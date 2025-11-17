50 Hilarious Times Pets Didn’t Get Away With Stealing Food (New Pics)

It doesn’t matter if you own a big hound or a fluffy little tabby, you know how persuasive animals can be when they smell a tasty snack. From wagging tails to piercing gazes, they have plenty of weapons at their disposal to convince us to give them a bite.
And if all fails, some are determined enough to try out the last option — stealing!
We at Bored Panda put together a new collection of amusing photographic evidence, showcasing shameless pet thieves in the middle of their crimes. I wonder what excuse they would give to a judge.
Continue scrolling to check out the images and don’t miss the chat we had with Alison Schramel, CPDT-KA Animal Behavior and Training Manager for one of the leading animal welfare organizations in the US, Animal Humane Society (AHS).
#1 My Large Icy Was Full When I Went In The Store For 2 Minutes
Image source: Rhonda Meeks Jones
#2 I Was Trying To Take A Photo Of The Cake I Baked Until Someone Snuck Up On Me
Image source: room23
#3 Someone Left The Peanut Butter On The Counter
Image source: smogt3ch
#4 Someone Liked The Taste Of Butter Chicken
Image source: juicydwin
#5 Of All The Dogs I’ve Ever Had, He’s The Worst One
Image source: MarthaMatildaOToole
#6 When You Leave The Yogurt Unattended
Image source: asocialas
#7 My Dad Says He Can Never Eat Anything In Peace
Image source: sonny_sweat
#8 My Dog, Aspen, Always Grabs Things Out Of The Pantry And Brings Them To Us With This Face
Image source: Edibletapes
#9 I Found My Dog’s Butter Stash This Morning, Buried In Her Bed. She Doesn’t Want To Talk About It
Image source: dearthofkindness
#10 The Cat Was Mad We Weren’t Home To Feed Her Dinner. So She Got Back At Us By Ripping Apart A Pack Of Bagels And Taking A Tiny Bite Out Of Each One
Image source: sufficiently_sp00ked
#11 My Mom’s Mini-Horse Got Into The House And Stole A Banana
Image source: Tarostar
#12 Cute Noodle Stealing A Noodle
Image source: kirayusa
#13 Kitten And Coffee
Image source: purpleelephantdance
#14 Yesterday I Rescued This Kitten From A Cruel Life As A Stray, Today He Shamelessly Stole My Son’s Lunch. I’ve Taken In A Criminal
Image source: BatMom525
#15 You Can Take The Kitty Out Of The Dumpster, But You Can’t Take The Dumpster Out Of The Kitty
Image source: qqeb
#16 I Left My Food Unattended For 2 Minutes, And My Cat Fell Asleep While Eating It
Image source: SamanthaJK09
#17 Climbed Up The Handles To Eat Cheese While I’m Cutting It
Image source: bertabud
#18 Spaghetti Thief
Image source: Lilahjane66
#19 Can I Have Some?
Image source: babyboboiputehcikb
#20 I Caught Him Stealing A Slice Of Beef Cheek On The Taco Night
Image source: tctochielleon
#21 He Stole A Stale Baguette I Was Saving To Make Breadcrumbs And He’s Been Carrying It Around For Three Days
Image source: alexg81
#22 I Spent An Entire Day Baking Challah Bread, Only To Have It Stolen
Image source: MickFoley13
#23 My Parent’s Great Dane Stole The Coffee Mate
Image source: shredallthegnar
#24 Trying To Sneak A Steak Bite
Image source: GallowBoob
#25 Every Single Night. Doesn’t Matter What’s For Dinner
Image source: creamycoolness
#26 I Just Want To Taste It
Image source: kevinowdziej
#27 Lettuce-Stealing Little Thief
Image source: i_hateeveryone
#28 Pizza Thief Caught In The Act
Image source: Jason_Was_Here
#29 I Heard A Noise In The Pantry. This Fool Was In There Eating A Bag Of Raw Flour And Is Now Shocked That His Mouth Is Full Of Dough
Image source: port-girl
#30 Let Me Introduce You To The Freak Living In My Flat – Jax. I Caught Him Licking Our Sauce
Image source: callmeanightmare
#31 Not An Ounce Of Remorse
Image source: Pelanty21
#32 “Put Them On A Raw Meat Diet.” They Said. This Carb-Craving Criminal Pulled The Bagels Out Of The Cupboard
Image source: BrentTse
#33 He Stole A Cheeseburger And Just Had It Sitting In His Mouth
Image source: YoonminLife
#34 Smokes Stole A Pringle
Image source: Blueeyedfoxie
#35 Pretended He Was Sleeping, Then Slowly Moved Towards The Food
Image source: danspud69
#36 She Looks Guilty
Image source: veroconplatanos
#37 My 15-Year-Old Deaf Cocker Spaniel Thought He Was Being Sneaky Loudly Stealing Chips When The Kids Left The Pantry Open
Image source: surfrock66
#38 Meet Harold, The Reason We Now Close Jars Of Pasta Sauce When We Recycle Them
Image source: arlu3827
#39 The Art And The Artist
Image source: rodsgo
#40 My Puppy Decided He Also Wanted A Piece Of My Mom’s Birthday Cake
Image source: p4755166
#41 I’m Just Trying To Peacefully Eat My Breakfast
Image source: lilbopeachy
#42 I Turned My Back For 10 Seconds
Image source: ILoveToads
#43 Every Morning, I Feed The Dog Outside So The Cats Don’t Bother Her. Today I Was Not Fast Enough, So She Picked Out Something To Eat And Waited By The Door
Image source: eatmycouch
#44 Sketti Thief
Image source: paranormal_turtle
#45 Mother, You Know That Muffin You Left On The Side? Well, It Exploded
Image source: Jambohh
#46 Honestly, I Have No Idea Where All That Cheese Went
Image source: beckolyn
#47 Breakfast With A Cat
Image source: piglewiggle
#48 Who Stole The Pizza Crust Off My Plate?
Image source: SteigerStudio
#49 No Kitty, It’s Not For You
Image source: blindstep87
#50 She Stole My Bacon And Then Didn’t Eat It
Image source: leastcmplicated
