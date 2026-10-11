Peter Thiel: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Peter Thiel
October 11, 1967
Frankfurt, Germany
59 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Peter Thiel?
Peter Thiel is an American entrepreneur and venture capitalist recognized for his contrarian investment strategies. His early financial backing of transformative technology companies helped shape Silicon Valley while establishing his reputation as an influential industry investor.
He rose to national prominence after co-founding PayPal and serving as its chief executive officer. The platform revolutionized digital payments, and its acquisition by eBay provided significant capital for his future ventures.
Early Life and Education
Born in Frankfurt, West Germany, Thiel spent his early childhood moving across several continents. His family eventually settled in Foster City, California, where his father worked as a chemical engineer and encouraged rigorous intellectual pursuits.
He later enrolled at Stanford University to study philosophy. During his time on campus, he co-founded The Stanford Review student newspaper before earning his law degree from Stanford Law School in 1992.
Notable Relationships
In October 2017, Thiel married finance executive Matt Danzeisen during a ceremony in Austria. The couple had maintained a quiet private life for years before surprising guests with their wedding announcement during a birthday celebration.
The couple shares two daughters, whom they raise away from public scrutiny. Danzeisen works alongside Thiel as a portfolio manager at Thiel Capital, overseeing private investments and commercial ventures.
Career Highlights
Thiel built his investment record through early stakes in category-defining technology ventures. He became the first outside investor in Facebook in 2004, acquiring a five percent stake that yielded massive returns and solidified his venture capital standing.
Beyond angel investing, he co-founded Palantir Technologies and established Founders Fund. Through these firms, he backed major companies including SpaceX and Airbnb while championing innovative technological progress across multiple sectors.
He also authored the bestselling book Zero to One and launched the Thiel Fellowship. The program grants financial support to young entrepreneurs who pause higher education to build transformative business projects, cementing his enduring industry influence.
Signature Quote
“What important truth do very few people agree with you on?”
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