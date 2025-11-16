Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Want To Talk About But There Are No Posts Specific Enough For It? (Closed)

Could be anything on your mind: vents fun facts, something that’s happened recently, ideas, etc.
#1
Bored Panda’s stupid rule about censorship. People’s downvotes cause you to be suspended. Three suspensions and you are banned! You can email BP about the suspensions and bans but not ONCE after several emails have I heard a response from BP.
#2
Am I the only *adult* who sleeps with a stuffed animal?
#3
Because I am over 70, people assume I am senile, physically feeble, and technologically inept.
I am none of the above.
#4
People, mainly the general public, NEED TO READ SIGNS!!! Especially in businesses! They are there for a reason! It is not only annoying, but you can pretty much answer your own question if you take 2 seconds to read the sign that is practically right in your face. Soooo many times have not only I, but my employees having to point to a sign explaining the very thing a customer is asking. READ. THE. SIGN. Please.
#5
What we can do about one or two-party dominated countries that manipulate everything on earth. Where it doesn’t really make a difference to the foreign policy of those countries if you vote A or B or just A because that’s all that there is.
Why the countries most responsible for violence against other countries are still on the UN security council and UN human rights council.
#6
The amount of spam text and phone calls we get. I am on the US do not call list and still get about 10-15 robo calls and 5-10 texts a day. I block at least 10 numbers a day, but they keep coming. It is maddening. Don’t get me started on spam emails.
#7
Biodiversity and the lack of it in modern times.
#8
WAtEr…
It can boil you
It can drown you
Yet we still need it to survive
#9
I have a platonic bf which is amazing
#10
Anthropology, Evolution and Pre-History.
#11
Also Tacos
#12
Is a hot dog a sandwich? Some people say no because you do not slice through the bread fully, but I contend you could not fully slice through a subway sarnie, does that mean it is no longer a sandwich? Also when eating chips with bread and butter, it is commonplace to put a few chips on a slice and fold it over, this is still a chip sandwich, imho.
#13
Honestly, I want to talk more about Dungeons & Dragons! I get not a ton of people are into it but for those who are having posts where we can chat about favorite classes or races and what not would be absolutely AMAZING.
(And honestly having more people to chat with helps get more people connected, more campaigns going, and more amazing friendships existing.)
#14
When I was younger I believed that dreams were like teleporting through time to the next day. It seems instant, so I thought that if someone had fallen asleep before me they were already in tomorrow, and they had already experienced the things that happened, but I was interacting with the version of them that was currently doing those, almost like every second of the day was recorded and I had to interact with it later then then cause I fell asleep later. And if I fell asleep first, then I was doing stuff that they hadn’t done yet, but j was seeing them do it cause otherwise it would reveal the ‘system’ to everyone. And is could catch up to people by falling asleep faster the next day. I was a messed up kid…😂
I also thought SpongeBob was a piece of cheese. S P O N G E Bob also sponge is a weird word DONT you agree? Say it a few times and spell it. It doesn’t really make sense. Thank you if you read this far!!!
#15
Unrealistic beauty standards (as per Max M in the comments)
#16
Bloggers and “Influencers” use very specific incidents, and traits to blanket diagnose people or get people to think they have ADHD, Autism or that their sometimes very normal behaviours indicate that they are mentally ill.
“Influencers” and Bloggers are not Psychiatrists.
Mental illness is not a copy-paste list of symptoms…
If you think you may have a problem, please find a professional.
If you do this, please stop.
#17
I broke up with my wife after nearly 22 years a few month ago.
Dating as a single 40-something year old guy is actually way better than what I was expecting and have got a cute girlfriend now.
Ex-wife asked me recently if I wanted to reconcile with her, I said no.
I was the one to end the marriage and I’ve been so much happier being single, but the whole thing with the reconciliation has totally messed up my head.
