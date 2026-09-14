57 Stories About Karma Making Sure People Got What They Deserved Instantly

What’s your first impulse when someone cuts you off in traffic? Do you roll down your window and shout expletives or simply wait for the driver’s actions to come back to bite them? Believing in karma can be comforting in these moments because it removes the desire to take matters into your own hands. And if you’re really lucky, you’ll even get to see the person’s punishment firsthand.
Netizens have recently been recalling moments when they witnessed instant karma, so we’ve compiled a list of their most satisfying stories below. Enjoy reading through these amusing tales, and be sure to upvote the ones that convince you that karma is real!
#1
Ok so I had a tailgater on the freeway. I got over to the right to let them pass bc eff off. That idiot got behind me. Ok so now he’s just being a jerk. Coming up in front of me was an orange barrel, you know the ones, and it was sticking out too far in the lane. So I waited till the last second to swerve around it and tailgater hit it head on. I kept going.
Image source: burndatthesteak, pvproductions / magnific (not the actual photo)
#2
My ex-girlfriend & I were on our way home at an offramp on a Friday afternoon. An unhoused woman was waiting to cross at the light. Some jerk in a truck started verbally attacking her – she was scared, we were furious, it was backing up traffic, & he was not relenting. A state patrol cruiser pulled up & THE most ripped woman I think I’d ever seen slowly got out of her cruiser, slowly and I mean SLOWLY walked towards the guy while he & all of us watched, holding her baton. It was glorious.
Image source: cleogrrrl, Matt Popovich / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#3
I was in line at the bank and this old man tried to step over the velvet rope(old school) and tripped over it. I laughed. I left the bank and fell down all 50 stairs in front of the bank. I learned my lesson that day.
Image source: ms_cl_lewis, bignai / magnific (not the actual photo)
In Indian religion and philosophy, karma is the “universal causal law by which good or bad actions determine the future modes of an individual’s existence.” The word is derived from the Sanskrit word karman, which means “act.” Originally, it was not used in reference to ethical versus immoral actions, but that meaning began to appear in the middle of the first millennium BCE.
Of course, nowadays we use karma as a way to motivate ourselves to do good deeds and to comfort ourselves after we’ve been wronged. We might think, “That was messed up, but karma will come for her.” And while we don’t often get to see the consequences of karma, the stories on this list may lead you to believe that there is something to it.
#4
I watched a guy being super rude to his gf/wife/sister/idk while they were walking out of a store. His statement ended with “that was stupid of you”. Right as he ran full-face into a locked door. She laughed so hard and he was FUMING.
Image source: dhalllcp, marymarkevich / magnific (not the actual photo)
#5
There was this girl at work, all the guys liked her and she walked around with her nose in the air everyday. Was very rude to the women at worked. One night one of our coworkers had a party at his apartment. She walked in, only greeted the guys, said “whatever other people” then walked straight into the glass sliding door so hard that it made a loud “boooong” sound. I’m a girls girl but it was nice to see her humbled in a room full of guys she was showing out for.
Image source: mc_jazz_hands, Stockbusters / magnific (not the actual photo)
#6
In the 80’s a woman in an expensive coat gets on the bus I’m riding. Sees another woman burping her baby. Promptly walks up and tells her she’s doing it wrong. Takes the baby puts it in her shoulder, taps twice and the baby chucks down the back of the jacket. Gold!
Image source: stephen.jf.walker, Behnam Norouzi / unsplash (not the actual photo)
According to a 2025 survey published by the American Psychological Association, 59% of participants say they’ve been rewarded with good karma for their positive actions before. 92% also said that they’ve witnessed karma strike down cheating partners, indebted friends, bullies, and terrible coworkers.
Karma is interesting because it allows us to feel better about our own actions while simultaneously experiencing a bit of schadenfreude when we see it come for someone else. Believing that suffering has some reasoning behind it can help us make sense of the world. However, thanks to attribution bias, if something bad happens to you, you’re more likely to attribute it to bad luck than to believe it was negative karma due to something you did wrong.
#7
Someone squealed their sports car into the parking spot we were lined up for, cutting us off.
We came back out and there was a whole tree fallen across their car.
