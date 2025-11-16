I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

Both Sides Thinking is a project of over 300+ illustrations, plus dozens of animated GIFs. The aim of the project is to blend philosophy with minimal design, to visualize abstract concepts and ideas through plain black and white visual representations.
Social media has divided people with strong opinions further away from each other. Constant battling between who’s right, and falsifying the other. In this series, only black and white are being used. While the 2 extremes seem to oppose each other, in reality, they work as the Yin and the Yang; both sides need each other to form an image, a full story.
More info: bothsidesthinking.com | Instagram | studiobothsides.com
#1 Easy Or Complex
#2 Day And Night
#3 Falling Apart Or Falling Into Place
#4 Wait Or Act
#5 Birthday Cake And Countdown Clock
#6 Future And Past
#7 Expectation vs. Reality
#8 Wall Or Bridge
#9 Emotional And Rational
#10 Lead Or Follow
#11 Love Or Possess
#12 Beyond Good Or Evil
#13 Work Together Or Against Each Other
#14 Universe Or Youniverse
#15 Self Love And Love Others
#16 Look Down Or Look Up
#17 How Are You And Who Are You
#18 Complexity Or Simplicity
#19 Search Inwards And Express Outwards
#20 Comfort Zone Or Adventure
#21 Attach Or Detach
#22 Passion And Motivation
#24 Parenthood And Childhood
#25 Equality And Biases
#26 Vulnerable And Eager To Connect
#27 Inward And Outward
#28 Ancestors And Descendants
#29 Boss Or Leader
#30 Passive Living Or Active Living