#18
Idk if this counts but I want to be vegetarian, even tho I love meat i at least want to try it for a while and I told my mum something like “what if I was vegetarian and you didn’t know” and she said she would want a refund for all the steak I’ve ever eaten. It made me quite sad. Also does anyone know any good brands for meat substitutes (that sell in the uk)
#19
I would like to talk about words that are great to say outloud. Like the word ‘moist’ that’s a great word and ‘pickle’ another great word. Now discuss……
#20
CAT I LOVE CAT
#21
Hyenas.
#22
My weird dream. So I was doing classic fundraising stuff going from door to door and I went to this house that was much bigger on the inside than the outside. That house was owned by the mafia and they stole my flute. They put this weird orange stuff that would not be good for me if I played my flute and I was like “Take the orange stuff out.” And so they said they would after some weird introduction. So I was incisive on a stage and someone else stole my flute And I was LIVID. He eventually had to give it back and I managed to escape. My mom got the orange stuff out after three paper towels.
#23
Cute things our pets do. I love when my kitten pats my face with his paw.
#24
Cheese.
#25
I’d like to talk about some people you don’t know (some of which I don’t really know!) because they’ve been on my mind.
I went for a run in the park yesterday and I saw some guy standing there, wearing a baseball cap and a black shirt with the word “tribe” on it. Later that day, I noticed him outside Walmart. I hope he’s doing well.
There’s a girl on my cross country team who is not only very fast but is also a terrific person. She is so sweet and has a great sense of humor, and I love her bubbly personality. She just makes running fun, and she really knows how to bring together people who don’t know each other very well.
My older cousin is probably the most creative person I know. He writes stories and draws fantastical maps; he’s shown some of them to me, but he keeps the rest to himself. He’s been painting since he was two years old. I find him extremely inspiring.
The only person outside of my family who talks to me every day is my best friend. I’ve known her since forever, and to this day she is one of the only people I can tell anything to. I’m extremely blessed to have her in my life.
#26
Why do people…
…pick up after their dog and then hang it in a tree?
…leave toilet paper all over the cubicle? What happened in there?
…never read the notes when I order takeaway? I. DON’T. LIKE. SPROUTS.
#27
do you know the origin of the term basket case? it was from war times when they had to amputate all 4 of someone’s limbs. The amputees couldn’t be placed on a stretcher, because they had no limbs to stabilize themselves. Instead, these poor unfortunates were carried around in baskets. This is my favorite ‘fun’ fact. Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk
#28
Things you wish your parents didn’t throw away, which are now valuable.
And, Alexa’s worst interpretations of your request.
#29
Isn’t it obvious? Fight Club, of course!
#30
Why the heck does all humans respond to the uncanny valley effect thingy? So technically humans once had a reason to fear things looking like human beings but not quite?
#31
I want to talk about dreams and stories based on dreams. I can’t find much on it, and I’m an author of writing books based on my crazy dreams. I’ve never published a book though.
#32
Gen x and Xennials feeling lost in life and ambition, or just stuck on which direction to go. I’ve been feeling like an under-achiever and unable to get out of a rut, and out of a bad job.
It’s not like I’m not making waves and going after things I want to do. It’s just that I’m feeling torn between what I’m told I should settle for that is traditional, stable (focusing on a 9-5 full time job at a company), and just going for a more creative but less stable, risky career.
I want to be doing something I’m happy with doing, at the same time bring in enough income to be live comfortably. Not necessarily a lavish life, but enough to live in a cozy, clean home with the bills paid, food in the kitchen and some savings, with an opportunity to go on at least 1 trip to see people I know in UK a year.
At the same time, I’m getting notions of “What’s the point?” and “I don’t want to work. Why do I need to choose a job if there are none I want to do?”
I absolutely do not want to work in the corporate scheme.
#33
Importance of self care and to not to take your health for granted.
#34
i want to talk to people who have erosive arthritis. the only thing i can find is that 3% of entire population will be effected by it. where are you 3%?
