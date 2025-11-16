Hey Pandas, Which Two People, (Alive, Dead, Or Not Real) Would You Like To See In A Rap Battle?

Who would YOU like to see in a rap battle?
#1
William Shakespeare and Oscar Wilde!
The king of insults and the King of the comeback!
Both can throw a rhyme, both can bring the sass, and between them they’ll throw so much shade, you’d think there was an eclipse!
#2
Buddha vs Jesus. Let them fight that s**t out.
#3
Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr. I wanna be in the room where it happens.
#4
easy Bob Ross and Lebron James
#5
Percy Jackson vs Magnus Chase.
If you know both of these characters, then you know exactly why
#6
Adolf Hitler vs Mr Beast
#7
Spongebob vs Flash
#8
Bob Dylan vs Tom Waits!
And considering how much these two like to do unexpected things, it may happen someday haha
#9
Batman vs. Superman. Age old battle: the musical
#10
Hitler and Obamna
#11
Deadpool vs The Mask
#12
Four way fracture: Joker v Pennywise v Ronald McDonald v Art the Clown
#13
Elon Musk Vs Jeff Bezos
Whoever wins gets to keep the others company and money.
#14
Eminim and Logic. No need to explain
#15
I would love to see the Zorg from Star Trek and a Tellatubbie because one is a hive mind, the other can’t talk, so it would just be hilarious.
“We are the superior species.”
“Bah!”
#16
Lin-manuel Miranda and uh anyone who’s up to it I’m I’d mostly want to see if he could do it/how well he could do it
#17
Kevin Hart and the rock for sure!
#18
the weasley twins lmao
#19
Brandon DiCamillo vs. Anyone
#20
Ben Shapiro against any Woke Gen-Z kid
#21
Will Ferrell (not Buddy, but just him) VS Santa Clause
#22
Mickey Mouse vs Jeff Bezos
#23
The Question v Rorschach
#24
The Rock v Vin Diesel
#25
Hugh Jackman v Ryan Reynolds
#26
Sonic The Hedgehog and Spyro The Dragon, both have very cool personalities and I would like to see the raps they would come up with
#27
Or maybe Donald Trump and Keanu Reeves/Joe Biden
#28
George Washington vs. Abraham Lincoln
#29
Ant and dec. Idk was a random thought
#30
Gordon Ramsey and Shakespeare since Gordon and Shakespeare are both good at insults
#31
Harry Potter V.S. Albus Dumbledore
#32
Robin Williams and Steve Martin vs. Rhett and Link.
… I don’t know why. Battle of the comedians, I suppose?
Ooh! Or Robin Williams as Mrs. Doubtfire vs. Mrs. Potts vs. Julie Andrews.
Yeah, I’m an oddball.
#33
okay so i got one
my chemical romance and panic! at the disco
#34
Napoleon vs Eisenhower, it seems interesting
#35
How about Elon Musk and Nicholas Cage?
#36
Abraham Lincoln Vs Marcel Marceau (who of course has to do his part in mime)
#37
Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg
#38
Jane Austen vs Emily Bronte
#39
Penn and Teller
#40
Goku vs Superman to finally decide who’s Better but mms personally I have to go with superman
#41
I’d like to see Eminem and Killer B (Naruto Shippuden Character)
#42
Eminem and snoop dogg
#43
Shakespeare and Shelby Silverstine
#44
Kermit the Frog vs. Cookie Monster
#45
#46
Michelangelo and Pope Julius. Turns out the entire Sistine Chapel wasn’t something he was keen to do, seeing as we’re now all but certain he was a very talented closet Atheist. However in those days, if the Pope called, you answered or died. So Michelangelo just filled the Sistine Chapel with all kinds of subtle, tongue in cheek insults….right down to a cherub giving the pope the fig hand gesture (used to protect yourself from evil, or to insult someone. BASICALLY, in Rome it was equal to the middle finger). He was also later called back to do more work and this time Mikey wasn’t subtle: he made the popes chair look like it sat at the opening to the mouth of Hell.
So yeah those two would *probably* have some leftover angst to word at each other.
#47
Marshall Bruce Mathers III VS Min Yoongi
(Eminem VS Suga)
Simply,World’s fastest rapper VS K-pop’s fastest rapper
They would f****n’ rock
#48
The actual Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson.
#49
Jimmies mom and Carl iykyk
#50
Teddy Roosevelt vs. Donald Trump
