50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

by

Boss fights have long been one of the main features of video games from a multitude of genres. Some series, like Dark Souls or Monster Hunter, are known for their focus on making them particularly challenging and rewarding. But you don’t need a computer to get into epic encounters.

There’s a subreddit where users share images of things and beings they run into that, when taken out of context, look as menacing as a villain of a triple-A first-person shooter or RPG. Fittingly titled ‘Boss Fight,’ it also invites members to add creative and humorous titles to their posts.

So, we decided to collect the most popular ones and remind you that real life can be as exciting as a carefully crafted virtual world.

#1 Stealth Dog, Infiltrator Of Military Food Boxes

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: Kat_K7, MargoGontar

#2 Joseph: The Native Madlad

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: just-jotaro

#3 Moom Slayer, Escaper Of Slaughterhouses

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: Mildlydepressedplant

#4 Reaper1868, Defender Of Cats, Can Finish You In 30 Minutes

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: scarecrow9281

#5 Gertrude The Petty, Last Of Her Kind

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: big_papa_geek

#6 Queen Jones, The Chosen One

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: GeneralGigan817

#7 Goby, Devourer Of Plastics. Normally A Friendly Npc That Disposes Waste, But When Angered Targets And Consumes All Plastic-Based Inventory

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: goodmobileyes

#8 Johnny Kim, Changer Of Careers And Protege Of Johnny Sins

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: DarkStryderBC

#9 Knickers, The Unkillable

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: ProPotato2003

#10 Armoured Cat, Can Be Encountered At Party Events, Devourer Of Armadillos

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: hermetic_due

#11 Twin Guardians Of The Dark Gate

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#12 Hedgedog, Make Sure To Approach Quietly To Not Startle

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: Mrboi464

#13 The Mad Hatter, Serial Hat Thief

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: Retro_Gamez

#14 Lord Climatese The Brave, Slayer Of Finnish Natural Disasters

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: Xcmaster2

#15 Kin, Traveling Merchant

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: Nowisetunnel66

#16 Eugeny Grandson Of The God Of Sweaters

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: fadearmy4991

#17 Flight 777, Mechanical God Of The Storm

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: ContributionOk4879

#18 Ducky The Gate Killer There’s No Gate He Can’t Get Through

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: johnosland

#19 Kit’chen Krüe, Lords Of Fate

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: megalow_maniac

#20 Corey & Craig, The Indomitables

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: abreastsecrete

#21 Burnt Toast The Slayer Of Gators

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: average-arsonist

#22 Cameron, The Widemouth

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: j17f4v3msf

#23 The Ticket Master, You Better Have Your Ticket

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: ColossalMcDaddy

#24 You Must Try And Smoke The Walking Flower To Win

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: miggy420

#25 Fuffy, The Unaccountable

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: Topodifogn-

#26 The Birds Of War, Eternal Rivals

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: Matatat123

#27 Excaligator! Crowner Of Florida Men

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: touche1231231231

#28 Jeff, The Origin

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: Awnedmadder13

#29 Rocky, The Colossal

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: shat_0

#30 Chef Rush, Chief Chef Of The White House

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: Asian_in_the_tree

#31 Joe, The People Follower

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: garmaxic

#32 Cthulemon, When Life Gives You Lemons. Make Sacrifices

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: touche1231231231

#33 Fɾσʂƚყ, Bringer Of Hypothermia, Herald Of The Holiday Season

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: Robloxislander1

#34 Götz Of The Iron Hand. The Thot Slayer

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: spicy_d3ku

#35 Overseer The Light Of Streets

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: VoidNight_2

#36 Eric “Bigfoot” Kilburn

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: dustofoblivion123

#37 Asudem, Soul Bearing Gorgon

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: WillNewbie

#38 Artie And Punk, Twin Merchant Extraordinaires

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: FLwaterboy

#39 Plant The Machete

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: No-Known-Alias

#40 Billy The Sun Soaker

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: Idorase449

#41 Gamer Jesus The True Cheat Code

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: Yanastases

#42 The Last Of The Eastern Pigeons

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: edwardwenmouth

#43 The Soiling Sisters

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: TheBigMacGaul

#44 The 500 Pound Spider, Currently Not Encountered By Any Users

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: goodmobileyes

#45 Arnold, Guardian Of The Front Page

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: cdefr2003

#46 Shark Lava And Boy Girl, The Inverted Heroes

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: DerMagicSheep

#47 Infirmi: The One Forsaken By God

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: THatone_kid____

#48 Fishatos, The Ghost Of The Ocean

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: tomassperanza

#49 Dugstruction, Moles Of Destruction

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: Game_Boy07

#50 Jöhn, The Faithful And Dedicated

50 Epic Moments When People Spotted Someone Or Something Reach ‘Boss’ Level (New Pics)

Image source: qqq3ww2e1

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Earth Is The Latest Addition To My Solar System Cross-Stitch Project!
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency
Dirk Gently Series Premiere Review: Introducing Your Favorite Holistic Detective
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2016
Five Lessons on Love That We Realized from Re-watching The Vampire Diaries
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2022
“Barbaric”: Mass Outrage As Bridesmaids Forced To Kiss Strangers In Humiliating Wedding Prank
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
30 Times Someone Tried To Enforce A Stupid Rule And It Backfired
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I´ve Have Built The Cleavage Closet To Provoke And Create Some Attention To The Unrealistic Perfect Body Ideals
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.