40 "Great British Memes" And Posts That Perfectly Describe The People Who Live There

Here’s a quick question for you, Pandas: what do you put first on your scones—the jam or the clotted cream? If you have an opinion on this, then odds are that you’re a fan of British culture, humor, and all the quirks that come with life in the Isles.

Now that’s where the super-popular Great British Memes social media project comes in. A real powerhouse on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, GBM does exactly what it says on the tin and shares hilarious memes about living in Great Britain. Whether you’re a local, have visited the United Kingdom before, or just admire its culture from afar, there’s a bit of humor for everyone to enjoy.

Scroll down for the best Great British Memes to keep you company while you brew yourself a cuppa, and remember to upvote your fave pics. Let us know which memes you enjoyed the most, Pandas! And if we’ve got any Brits in the house tonight, drop by the comments and tell us a bit about what you love and loathe about life there the most.

More info: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

#1

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#2

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#3

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#4

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#5

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#6

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#7

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#8

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#9

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#10

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#11

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#12

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#13

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#14

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#15

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#16

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#17

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#18

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#19

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#20

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#21

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#22

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#23

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#24

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#25

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#26

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#27

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#28

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#29

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#30

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#31

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#32

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#33

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#34

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#35

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#36

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#37

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#38

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#39

Image source: GreatBritMemes

#40

Image source: GreatBritMemes

