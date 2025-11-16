I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

by

Both Sides Thinking is a project of over 300+ illustrations, plus dozens of animated GIFs. The aim of the project is to blend philosophy with minimal design, to visualize abstract concepts and ideas through plain black and white visual representations.

Social media has divided people with strong opinions further away from each other. Constant battling between who’s right, and falsifying the other. In this series, only black and white are being used. While the 2 extremes seem to oppose each other, in reality, they work as the Yin and the Yang; both sides need each other to form an image, a full story.

More info: bothsidesthinking.com | Instagram | studiobothsides.com

#1 Easy Or Complex

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#2 Day And Night

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#3 Falling Apart Or Falling Into Place

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#4 Wait Or Act

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#5 Birthday Cake And Countdown Clock

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#6 Future And Past

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#7 Expectation vs. Reality

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#8 Wall Or Bridge

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#9 Emotional And Rational

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#10 Lead Or Follow

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#11 Love Or Possess

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#12 Beyond Good Or Evil

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#13 Work Together Or Against Each Other

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#14 Universe Or Youniverse

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#15 Self Love And Love Others

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#16 Look Down Or Look Up

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#17 How Are You And Who Are You

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#18 Complexity Or Simplicity

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#19 Search Inwards And Express Outwards

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#20 Comfort Zone Or Adventure

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#21 Attach Or Detach

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#22 Passion And Motivation

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#23 Comfort Zone Or Adventure

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#24 Parenthood And Childhood

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#25 Equality And Biases

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#26 Vulnerable And Eager To Connect

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#27 Inward And Outward

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#28 Ancestors And Descendants

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#29 Boss Or Leader

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

#30 Passive Living Or Active Living

I Illustrated 2 Extremes That Seem To Oppose Each Other, But In Reality They Need One Another To Form A Full Story (30 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
81 Traditional Christmas Foods To Feast On
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
25 Timeline Questions That Will Seriously Test Your Knowledge Of World History
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Add To This Drawing To Create Something, But Using A Single Line (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Experimenting: I Tried Digital Art (5 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
8 Hand Lettered Greeting Cards From Horrible People
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Fed Up With The US Healthcare System, This Former Nurse Is Exposing Information Hospitals Don’t Want Us To Know
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.