#35
your mom
#36
How each of us can help with climate change…. big ways and small. And more examples of human kindness towards each other…. 💕 I think we all need this, along with funny/cute pets. Can’t go wrong there.
#37
#38
Not all girls shave armpits or legs. I’m a teenage girl and i dont shave my legs or armpits but i feel like i cant wear shorts or tank tops around certain people because theyll look at me differently bc i dont shave anywhere. I hate this so much. I dont get why guys dont have to shave even though most of the time theyre hairier than women.
#39
You know how some plants like full sun, some like full shade, others like partial sun and others like partial shade?
Isnt liking partial sun and liking partial shade exactly the same thing?
#40
Things no teen wants to hear from grandma…. OR?
#41
Non alcoholic drink recipes. Very hard to find even with those exacting terms
#42
Reading a post about out of touch managers and co-workers (ON BP! you say!? ) and decided to look up the numbers. People are constantly referring to these people as boomers but the youngest boomer is approaching 60 and the oldest are in their mid 70s. No doubt a few in these posts are certainly boomers but the majority must now be Gen-x & Millenials etc. Y’know, the ones who were never going to do these things.
Key up the tired “OK Boomer” comments :P
#43
i found a cool stick that looks like a dragon
#44
Bored Panda, your text censoring rules are ridiculous and inconsistent. You will block out D*mn and H*ll, and even some words that just describe common violent act or accidents.
Just stick to the Seven Dirty Words and leave the rest alone, because guess what? WE KNOW WHAT THEY ARE AND WHAT THEY MEAN. Stop treating your audience like snowflakes.
#45
for every lottery that has over $1,000,000, the amount of possible winners should be that number, so every winner can only win $1,000,000 each. ie: a lottery has $45,000,000, so there should be 45 winners. or, leave it the way it is, with one winner takes all, but require the winner to donate half their winnings to charity.
#46
please has ANYONE seen the latest Helluva Boss episode (the Circus) I’m dying to talk about it but no one I know has seen it
#47
#48
Sorry to offend anyone, but can we talk about the hate Christians get on this site? I am a Christian Conservative and I love this site but the amount of hate I can get for my beliefs is really harmful. I don’t force anything down anyone’s throat but I’m still called a homophobic and racist for my beliefs.
#49
Ladies!!! Please…I’m begging you…..stop peeing on public toilet seats!!! Please!!! I understand you not wanting to sit on it (it’s difficult to get something from a toilet seat; you have a better chance of picking up a disease from a doorknob) but for heaven’s sake….wipe it off!!!!
Stop!! Just…stop!!!!
#50
There are a lot of movies I love, which everyone else seems to despise even to the point of shaming me for liking them. These include, but are not limited to, Cars 2, Home Sweet Home Alone, The Master of Disguise and Zoom: Academy for Superheroes.
#51
no report button for users
#52
Guardian angel stories. Like real actual angels! And yes I have a great story!
#53
I haven’t seen any posts about this, but the fact that people nowadays are taught that fat shaming is wrong, but people aren’t taught the same about skinny shaming.
#54
has anyone been scammed by the Dollar General Penny Group on Facebook?
#55
Is there a specific word in the English language that means the confusion you have when you mix up what your right hand and left hand are doing (like when you throw away the metal utensil and take your paper plate to the sink)?
#56
When did you find major happiness in something you really expected to hate? Like a relationship change or job decision.
#57
Has anyone else wondered if any famous people are Bored Pandas?
#58
Horses! I want to find my fellow equestrians out here!
#59
And also the fact that in Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, when The characters are not superheroes, the jump normally, but when they ARE superheroes, they can jump like 16ft high, jump from building roof to building roof, etc. It just doesn’t make sense to me.
#60
As a kid, I imagined the Big Bang was caused by someone dusting the top of an old wardrobe. Galaxies etc were specks of dust getting together in space. (I was an imaginative child.) But I never could – still can’t – understand what came BEFORE the Big Bang and my mind says there must be something.
