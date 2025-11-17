People Who Won A Year’s Supply Of Something Share How It Went Down (35 Stories)

When I was a kid, it seemed like winning some sort of sweepstakes was a lot more common than it actually is. Many commercials convinced me that by simply eating my favorite breakfast cereal, I could be rewarded with a free trip to Disney World, tickets to a Jonas Brothers concert, or perhaps even a lifetime supply of something delicious. And while I, unfortunately, never was able to cash in on an unlimited supply of my favorite snack or a household essential, some lucky individuals out there were.
Reddit users who were winners of year or lifetime supplies of products have been sharing what their experiences were like, so we’ve gathered some of the most interesting responses down below. Keep reading to also find an interview with Frank Cazares, who once won a lifetime supply of toilet paper, and be sure to upvote the replies that make you thankful you never won a year’s supply of ice cream!
#1
I won a year’s worth of free pizza from a delicious take-and-bake pizza place near my house. I was given 104 coupons for a free large pizza (16″) with up to five toppings. For the first month or so, I had some friends over, and we just drank and had fun with free pizza. By the time the fourth month hit (I’d used about six months of punches at that point), I started giving away pizzas to family, friends, and just about anyone else I could think of. It was a pretty sweet year for me. Playing the angel of free pizzas was a great feeling.
#2
I won a years supply of Marmite. The jar should arrive tomorrow.
#3
I once won a year of free groceries. They gave me 52 $100 dollar gift cards to use anyway I wanted.
I was single and ate and drank like a goddamn king that year. Nobody went hungry when I was around.
#4
I got a Big Mac a week for a year… I usually got them and gave them to a homeless guy on the corner…
#5
One of my friends won a $5,000 a week for life in the NY Lottery a few years back. It’s actually only for 40 years, but that’s plenty of time to save for retirement and live a long happy life. He’s doing well because he isn’t acting like a lotto winner, it’s as if it was the social security he was receiving previously (he’s disabled).
He still has his friends, too. It pretty much went as best as possible.
#6
I know this homeless guy named Rob and I will sometimes give him a Timbit. Once I gave him a box of 10 and he offered me a year’s supply of hugs. I haven’t collected yet, but I think the offer is still on the table.
#7
Web developer here. I made a website for a local pizza chain. The owner paid me then asked for support. I gave him a price ($75/hr) and he suggested free pizza for life. I took it. I’ve enjoyed excellent quality free pizza about ten times since 2006. He’s had me do about an hour’s worth of maintenance. I just walk into one of his stores, order a pie and when they ask for payment I say “call Tom!” They do, they talk then they hand me the pizza. It’s kind of cool actually.
#8
Yeah, I won a year’s supply of Kraft mac and cheese at Wrigley Field several years back. It was literally 365 boxes of mac and cheese delivered to my house several weeks later. We kept 50 boxes and gave the other 315 to our local soup kitchen. Who in the world eats 365 boxes of mac and cheese a year?
#9
Dominos Pizza.
It was about 5 years ago and I’m pretty sure the contest was rigged for us to win. It was a Christmas raffle type of thing held by a church group. A few weeks prior, I was in a really bad car accident. I was driving and hit a patch of ice and hit a tree. My younger brother was in the passenger seat and had a broken skull, eye socket, jaw, nose, cheek bone, etc. Had to be life-flighted and have major surgery (He survived and is fine now).
So then Christmas rolls around and our old church which we hadn’t attended regularly in years tells us we won the pizza raffle. Basically we got a HUGE book of coupons but could only use one a week. So it was like a free large 1 topping every week. Which came in handy and was pretty sweet and a great gesture as well.
#10
£40,000 per year for life on a £10 national lottery scratch card! It was that or £1m up front. I had just turned 21 at the time so my Dad made me take the annuity because I’d just spunk the £1m in a couple of years left to my own devices. Now it’s good, it takes care of my mortgage every year so my salary is just for me and the family. We get a couple of nice holidays a year but don’t live to excess.
27 yo now so I’m sure I’ll see over £1m over the next 40/50/60 years
#11
I won free toilet paper for a family for life, which is 62 rolls a month.
I give them to a homeless shelter.
#12
I won a year’s supply of gas. Lasted my jeep a whole two weeks.
#13
In the mid 90’s I won a free year of DSL internet from a Citibank promo that actually lasted for 3 years before they found out that they didn’t cut off the connection. That was awesome.
#14
I was one of the first 100 customers to a Dennys’ restaurant a few years ago and won a year’s worth of grand slams. The restaurant was a block from my house and on my way to school so often I’d just pick it up to go and bring it to class. It was awesome.
#15
A new restaurant opened up down the block, and they gave free chicken wings for a year to the first 100 people in line. I went every week for 52 weeks. I tried every flavor and combination of flavors they had, and I still love chicken wings. They got their money back in beers sold I’m sure.
#16
I won a year supply of heart worm medication for my cats. It was from a scratch off at the vet.
#17
I won a year’s worth of chocolate. I’m not a huge fan of chocolate; I’m more of a savory person myself. So, I was expecting my winnings to last well over a year. It ended up lasting less than a month. Everyone kept taking a few bars here and there, thinking I wouldn’t notice since there was so much. By the time I actually went to get some for myself, there were two bars and a pack of hot chocolate mix left.
