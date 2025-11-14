Hey Pandas, What Was The Most Terrifying Dream That You’ve Ever Had? (Closed)

by

A compilation of people that woke up sweating in their bed because of a terrifying dream.

#1

I had a dream I was lying in my bed, and I was looking out my window. Suddenly, this slender-like person appeared in front my of window. Their face was deformed and it was basically slenderman. I woke up terrified.

#2

It was very abstract, but I felt like I was in the hearth of darkness and evil, as if I slipped the dream realm and fell into some metaphysical place. I woke up in sleep paralysis, of course.

#3

This is the most horrible dream I’ve ever had:
I went for a walk around a lake where I knew a little girl had drowned some time ago.
I jumped into the mud of a shallow spot on the lakeshore and suddenly bubbles came up to the surface accompanied by a terrible smell of decay.
Then I saw small red shoes floating on the water in front of me.

Patrick Penrose
