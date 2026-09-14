Perez Hilton’s Crisis Deepens As His Latest Confession From Hospital Bed Raises Fresh Concerns

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In March 2026, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton spent 21 days hospitalized with severe sepsis. He emerged from the ordeal convinced that “God had presented itself” to him.

“I was never a believer until now,” the 48-year-old said through tears.

Hilton began reading the Bible and surprised his followers by apologizing publicly for the people he had humiliated during his career.

However, on August 4, viewers watched as he suffered an acute mental health crisis during a TikTok livestream and severely injured himself before authorities reached his home.

Now, as Hilton begins confronting what happened, an insider says he has reached another deeply personal conclusion: he believes the episode represented an attack connected to his conversion to Christianity.

“Hilton is convinced that he was under spiritual attack. This is spiritual warfare,” the source claimed.

Perez Hilton reportedly believes his mental health crisis is the result of a “spiritual attack”

Perez Hilton’s Crisis Deepens As His Latest Confession From Hospital Bed Raises Fresh Concerns

Getty/Jesse Grant

“He believes that the devil is not happy that he became a Christian, and was doing whatever to attack him,” the source told Daily Mail.

The chain of events began months before the livestream, when Hilton developed what started as a serious gastrointestinal illness and eventually became severe sepsis.

After he was finally discharged, another health emergency followed.

Perez Hilton’s Crisis Deepens As His Latest Confession From Hospital Bed Raises Fresh Concerns

Perez Hilton’s Crisis Deepens As His Latest Confession From Hospital Bed Raises Fresh Concerns

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Doctors discovered a deep vein thrombosis, a large blood clot in his leg, after a surgeon noticed that Hilton was limping during a follow-up appointment.

Hilton came to believe something spiritual had happened while he was fighting to survive.

“I could only call it miraculous. And I was very lucid,” he said. “It was real. And this has been life-changing. I’m so grateful.”

The realization surprised even Hilton himself. He had grown up Catholic, been baptized and confirmed, received Communion and attended a Jesuit school for seven years, but said he had never genuinely considered himself a believer.

That changed in the hospital.

His conversion also forced him to confront the career that made him famous

Perez Hilton’s Crisis Deepens As His Latest Confession From Hospital Bed Raises Fresh Concerns

Getty/Chris Weeks

Hilton had spent more than two decades cultivating a public identity built around celebrity gossip and ridicule.

His website exploded in popularity during the mid-2000s, when his often vicious treatment of celebrities turned him into a celebrity himself.

Stars including Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga and Mila Kunis later publicly criticized his behavior, while Hilton himself eventually acknowledged that he had crossed lines, including insulting celebrities, giving them cruel nicknames and outing people.

Perez Hilton’s Crisis Deepens As His Latest Confession From Hospital Bed Raises Fresh Concerns

theperezhilton

“I made a lot of mistakes in my past. We all have. Nobody’s perfect,” Hilton said in a tearful nine-minute video. “But my mistakes are very public. I carry with me deep shame and regret. I’m sorry.”

He said he had reached out privately and publicly to people he had hurt and acknowledged what had driven much of his old behavior.

Perez Hilton’s Crisis Deepens As His Latest Confession From Hospital Bed Raises Fresh Concerns

Getty/George Pimentel

“Because I was so selfish, because I didn’t care who I hurt, I just cared about the views, the attention, the money, people hated me,” Hilton said.

Then Hilton said God had ordered him to sell his Las Vegas home and relocate to Miami to be with his extended family and mother after his near-death experience.

Then came August 4.

His children were inside the house when Hilton began hurting himself

Perez Hilton’s Crisis Deepens As His Latest Confession From Hospital Bed Raises Fresh Concerns

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Hilton was at his Miami-area home with his three children, Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, 8, as well as his sister Barbara and a niece.

Once it became clear that Hilton was experiencing a severe mental health crisis, Barbara hurried the children and their cousin out of the property to shield them from further trauma.

Viewers watching online had already begun contacting authorities.

Perez Hilton’s Crisis Deepens As His Latest Confession From Hospital Bed Raises Fresh Concerns

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Hilton had turned his camera on himself during the crisis, and the images quickly became some of the most disturbing footage ever associated with a celebrity social-media account.

Police ultimately reached the residence and transported him for emergency care.

The physical damage extended beyond the injuries visible online. His brother-in-law later revealed that Hilton suffered multiple broken bones after falling several times during the episode, in addition to wounds requiring extensive medical attention.

Authorities also treated him for an overdose, according to an incident report obtained by TMZ.

Perez Hilton’s Crisis Deepens As His Latest Confession From Hospital Bed Raises Fresh Concerns

perezlovesmiami

Hilton was placed under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows for involuntary psychiatric evaluation when legal criteria involving a mental health crisis are met, before remaining in inpatient care after the initial hold expired.

His communication was heavily restricted, largely to immediate relatives and medical professionals.

Hilton now reportedly believes he was experiencing “spiritual warfare”

Perez Hilton’s Crisis Deepens As His Latest Confession From Hospital Bed Raises Fresh Concerns

theperezhilton

On September 12, an insider told Daily Mail that Hilton now believes the August episode was more than a mental and physical breakdown.

“This is spiritual warfare,” the source said, claiming Hilton believes becoming a committed Christian made him a target for the devil.

“And it’s Biblical that the closer one draws to Christ, the more the enemy will attack,” the insider continued. “He believes that’s what happened.”

Perez Hilton’s Crisis Deepens As His Latest Confession From Hospital Bed Raises Fresh Concerns

perezlovesmiami

According to the insider, Hilton now wants to approach recovery from every direction.

“He will treat this every way he can: medically, psychologically, emotionally and spiritually,” the source said. “This is a physical and mental problem that also has a spiritual dimension.”

The source described Hilton as reading the Bible constantly and praying while disconnected from the devices that once dominated his life.

“Leaning on Christ like never before,” they said. “He’s really leaning in.”

His children remain with their grandmother while he continues treatment

Perez Hilton’s Crisis Deepens As His Latest Confession From Hospital Bed Raises Fresh Concerns

perezlovesmiami

Hilton’s mother, Teresita Lavandeira, sought temporary custody of Mario, Mia and Mayte shortly after the crisis, with Hilton consenting to the arrangement.

The court later granted Teresita authority over schooling, medical treatment and other decisions while Hilton remains unable to resume normal parenting responsibilities.

His children can have supervised contact with him, but only after he receives psychiatric clearance, and visits must be overseen by an approved family member or therapist.

Perez Hilton’s Crisis Deepens As His Latest Confession From Hospital Bed Raises Fresh Concerns

perezlovesmiami

For now, his family has prioritized keeping the children’s lives stable. Teresita had already been heavily involved in raising them before August, giving the children a familiar caregiver during their father’s absence.

Sources say Hilton has also begun to rethink the despair that preceded the crisis.

“Before, he was feeling like the world would be better off without him; he’s not there anymore,” one insider said.

“He understands that his kids need him, his family needs him, and he has worth. It’s encouraging.”

“I hope he gets real help,” a reader wrote

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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