#18
When my dad was a young ~~stallion~~ bull, he got drunk and sent Miller a letter suggesting they make square cans, to be different and make packaging more efficient.
They liked his idea, but tried it and said it wouldn’t work. Sent him a year supply of a Miller beer of his choice!
#19
Won a movie theatre pass for a year (me and a guest). It was awesome. Was at the movies at least 3x a week (nearly everyday during the hot summer).
#20
Won a years supply of dog food when I was 10 and tried to convince my mom that it was the perfect time to finally get a dog, as it must be a sign. We did not get a dog. I gave the vouchers to my neighbor.
#21
Condoms!
Pops gave me one when I was 16, ended up lasting well over a year and a half!
#22
A while back, I won $2,000 cash, an Xbox, and a year’s supply of Hardee’s burgers in a Burnout Revenge tournament. The free Hardee’s came in the form of 52 vouchers for free burgers. I worked as a porter at a car dealership at the time, and there was a Hardee’s right next door to the gas station where we would fill up the new cars once they were sold. Naturally, I would swing through and redeem my vouchers pretty regularly. One day, I filled up a new Civic, went through the drive-through, came back to work, delivered the car, had my lunch, and went about my day. On my way home, I realized I left my burger booklet in the center console of the car. Someone went home with a new car and about 30 free burgers.
#23
I won a year supply of coffee once at a local gas station when I was in high school. It was awesome. I’m pretty sure the cashier only told his favorite people about the drawing, because he kept the slips behind the window. I chatted with him every morning as I got my coffee, and one morning he’s like, “Hey, have you entered this drawing yet?” and I was like, “Uhh, no, I didn’t even know there was one because you have obviously been keeping those pieces of paper hidden.” A week later I found out that I won. I kinda suspect that he had something to do with it, but I was really grateful. I got a fancy cup that said “Free coffee for the year 2005!” or something to that extent, and I used it every day. I could go in and fill it up as often as I wanted.
#24
When I was 6 I won honorable mention at a Trix cereal talent contest. My prize was a years supply of Trix. They started me off with a huge box containing something like 24 boxes. When my mom p****d me off, I would lock the door to my room and sustain myself on Trix.
#25
my grandfather won the lottery for 2 million. He died 2 years later to prostate cancer. My mom was the recipient for the remaining 18 years of $80,000 a year after taxes. That time period has now expired.
#26
My mom won a year’s supply of Orbit gum. As a 7-year-old, I was stoked. Me and my sister chewed so much gum, that we still don’t chew Orbit to this day.
#27
I won 2nd place in a 15K race in 2011. My prize was a massive container of protein powder. (literally the size of my chest) I slowly used the entire container over the course of a year. I finally finished it about 2 weeks before the 2012 race. I won 2nd again and got the same prize. By february of 2013 I had gone through it again and the race was in march. I ran again and placed 2nd again. and now I have another container. This one is banana though, the others were chocolate.
All three years I lost to the same guy, but next year he’s out of the 16-21 division, so I should win the elusive first place next year!
TL;DR: I have won a years supply of protein powder for 3 years in a row
Edit: I truthfully do not know the first place prize. This year I asked the guy who beat me all 3 times what the first place was and he answered “gift certificate” I do not know where to or for how much. Also, I love the banana powder. I make banana protein pancakes with it every sunday after my lsd run. I may actually make it through this container before march of next year.
#28
I won a year supply of coldstone ice cream. It was a 120 dollar gift card.
#29
I won a lifetime supply of oxygen. When I run out my lifetime its over.
#30
i won a years supply of general mills cereal once. im a single guy w no family. i eventually got so sick of it, even though every three months they would ship a new variety of it. a years worth of ceral is a LOT of ceral.
#31
Every year there’s some dryers ice cream contest in our area. You write an essay about what you would do if you had a year’s supply of ice cream. My aunt wins almost every year. She always writes about how she would host an ice cream party for all the neighborhood kids. She wins, gets a years supply of ice cream, the party never happens, she gives a bunch of Icecream to us and we hoarde it.
Tl;dr we rob children of ice cream parties and get fat.
#32
I won a years supply of ice cream. There was a contest at a local kids expo. We of course didnt expect to win so when we got the email stating we had won, it was shocking. About two weeks later we got 52 coupons for a free half gallon of ice cream.
Image source: ren1389
#33
I won a years supply of Irish Spring soap at a hockey game. It was a one time package of 12 bars of soap.
Lasted me a decade.
#34
A friend in college won a ‘lifetime supply’ of Red Bull. They determined it as a couple hundred cases (300? I don’t remember the exact number) and gave it to him all at once. He lived in the dorms and had nowhere to put it, and ended up lining the walls of his room with the boxes, like giant blue and grey bricks. In the end he was pretty much begging for his friends to take boxes because he just didn’t have anywhere to put them and it was a huge nuisance. Plus, red bull expires, so it would’ve been gross if he kept it, getting flat and unrefrigerated for months/years trying to drink it all.
#35
I shared this story already, but my neighbor won $1,000 a week for life on a lottery scratch off ticket. I haven’t seen him around recently, but he lived at his childhood home with his parents for a while and owned two corvettes. He also loved dogs, and would always stop me to pet my dog when i would walk by. He was always a nice guy who seemed to be smart with his winnings.
