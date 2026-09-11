Perez Hilton’s Recovery Takes A Sad New Turn, Following Reports Of Permanent “Disfigurement”

More than a month after Perez Hilton was hospitalized following a mental health crisis, the celebrity blogger is struggling to get his life back on track.
The 48-year-old is reportedly still struggling to process what happened on August 4, when he self-inflicted severe injuries that may leave him with permanent scarring.
Now, another problem has followed him into treatment.
Hilton has been trying to sell his Las Vegas home while dealing with mounting financial pressure, and the property has undergone a $350,000 asking-price reduction, falling to $3.9 million.
Perez Hilton lowered the price of his house as he deals with mounting financial pressure
Hilton, born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., has been receiving psychiatric treatment since the August 4 incident. While information about his current treatment has become increasingly limited, family members and people close to Hilton have suggested he remains far from ready to return home.
“One minute he’s thinking about moving forward and making plans for when he’s back at work. The next minute he’s talking about walking away altogether,” one source said.
According to the same account, Hilton has struggled with feelings of isolation and regret as he begins confronting the consequences of what happened.
“He feels very isolated at the moment, very alone,” the source explained. “He’s being really hard on himself, regretting all these things that he has done and where life is now. He’s despondent. He’s nowhere near ready to get out. He’s got a very, very long way to go.”
That assessment echoes earlier comments from people close to him, who warned shortly after his hospitalization that his mental state remained unstable.
“He doesn’t have a lot of presence of mind,” one friend told the Daily Mail in August. “He’s not able to fully process what happened.”
Asked how long it might take Hilton to recover, the person rejected the idea that his condition would stabilize within days.
“This is not going to be something where in five days, I’m like, ‘He’s fine,’” they said. “This is months, maybe years.”
Hilton’s sister Barbara has similarly described the process ahead as a long one.
His injuries may leave him with permanent physical changes
Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Sources said his injuries required extensive stitching and are expected to leave him with significant scarring.
The reports align with Barbara’s earlier account of the crisis, when she described trying to stop her brother from losing a dangerous amount of blood before emergency responders arrived.
The incident took place while Barbara was at Hilton’s residence with his three children, Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, 8.
Viewers watching Hilton’s livestream became alarmed by what they were seeing and contacted authorities, while Barbara also became concerned after her brother locked himself inside his bedroom.
She eventually gained access and found him in the shower with severe self-inflicted injuries and a cutting tool in his hand.
“I didn’t recognize him when I looked at him,” she later recalled. “I saw it in his eyes. They didn’t look the same.”
Barbara’s immediate priority became getting the children away from the scene. She took them to a friend’s home before returning to help her brother and attempting to control his bleeding until authorities arrived.
His mother has temporarily taken legal custody of his three children
Hilton’s recovery has also required major changes for his children.
Court documents obtained by TMZ on August 20 showed that his mother, Teresita Lavandeira, had been granted temporary legal custody of the three children Hilton welcomed via surrogacy.
The order gives Teresita authority over decisions involving their medical care, school enrollment and other matters related to their welfare while Hilton remains unable to resume his parental responsibilities.
Hilton reportedly consented to the arrangement as well as restrictions governing his contact with the children.
Under the order, he must receive psychiatric clearance before meeting with them, and any visits must take place under the supervision of either a relative or therapist.
Other portions of the case remain sealed. The judge determined that maintaining confidentiality was necessary to protect the children while their father continues treatment.
The crisis followed an already brutal year for Hilton’s health
The August incident came after Hilton had already endured several serious health scares during 2026.
In March, he spent 21 days recovering from sepsis, an experience he later admitted left him fearing for his life.
“I thought I was gonna d**,” he told Fox News while discussing the hospitalization.
Hilton said his condition deteriorated dramatically while doctors monitored him.
“Everything that could go wrong went wrong,” he recalled.
During that hospitalization, Hilton said he developed fluid in his lungs, experienced heart complications and underwent two surgeries.
Only weeks afterward, doctors discovered a deep vein thrombosis, or blood clot, in one of his legs. Hilton later told his followers that he was grateful the condition had been detected before the clot could travel to his heart or lungs, where the consequences could have been much more serious.
Those medical problems had already placed enormous strain on him before the events of August.
Financial pressure was reportedly building before his hospitalization
Money had also become a concern.
Reports surrounding Hilton’s recovery have claimed he was already facing financial difficulties before the livestream, and his family eventually relaunched the Perez Hilton website while he remained hospitalized in an effort to keep his business operating.
Now, the mounting cost of treatment has reportedly become another source of anxiety.
Against that backdrop, Hilton has been trying to sell the Las Vegas property where he previously lived with his family. They have not occupied the home since June, and Hilton had publicly discussed leaving Nevada even before his current hospitalization.
The property includes six en-suite bedrooms, a detached casita, a multigenerational suite and a resort-style backyard. It originally entered the market at $4.25 million.
That asking price has since been reduced by $350,000 to $3.9 million.
“He’s not mentally capable,” a viewer argued
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