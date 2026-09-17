Perez Hilton’s Family Launches GoFundMe To Help Raise His Kids, Amid Reports Of Permanent ‘Disfigurement’ And Fresh Concerns

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Celebrity columnist Perez Hilton’s (Real name: Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr.) life turned upside down last month when he cut himself with a knife multiple times in front of thousands during a TikTok livestream.

His sister, Barbara Lavandeira, found him bleeding and unconscious in the bathroom and called 911. But before that, she ensured that his kids, Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, 8, were safe.

The children are now with their grandmother, Teresita Lavandeira, as Hilton undergoes a residential treatment program for his mental health and recovery after spending weeks in the hospital.

To that end, Hilton’s longtime friend Tom D’Angora, a theater producer, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help Teresita raise the kids.

A friend has started a GoFundMe to help raise Perez Hilton’s kids

Perez Hilton&#8217;s Family Launches GoFundMe To Help Raise His Kids, Amid Reports Of Permanent &#8216;Disfigurement&#8217; And Fresh Concerns

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

On September 14, a statement released by Perez Hilton’s family on his website revealed that Mario, Mia, and Mayte were “together, safe, and doing well in the care of their grandmother, who has stepped in to care for them full-time during this unexpected chapter.”

D’Angora set up the GoFundMe profile on September 17, urging everyone to contribute whatever they can to help Teresita support Hilton’s three children.

Perez Hilton’s Family Launches GoFundMe To Help Raise His Kids, Amid Reports Of Permanent ‘Disfigurement’ And Fresh Concerns

Perez Hilton&#8217;s Family Launches GoFundMe To Help Raise His Kids, Amid Reports Of Permanent &#8216;Disfigurement&#8217; And Fresh Concerns

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

Perez Hilton&#8217;s Family Launches GoFundMe To Help Raise His Kids, Amid Reports Of Permanent &#8216;Disfigurement&#8217; And Fresh Concerns

MrRetroTroll

“Like any grandmother who suddenly finds herself responsible for raising three growing children, she’s also taken on significant and unexpected expenses,” the page reads.

“She’s put much of her own life on hold to make sure the kids can continue going to school, participating in their normal activities, and having as much consistency as possible during an incredibly difficult time.”

Perez Hilton&#8217;s Family Launches GoFundMe To Help Raise His Kids, Amid Reports Of Permanent &#8216;Disfigurement&#8217; And Fresh Concerns

GoFundMe

“All funds raised will benefit Perez’s mother and children only and help cover the additional costs of caring for three kids full-time. None of the money will be used for Perez personally,” the GoFundMe profile clarifies.

The campaign has a goal of $25,000, of which about $3,700 has been raised in 8 hours.

Netizens refused to take pity on Perez Hilton even amid family’s earnest request

While Perez Hilton’s friends’ plea has not entirely fallen on deaf ears, most have refused to show any sympathy for the blogger, accusing him of “farming others’ trauma” to build a successful career around celebrity gossip and ridicule for over two decades.

“You’re not getting my money. Nor support. You exploit people trying to make a living with their talents,” one said. Another wrote, “He made his money destroying others. Now he has the nerve to ask people to help him?”

Perez Hilton&#8217;s Family Launches GoFundMe To Help Raise His Kids, Amid Reports Of Permanent &#8216;Disfigurement&#8217; And Fresh Concerns

Perez Hilton

Earlier, after news of the horrifying August 4 event emerged, many rejoiced in Hilton’s condition and even called it “karma” for all the times he went after public figures such as Britney Spears and Lady Gaga.

His family’s statement called out such negative comments, urging everyone to keep in mind that “celebrating” someone’s attempt to take their life “crosses a line.”

Perez Hilton&#8217;s Family Launches GoFundMe To Help Raise His Kids, Amid Reports Of Permanent &#8216;Disfigurement&#8217; And Fresh Concerns

ZenbenzineX

Perez Hilton&#8217;s Family Launches GoFundMe To Help Raise His Kids, Amid Reports Of Permanent &#8216;Disfigurement&#8217; And Fresh Concerns

MxedChiq

“Whatever anyone may think of ‘Perez Hilton,’ his past, or things he has said over the years, there’s a real human being behind the name,” it read. “Three children came frighteningly close to losing their father forever. There is nothing funny or entertaining about that.”

