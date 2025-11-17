27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

by

Once, during a pet photoshoot, I took a picture of the dog with the owner’s feet. On another day I did it again and then again and again and it ended up becoming a new addiction!

More info: Instagram

#1 Black In Black

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#2 Dogs, Bows And Sparkles

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#3 Casual Chihuahua In A Yellow Mood

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#4 No More Clicks Please

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#5 Let’s Dance!

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#6 Love Your Tattoo, Mommy!

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#7 Grayscale Tones

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#8 A Sophisticated Duo

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#9 Chihuahua Annie And Tattoo

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#10 We Love Pink Color

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#11 Stylish Marie & Pierre

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#12 Blue Fog

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#13 Rock’n Roll Day

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#14 French Bulldog Brownie

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#15 Dog Holi Festival

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#16 Just Waiting

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#17 Red Shoes

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#18 Chess Steps

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#19 Pink Word

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#20 In A Flowery World

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#21 Cute Golden Retriever Puppy In Orange

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#22 Red For A Happy Day

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#23 Saint Francis Of Assisi

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#24 Enjoying Together

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#25 This Is Christmas

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#26 Red For A Lovely Family

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#27 Just Together And Happy

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

#28 Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up To 2x More Active Noise Cancelling, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Magsafe Charging Case, Bluetooth Headphones For iPhone

I’m a self-described armchair audiophile, and this would be my first wireless set. I’ve sampled a few sets in the far flung past to demo, but have never felt compelled to keep them.

Not these. I’m using them right now as I write this review on my pc desktop. Outside of really dedicated audiophile listening, or applications that demand extreme attention to detail such as audio engineering or sound production for high profile projects, they’re too versatile *not* to use for the vast majority of daily scenarios, with very decent sound quality to boot.

To start, I don’t have to reach for my phone to operate them (remember, this is the first wireless set I’ve logged more than a few hours on). The closest I had before was volume and playback controls integrated into the wire at the joint on wired sets. Very serviceable, but also finicky in certain situations. If you were, say, leaning over or had your body twisted a certain way, reaching for the controls would pose vari

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

Image source: Amazon.com

#29 Arts Dealers Be Like #arthandling #distributor #automat #artpiece #artdealer #artmarket

Arts dealers be like n#arthandling #distributor #automat #artpiece #artdealer #artmarket

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

Image source: instagram

#30 #food #nail #design #nailart

#food #nail #design #nailart

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

Image source: instagram

#31 Éco Futurist From The Past Getty Images 2005 #ecofuturism #ecology #ecologie #plants #desksetup #desk #flowers

u00c9co futurist from the past nGetty images 2005n#ecofuturism #ecology #ecologie #plants #desksetup #desk #flowers

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

Image source: instagram

#32 @hayaomiyazaki Un Real Life #flyingcastle #castle #flying

@hayaomiyazaki un real Life n#flyingcastle #castle #flying

27 Photographs Proving That You Can Tell A Pet’s Owner By Their Feet

Image source: instagram

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Exploring Abandoned Buildings With Matthew Holmes
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Atemporart: Matching Contemporary And Antique Poses As Proof That Some Things Are Timeless
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Captured Endangered Manta Rays To Show How Beautiful And Fragile The Underwater World Is (21 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
8 Unfortunate People With The Same Names As Hated Celebrities Shared What It’s Like, And It’s Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
If You’re Tired Of All The Depressing News, These 50 Wholesome Stories Might Just Balance Everything Out
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
50 Audiobooks That Will Instantly Win You Over
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.