50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Boss fights have long been one of the main features of video games from a multitude of genres. Some series, like Dark Souls or Monster Hunter, are known for their focus on making them particularly challenging and rewarding. But you don’t need a computer to get into epic encounters.
There’s a subreddit where users share images of things and beings they run into that, when taken out of context, look as menacing as a villain of a triple-A first-person shooter or RPG. Fittingly titled ‘Boss Fight,’ it also invites members to add creative and humorous titles to their posts.
So, we decided to collect the most popular ones and remind you that real life can be as exciting as a carefully crafted virtual world.
#1 Stealth Dog, Infiltrator Of Military Food Boxes
Image source: Kat_K7, MargoGontar
#2 Joseph: The Native Madlad
Image source: just-jotaro
#3 Moom Slayer, Escaper Of Slaughterhouses
Image source: Mildlydepressedplant
#4 Reaper1868, Defender Of Cats, Can Finish You In 30 Minutes
Image source: scarecrow9281
#5 Gertrude The Petty, Last Of Her Kind
Image source: big_papa_geek
#6 Queen Jones, The Chosen One
Image source: GeneralGigan817
#7 Goby, Devourer Of Plastics. Normally A Friendly Npc That Disposes Waste, But When Angered Targets And Consumes All Plastic-Based Inventory
Image source: goodmobileyes
#8 Johnny Kim, Changer Of Careers And Protege Of Johnny Sins
Image source: DarkStryderBC
#9 Knickers, The Unkillable
Image source: ProPotato2003
#10 Armoured Cat, Can Be Encountered At Party Events, Devourer Of Armadillos
Image source: hermetic_due
#11 Twin Guardians Of The Dark Gate
Image source: [deleted]
#12 Hedgedog, Make Sure To Approach Quietly To Not Startle
Image source: Mrboi464
#13 The Mad Hatter, Serial Hat Thief
Image source: Retro_Gamez
#14 Lord Climatese The Brave, Slayer Of Finnish Natural Disasters
Image source: Xcmaster2
#15 Kin, Traveling Merchant
Image source: Nowisetunnel66
#16 Eugeny Grandson Of The God Of Sweaters
Image source: fadearmy4991
#17 Flight 777, Mechanical God Of The Storm
Image source: ContributionOk4879
#18 Ducky The Gate Killer There’s No Gate He Can’t Get Through
Image source: johnosland
#19 Kit’chen Krüe, Lords Of Fate
Image source: megalow_maniac
#20 Corey & Craig, The Indomitables
Image source: abreastsecrete
#21 Burnt Toast The Slayer Of Gators
Image source: average-arsonist
#22 Cameron, The Widemouth
Image source: j17f4v3msf
#23 The Ticket Master, You Better Have Your Ticket
Image source: ColossalMcDaddy
#24 You Must Try And Smoke The Walking Flower To Win
Image source: miggy420
#25 Fuffy, The Unaccountable
Image source: Topodifogn-
#26 The Birds Of War, Eternal Rivals
Image source: Matatat123
#27 Excaligator! Crowner Of Florida Men
Image source: touche1231231231
#28 Jeff, The Origin
Image source: Awnedmadder13
#29 Rocky, The Colossal
Image source: shat_0
#30 Chef Rush, Chief Chef Of The White House
Image source: Asian_in_the_tree
#31 Joe, The People Follower
Image source: garmaxic
#32 Cthulemon, When Life Gives You Lemons. Make Sacrifices
Image source: touche1231231231
#33 Fɾσʂƚყ, Bringer Of Hypothermia, Herald Of The Holiday Season
Image source: Robloxislander1
#34 Götz Of The Iron Hand. The Thot Slayer
Image source: spicy_d3ku
#35 Overseer The Light Of Streets
Image source: VoidNight_2
#36 Eric “Bigfoot” Kilburn
Image source: dustofoblivion123
#37 Asudem, Soul Bearing Gorgon
Image source: WillNewbie
#38 Artie And Punk, Twin Merchant Extraordinaires
Image source: FLwaterboy
#39 Plant The Machete
Image source: No-Known-Alias
#40 Billy The Sun Soaker
Image source: Idorase449
#41 Gamer Jesus The True Cheat Code
Image source: Yanastases
#42 The Last Of The Eastern Pigeons
Image source: edwardwenmouth
#43 The Soiling Sisters
Image source: TheBigMacGaul
#44 The 500 Pound Spider, Currently Not Encountered By Any Users
Image source: goodmobileyes
#45 Arnold, Guardian Of The Front Page
Image source: cdefr2003
#46 Shark Lava And Boy Girl, The Inverted Heroes
Image source: DerMagicSheep
#47 Infirmi: The One Forsaken By God
Image source: THatone_kid____
#48 Fishatos, The Ghost Of The Ocean
Image source: tomassperanza
#49 Dugstruction, Moles Of Destruction
Image source: Game_Boy07
#50 Jöhn, The Faithful And Dedicated
Image source: qqq3ww2e1
Follow Us