Many netizens pointed out in response that following the demise of actor Heath Ledger in 2008 due to substance intoxication, Hilton sold custom T-shirts on his website printed with the phrase, “Why couldn’t it be Britney?”

Perez Hilton, who was already struggling financially, has had to reduce the price for his Las Vegas house by $350,000

Perez Hilton&#8217;s Family Launches GoFundMe To Help Raise His Kids, Amid Reports Of Permanent &#8216;Disfigurement&#8217; And Fresh Concerns

Denise Truscello/Getty Images

While several reports estimate Perez Hilton’s net worth at about $20 million, he allegedly struggled financially even before the graphic livestream incident, which has reportedly left him disfigured for life.

A source told the Daily Mail that his health battles since March 2026 were partly to blame for the monetary issues, when he developed an ulcer followed by an organ perforation after taking flu medication on an empty stomach.

Perez Hilton&#8217;s Family Launches GoFundMe To Help Raise His Kids, Amid Reports Of Permanent &#8216;Disfigurement&#8217; And Fresh Concerns

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Admit VIP

It later turned into sepsis, which almost cost him his life and forced him to stay three weeks in the hospital. He then underwent abdominal surgery, had fluid drained from around his lungs, and had to go under the knife once more for a blood clot.

Around the same time, several of his reality show pitches to production studios had been rejected.

Perez Hilton&#8217;s Family Launches GoFundMe To Help Raise His Kids, Amid Reports Of Permanent &#8216;Disfigurement&#8217; And Fresh Concerns

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

To manage his piling medical bills, he moved from Las Vegas to Miami, where he also started seeking a psychiatrist for his worsening mental health.

A recent report said his six-bedroom Las Vegas house had been listed for $4.25 million, but Perez has now been forced to reduce the asking price by $350,000 to $3.9 million.

“Welcome to life,” one netizen commented

Perez Hilton&#8217;s Family Launches GoFundMe To Help Raise His Kids, Amid Reports Of Permanent &#8216;Disfigurement&#8217; And Fresh Concerns
Perez Hilton&#8217;s Family Launches GoFundMe To Help Raise His Kids, Amid Reports Of Permanent &#8216;Disfigurement&#8217; And Fresh Concerns
Perez Hilton&#8217;s Family Launches GoFundMe To Help Raise His Kids, Amid Reports Of Permanent &#8216;Disfigurement&#8217; And Fresh Concerns
Perez Hilton&#8217;s Family Launches GoFundMe To Help Raise His Kids, Amid Reports Of Permanent &#8216;Disfigurement&#8217; And Fresh Concerns
Perez Hilton&#8217;s Family Launches GoFundMe To Help Raise His Kids, Amid Reports Of Permanent &#8216;Disfigurement&#8217; And Fresh Concerns
Perez Hilton&#8217;s Family Launches GoFundMe To Help Raise His Kids, Amid Reports Of Permanent &#8216;Disfigurement&#8217; And Fresh Concerns
Perez Hilton&#8217;s Family Launches GoFundMe To Help Raise His Kids, Amid Reports Of Permanent &#8216;Disfigurement&#8217; And Fresh Concerns
Perez Hilton&#8217;s Family Launches GoFundMe To Help Raise His Kids, Amid Reports Of Permanent &#8216;Disfigurement&#8217; And Fresh Concerns
Perez Hilton&#8217;s Family Launches GoFundMe To Help Raise His Kids, Amid Reports Of Permanent &#8216;Disfigurement&#8217; And Fresh Concerns
Perez Hilton&#8217;s Family Launches GoFundMe To Help Raise His Kids, Amid Reports Of Permanent &#8216;Disfigurement&#8217; And Fresh Concerns
Perez Hilton&#8217;s Family Launches GoFundMe To Help Raise His Kids, Amid Reports Of Permanent &#8216;Disfigurement&#8217; And Fresh Concerns

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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