#61
Bacon
#62
Honestly? Which Lego Monkie Kid character is your favorite.
#63
The Serge Storms book series by Tim Dorsey. I love that series , but very little discussion is around about them.
I would love to discuss the characters, antics & places visited in the books.
#64
The ultimate PB&J (peanut butter and jelly sandwich). The strategy!
#65
Lego.
#66
i love animals, and have rescued/adopted many cats over the years. but it seems a bit overboard to me when people spend thousands of dollars to build a ‘wheelchair’ for an animal born paralyzed, or some such thing. i think any animal born with severe, quality of life issues should be put down. that money should be spent on people, especially children, who need it so much more. food for the hungry, wheelchairs for the disabled and poor, etc. i value quality of life for humans over animals.
#67
If you could have any pet (real or fictional) what would it be and WHY? Have a good reason, not just “cuz its cool”.
#68
It turns out, I have a lot on my mind. Here are a few things that are on my mind right now:
– Why are women told to sit like a lady, talk like a lady, act like a lady etc. but men aren’t told to “act like a man” etc.
– The fact that when people who have some sort of ‘disability’ (I put it in quotes because I don’t want to offend anyone) go out in public, they get mean stares at them and rude comments said quietly about them. Like it’s not their fault that they are a little bit different to you.
– Why do people think it’s okay to go number 1 in a bush out in public? Like please, have a little bit of decency, and try to find a public toilet or maybe a small cornered off space to do your business.
– Why do parents think it’s okay to just randomly bust open your bedroom door, look around, and then leave without closing the door. Like, hello? I could be changing in here!
#69
How my town (and many towns/cities/states) set artists and musicians up for failure. How that culture breeds terrible lifestyle habits that ultimately hinder ones ability to take care of their overall health.
The stigma around mental illness in artists and musicians. The lack of affordable assistance for folks who legitimately cannot work a full time job because of said mental illness.
Overall, I am tired of watching talented folks get sucked into a a low paying / thankless economy then tossed to the side when they aren’t putting out an amazing new record every year. I could go on and on forever about this.
#70
How come Aquaman can control whales? There mammals!?!?
#71
Familial Relationships:
Not everyone has a GOOD/GREAT/LOVING relationships with their Mothers/Fathers/Siblings/Nieces/Nephews
Grandparents/Aunts/Uncles/Cousin
In-Laws as well
I wish people would STOP trying to push a tolerable relationship with them.
If someone has went LIMITED CONTACT, LOW CONTACT to NO CONTACT with their Family, they have a VALID REASONING behind said limited, low or no contact. STOP trying to make a relationship happen.
#72
Understanding Satan .
#73
My vehicle’s extended warranty has expired. Does anyone know where I can get new coverage?
#74
Quiet quitting!
How many of us are going above and beyond at work and declining to do tasks we are not being paid for? because of the lack of recognition and poor salaries.
I have a master’s, and working on my PhD, forced to work six days a week crazy hours and just found out the janitor gets one dollar less than me (hourly)
#75
The insane amount of tracking that BP adds on the pages. For this one, AdBlockPlus counts over 1700.
#76
Minesweeper! One of my favourite games, and you can play it for hours and hours without getting bored. And it’s free! Severely underrated.
#77
I know the fandom is really toxic- but Undertale. I discovered it in late 2020 and it’s kept me going for a while, and I love meeting other fans.
#78
Farting.
#79
Water polo Kama Sutra
#80
When people make posts or answer in comments, they use a question mark to end their sentences. Sometimes it’s a legit question, fine. Many times, it seems to be a statement/sentence, which is supposed to end with a period. Ex: I hate peas in my rice? Why are they asking? They don’t know if they do or not? Or: I love this (whatever it may be) ? They can’t decide if they love it or are they asking permission to?
#81
Why can Aquaman control whales
#82
people seem to be really liberal here and it is kinda a toxic environment for people supporting america, elon, ect
