Picked Out Something To Eat And Waited By The Door

Image source: eatmycouch

#44 Sketti Thief

Image source: paranormal_turtle

#45 Mother, You Know That Muffin You Left On The Side? Well, It Exploded

Image source: Jambohh

#46 Honestly, I Have No Idea Where All That Cheese Went

Image source: beckolyn

#47 Breakfast With A Cat

Image source: piglewiggle

#48 Who Stole The Pizza Crust Off My Plate?

Image source: SteigerStudio

#49 No Kitty, It’s Not For You

Image source: blindstep87

#50 She Stole My Bacon And Then Didn’t Eat It

Image source: leastcmplicated

