30 Internet Users Share Whether They Let Their Pets Sleep In Their Beds And Why

I remember a quote, ” You have your job, your hobbies, your tv, phone, whatever… All they have is you.” I’m already depriving them of 8 hours when I’m working, why would I deprive them of another 8 when I’m home.
My cat has nothing against me sleeping in his bed.
I have trouble falling asleep if my cat isn’t in his usual spot on my legs. He considers this part of his job and stays there until he knows I’m asleep, then goes to his cat tree to keep watch. Sometimes if I wake up in the night he’ll come back over and cuddle me back to sleep.
My cats sleep wherever the hell they want. They spend more time on my bed than I do.
I don’t let my pets sleep in bed with me.
But that’s only because I currently only have fish as pets, and for some reason I don’t think they’d have a good night outside of their tank.
For. My cat always beats me upstairs and stands in the middle of the bed staring at the door waiting for me. When I lay down he spoons me and stays that way all night. I couldn’t sleep without him.
I’d let my dog borrow the car if he had a license.
Ashne405:
I’d let my dog borrow the car even without a license.
I am against, my wife is for so we have pets in the bed. We have a large bed so it is fine and we wash the sheets every 3 days. Sexy time is weird because they get kicked off and then watch us like a live action National Geographic.
I was against it until my childhood dog was nearing the end and all I wanted was for her to cuddle with me as much as possible but she wouldn’t stay on the bed. Now I just feel like we have so little time with them and I want them as close as possible, for as long as possible.
There’s nothing more special to me than when my cats choose to sleep in my bed with me, especially my orange boy who sleeps on top of my butt and doesn’t move no matter how much I toss and turn.
It depends on which one of my pets it is, one of my cats is an angel sent from above – she is so quiet and sleeps at my feet.. my other one likes to crawl up and meow loudly at any given moment in the night – he is so needy and proceeds to lay down as close to my face as he can and make biscuits with my skin.
I don’t let my dog sleep in my bed: my dog lets me sleep in his bed.
Affectionate_Elk_272:
my dog has his own pillow.
like, no s**t. he gets upset if i don’t get it just right for him.
Generally, for.
But when you have a 90lb pit bull that gives you a Dutch oven with gas so noxious that she herself gags on and runs from the room, there are times that it’s better if she stays on the couch.
For because they are part of the family.
I want them in bed with me. Most of time they do but I still get offended on rare occasions they sleep elsewhere.
I don’t think you have a choice if you have cats.
Well there’s an animal in my bed as we speak, getting her black fur all over the place. She’s a larger rabbit.
“Glances down at the 60 pound husky whose spine is pressed against my legs while I scratch his ears”.
Against it? Nah. I have an extra blanket on the bed that gets washed more often, and he saint allowed in my sheets but, I legitimately get worried if my 6 year old dog isn’t in the bed part of the night with me. I need to feel his breathing and heartbeat so I know he’s ok. Also so if he has nightmares I can kiss him awake so he knows he’s safe.
I do say no, but
The dog tells me I am wrong
And dog gets in bed.
Absolutely for it. It’s the most love that I feel on the average day.
My tiny cat? Sure.
My brother’s 120 pound German Shepherd? No.
I love Copper, (the German Shepherd) but he is huge and produces a LOT of smelly dog oil that gets into anything he lays in too long. He has designated dog beds for that reason.
Cats are small, and don’t have the same oily coat many dogs do.
Depends on the animal. My cat is welcome to sleep where he chooses but I wouldn’t share with a horse.
We just upgraded from a queen to a king so we could all be comfy.
She’s 35 lbs. But she can sprawl out to the size of a damn great Dane.
If she isn’t touching some part of me or my husband she isn’t sleeping. Usually it’s 3-4 spins and a plop right behind the crook of my legs with her head on my ankle.
I was 100% aginst it. We always had Family dogs and the thought of them sleeping in my bad was repellent. Then as an adult I got my own dog and suddenly nothing regarding him is disgusting. He sleeps in his own bed, but in the morning he wakes me up and he sleeps in bed until we get up. I love it.
I have 3 cats on my bed right now so I guess I’m definitely for.
*Currently two cats grooming each other in the crook between my belly and thigh* I’d probably be cool with it.
I love having my animals share my bed. I worry cuz I’m a fairly wild sleeper, but they fight back. The amount of times I’ve woken up cold, dangling off my bed, and crunched up is quite high. I have a king sized bed.
But they make me feel secure, and its still bonding.
For. My feet are never cold at night and I don’t have to do the awful thing of wearing socks to bed. My pets are my foot warmers.
I’m for it, extra warmth and a furry cuddle buddy are worth it.
Every night since he was a baby. He (pug) climbs under the blankets and curls up against me every night.
For, but I’ll kick them out if they stinky.
Honestly, it depends where and how they fart and if you think the farts are stinky or endearing in a gross way.
Animals not sleeping in bed isn’t dependent upon a specific rule so much as it is based on an innate understanding of boundaries and who or who does not appreciate a heated sulfuric eggy stink at 1:33 AM 283/365 days of the year.
If you can laugh at all that, you are also For.
