Fans Fear For Kylie Jenner’s Safety After She Shares Photos From Yacht

Kylie Jenner‘s new holiday photos had fans buzzing with concern.
The 27-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul recently shared some sizzling shots from a luxurious yacht getaway, showing off her toned summer body while wearing a $100 Venroy white crochet halter bralette.
“Mother Storm,” read the caption, accompanied by cloud and lightning emojis.
While the beauty queen stood on the railing of the yacht, some followers couldn’t help but worry about her safety as she posed in the middle of a thunderstorm.
Fans were quick to point out the dangers of leaning against a metal railing in the middle of the storm with streaks of lightning appearing in the background.
Now, everyone loves a good yacht photoshoot, but when lightning is dancing across the sky, it’s probably best to rethink your pose.
Several concerned fans jumped into the comments section to highlight how dangerous her situation was.
One follower wrote, “Holding on to a metal railing during a lighting storm is crazy.”
“Be careful,” one said, while another warned, “Sis, don’t grab the railing.”
Others made light of the situation, with one saying, “The lightening was a paid actor.”
Lightning is more than just a dramatic visual—it’s a serious safety hazard, especially when metal is involved. Contrary to popular belief, metal doesn’t attract lightning, but it does create an easy pathway for lightning to travel.
“Most indoor lightning casualties and some outdoor casualties are due to conduction. Whether inside or outside, anyone in contact with anything connected to metal wires, plumbing, or metal surfaces that extend outside is at risk,” read an advisory on weather.gov.
This means that even leaning against something as seemingly harmless as a metal railing, like Kylie did, can put an individual in danger during a thunderstorm.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s stormy adventure came just days after she celebrated her 27th birthday.
She rang in her special day with a romantic escape to the Bahamas alongside her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet and a close-knit circle of friends.
A “small group of close friends” attended her “birthday bash in the Bahamas,” a source told People.
“It was a nice break for her. She’s incredibly happy with him. She’s never been in love like this before,” the source added.
The pair have been dating since last year and “are very serious” about their relationship, the source said and added, “He’s great for her.”
“Her family loves him,” the source went on to say about the 28-year-old actor. “He’s so discreet and always has her back. He’s very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves.”
Ahead of her 27th birthday, the social media sensation became the first from her family to appear on the cover of British Vogue.
Reflecting on her life in front of the camera and her life as a mother, she said, “I feel like I’ve been in full mommy mode in my early 20s.”
She spoke to the magazine about being thrust into the spotlight when she was just a child.
“People ask me, ‘How do you deal with all this?’” she said about the constant media attention.
“I don’t remember a time before,” she said. “I don’t really remember a time before there were the lights and the cameras.”
While talking about her social media fame, the cosmetics queen also mused about her pre-fame dreams as a little girl, who may have gone on to become an actress or pop star if things were different.
“I should be a singer,” she said and added, “Maybe in another lifetime. No, seriously. Maybe when I am done making clothes, I’ll get into the recording studio.”
The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings also opened up about suffering prolonged postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter, Stormi, 6, and son, Aire, 2, whom she shares with her ex, Travis Scott.
“Stormi’s lasted a year,” she told the outlet about the postpartum depression.
“I’m going to be 27, and I’m finally feeling like myself again, and [looking back], I think, being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year. Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard. I didn’t know how to dress,” she said.
During the interview, she also noted that she was 19 when she got pregnant with Stormi and 20 when she had her.
“Stormi wasn’t planned. It happened, but obviously I knew that I wanted to have her. I wanted children so bad,” she said.
She asserted that motherhood is “everything” to her, and she cherishes the moments with her children at the end of a bad day.
“No matter what I’m going through or what I look like or what the internet writes about me that day,” she said, “…I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally. They’re just obsessed with me and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier. I’m like, ‘OK, well I have these little humans at home that need me and love me and think I’m the most perfect person in the world, so I don’t really need validation from outside sources.’”
She and rapper Travis split after Stormi’s birth but rekindled their romance and even spent the pandemic quarantining together with their baby girl.
Following their official split last year, the Kardashian clan reportedly wanted the young business tycoon to “move on.”
“Everyone wants Kylie to move on,” a source told People last year while commenting on her new romance with the Dune star. “Everyone in the family is happy and supportive of Kylie dating.”
“Kylie is having fun. After years of back and forth with Travis [Scott], she just wants to date without any pressure,” the insider added.
