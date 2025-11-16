Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Law In Your Country? (Closed)

I know there are some weird laws worldwide, (Ex: Fireworks only on holidays) but what is one that just makes No logical sense where you live?
#1
In Thailand
1) If you live on someone’s land “peacefully” for more than 10 years (even though the land is not yours). You can become the legal land owner.
2) Riding a motorcycle on the footpath is illegal. If you can take a photo and send it to the police, you’ll get a money reward.
#2
In Massachusetts Giving beer to hospital patients is illegally as well as women going to church without 1 armed male family member also it illegally for a dead man to drive a car 😂
#3
In North Dakota you cannot wear a hat while dancing
In Connecticut pickles must bounce
Spitting on the sidewalk in Arizona is more serious than a nuclear bomb in California (but both are illegal)
In Texas you cant sell your eyeballs (is this even possible though???)
In South Dakota you cannot fall asleep in a cheese factory
The list goes on and on
#4
In Alaska your not allowed to be drunk in any bar. Or already drunk and knowing to try to enter a bar for more drinks. Needless to say I will never live there.
#5
In Georgia USA, you cant eat fried chicken with a fork
like, i dont know why anyone would do that anyway, but its illegal
#6
Canada
Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, it’s illegal to own more than 4 rats.
It’s illegal to own rats in Alberta, at all.
It’s illegal to make any noise louder than reasonable talking volumes in Petrolia, Ontario. Whistling and singing included. 11pm to 7am.
It’s actually illegal to pay with too many coins in Canada. It’s not necessarily a heavily enforced law, but some places may lay down the law if you try to pay with more than 25 loonies (dollar coins).
There is an actual law in Souris, PEI, saying you can’t build a snowman more than 30 centimeters. And throwing snow is a nono but not really enforced.
It’s illegal in Alberta to paint a ladder.
You can’t paint a house door a lovely shade of purple in Ottawa, Ontario.
It’s allowable to sue someone for painting their house 2 tones in Beaconsfield, Quebec.
Quebec has a French first language law, that makes it mandatory for all brands, businesses and items have French in larger font with English in smaller font. (It’s usually the other way around in the rest of Canada. But not really a law. Just out of preference for the majority.)
It’s illegal to climb trees in Oshawa, Ontario
You’re not allowed to eat ice cream while out and about on Bank Street but only on Sundays in Ottawa, Ontario.
Wifi faster than 56k is illegal in Uxbridge, Ontario. I have no idea why that is.
You’re not allowed to carry your pet reptile in Fredericton, New Brunswick. That might just mean that can’t be outside their carrier.
You cannot legally claim a product is maple syrup if it isn’t actually made from maple syrup. Canada wide law.
It’s illegal to drag a dead horse down Yonge Street, Toronto.
It’s illegal to remove a bandage in public. That one I did not know.
Having more than 2 yard sales a year is illegal in Toronto.
It’s illegal to scare a child to death in Canada. .. I mean…
Trillium is a protected plant in Ontario. Don’t pick it. Except if it’s on your own property. Just not in the parks.
Llamas are not to be brought into national parks.
You’re only allowed 3.5 inches of water in your bath in Etobicoke, Ontario.
For some reason there is a law that you can’t drive cows around after 8am in St. Johns, Newfoundland.
Abolished in 2017, but it was illegal to accept and challenge someone to a duel.
It used to be an offense to pretend to be a witch, until 2018. Wearing a witch costume was kosher, just not faking the spells and going around saying you can fly on a broom.
Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask, teenagers are not allowed to walk around with their shoe laces undone. Poor kids.
Having a loud-beaked parrot is illegal in Victoria, BC
Also, in Victoria, bagpipers are not allowed to play at the same time as another busker.
It’s illegal to kill the sasquatch. Seriously. It is.
Do not skinny dip in Bancroft, Ontario.
Don’t set fire to a man’s wooden leg in Alberta.
You can be fined $100 if you’re caught humming or singing on public transit in Winnipeg, Manitoba :(
#7
If you are engaged and your fiancé dies, you can ask the president for permission to marry them posthumously.
#8
I live in Iowa. We have mental health and substance abuse commitment laws that allow any 2 citizens to seek court order (civil committal) for a 3rd citizen to get treatment if they are refusing to get treatment on their own and have become imminently dangerous as a result of their treatable condition.
The state will order the patient to get treatment, if the 2 citizens can prove there is need.
BUT….the state will not pay for any treatment. The state does not provide any facilities for treatment to happen. The state relies on the patient to make applications, pay for, and enter private treatment facilities.
Therefore, any dangerous patients without money to pay for treatment, are released the streets due to lack of ability to benefit from the court order to get treatment.
Even more ridiculous, is the fact that the most severely, violently dangerous mentally ill (this is less than 1%) are 100% of the time released to the street, as no private facility will admit a dangerously violent mentally ill patient whom is either unwilling or incapable of writing a check to pay for treatment they refuse to accept.
And because of state and federal regulations on how they treat patients, all the private facilities are unlocked and minimally secured to allow patients access to as many of their rights they could use to kill themselves or another person.
So another words, if you live in Iowa, and you don’t want to be civilly committed. You either refuse to pay (most common, instant free card), or you demonstrate to the court exactly why you are exceedingly dangerous and likely to kill or maim innocent private citizens if they do not confine you, And the state will quickly before us to release you to the streets because they have no ability to enforce their order for treatment, Because they refuse to pay for their order for you to be treated.
Every single time I have to release a dangerously violent mentally ill person to the streets here, I tell the family I am willing to pay rent for their loved one to be moved into the house next to our governor out of my own pocket.
#9
Oregon: No whistling underwater. Also, you CANNOT use canned corn as bait when fishing.
#10
Uk here- Using phone to pay at drive-thru
Unless your engine is off and your handbrake is on, you could be facing a £200 fine and three points on your driving licence. If you passed your test in the last two years, you could even lose your licence.
#11
In NSW, Australia, like most places in the world, it is illegal to drink drive. But it is also illegal to catch a cab whilst carrying a carton of beer.
Follow Us