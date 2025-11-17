27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

Once, during a pet photoshoot, I took a picture of the dog with the owner’s feet. On another day I did it again and then again and again and it ended up becoming a new addiction!
More info: Instagram
#1 Black In Black
#2 Dogs, Bows And Sparkles
#3 Casual Chihuahua In A Yellow Mood
#4 No More Clicks Please
#5 Let’s Dance!
#6 Love Your Tattoo, Mommy!
#7 Grayscale Tones
#8 A Sophisticated Duo
#9 Chihuahua Annie And Tattoo
#10 We Love Pink Color
#11 Stylish Marie & Pierre
#12 Blue Fog
#13 Rock’n Roll Day
#14 French Bulldog Brownie
#15 Dog Holi Festival
#16 Just Waiting
#17 Red Shoes
#18 Chess Steps
#19 Pink Word
#20 In A Flowery World
#21 Cute Golden Retriever Puppy In Orange
#22 Red For A Happy Day
#23 Saint Francis Of Assisi
#24 Enjoying Together
#25 This Is Christmas
#26 Red For A Lovely Family
#27 Just Together And Happy
#28 Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up To 2x More Active Noise Cancelling, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Magsafe Charging Case, Bluetooth Headphones For iPhone
I’m a self-described armchair audiophile, and this would be my first wireless set. I’ve sampled a few sets in the far flung past to demo, but have never felt compelled to keep them.
Not these. I’m using them right now as I write this review on my pc desktop. Outside of really dedicated audiophile listening, or applications that demand extreme attention to detail such as audio engineering or sound production for high profile projects, they’re too versatile *not* to use for the vast majority of daily scenarios, with very decent sound quality to boot.
To start, I don’t have to reach for my phone to operate them (remember, this is the first wireless set I’ve logged more than a few hours on). The closest I had before was volume and playback controls integrated into the wire at the joint on wired sets. Very serviceable, but also finicky in certain situations. If you were, say, leaning over or had your body twisted a certain way, reaching for the controls would pose vari
Image source: Amazon.com
#29 Arts Dealers Be Like #arthandling #distributor #automat #artpiece #artdealer #artmarket
Arts dealers be like n#arthandling #distributor #automat #artpiece #artdealer #artmarket
Image source: instagram
#30 #food #nail #design #nailart
#food #nail #design #nailart
Image source: instagram
#31 Éco Futurist From The Past Getty Images 2005 #ecofuturism #ecology #ecologie #plants #desksetup #desk #flowers
u00c9co futurist from the past nGetty images 2005n#ecofuturism #ecology #ecologie #plants #desksetup #desk #flowers
Image source: instagram
#32 @hayaomiyazaki Un Real Life #flyingcastle #castle #flying
@hayaomiyazaki un real Life n#flyingcastle #castle #flying
Image source: instagram
Follow Us