Image source: chunooma, pereslavtseva / magnific (not the actual photo)
#8
I was eating at a restaurant on the patio that had direct access to the parking lot without going inside. Younger couple decided to dine & dash after order food and multiple drinks. The guy dropped his phone by the table and before he came back the server found it so he had to go inside, pay, and face the embarrassment.
Image source: jennaashley__, bondvit90 / magnific (not the actual photo)
#9
A man followedv me off a bus trying to talk to me. I kept saying no. I crossed the street. As I was crossing a cross street he kept looking at me trying to pick me up. He got hit by a car. It got even more dramatic when his wife got to the scene. He was ultimately fine, I saw him black Friday shopping later they week but I never saw him on the bus again.
Image source: cakeskimmy, magnific (not the actual photo)
We would love to hear your thoughts on these stories in the comments below, pandas. Do you think they really were all caused by karma? And feel free to share any similar stories of your own. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda that might convince you that karma is real, look no further than right here.
#10
My in laws were on the underground (train) in London and someone on the train was swearing and swearing on the phone. This man nearby told him to stop swearing. He ignores him and continues. The other guy tells him again to stop. Guy on the phone continues. Train pulls into a station. The guy telling him to stop pulls out a badge and basically says “British transport police. I told you to stop the language. Get off the train”.
Image source: ally_reg, magnific (not the actual photo)
#11
My son’s father called me to pick up our son for the weekend and he kept trying to pick an argument. We just had a snow storm and I sent my son downstairs when he arrived. When I looked out the window his car got stuck in the snow and he was shoveling for a good twenty minutes. I laughed so hard and thanked God for handling him.
Image source: just_evony, syda_productions / magnific (not the actual photo)
#12
A group of ladies I was waiting on at a restaurant were being total pieces of trash. They ate all of their appetizer and told me it “Tasted nasty” (all of this said in front of their four year old that was climbing over the back of their booth). I didn’t give it to them for free, so when they left they dumped their leftover drinks and salsa and stuff all over the table. I didn’t catch them doing this, but before I noticed I saw one come back in and pick her phone up off the table.
So she dumped water, margarita, and salsa all over her phone. One that didn’t have a waterproof case. That felt good.
Image source: acenarteco, magnific (not the actual photo)
#13
I was getting off of a train in Korea several years ago. An older woman walked past me as she was boarding, and she literally grabbed my iced coffee right out of my hands as she walked onto the train. I turned around, bewildered that someone would actually do such a thing. The doors shut and the train started to move, but I happened to get a perfect view of her tripping and my coffee flying into the air and landing all over her. That was ￦5,400) well spent.
Image source: PhoAddict18, Sandie Clarke / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#14
I was driving on a two- lane high way to Alexandria, Louisiana. I had my cruise control set to the speed limit. A car comes speeding up behind me and whips around me. The guys in the car mockingly wave as they pass me. Not even one mile up the road, they were pulled over by a cop. I made sure to wave.
Image source: hannibal.schlechter, pvproductions / magnific (not the actual photo)
#15
I was driving slowly because it was raining and the street was flooded. An a-hole in a big truck honked at me to move. I slowed down cause you can go around. He swerved around me, gave me the finger. He sped up, hit a pocket of water, ran up on the median and got stuck. I slowly drove past, honked, laughed and gave him the finger and continued on my merry way. So satisfying.
Image source: travelingyogimj, Mateus Andre / magnific (not the actual photo)
#16
A guy was catcalling my ELEMENTARY SCHOOL STUDENTS, like 4th grade, and walked into a light pole HARD.
Image source: 1inzeey
#17
A woman got out of her car and slammed her door into my freshly painted new car. We had words. She didn’t want to give me her ID so recklessly reversed into another car while trying to flee. I was smiling like a crazy person while sitting on the tailgate of my car swinging my legs waiting for the cops to arrive.
Image source: ohyesdawlin
#18
A dude was catcalling a lady that was walking by. She was clearly not interested and started walking faster. He apparently forgot we were standing on a raised sidewalk (one if them deals where the sidewalk is a bit higher than normal ones), went to step forward and stumbled right off and nearly faceplanted onto the road. Yes, he got laughed at.
Image source: goofybastard808
#19
My husband’s story: he was bullied at school. Bullies told him to bring them sweets or else…
Husband told his mom he needs sweets for school. Mom got out a very expensive box of chocolates and gift wrapped it, thinking it was for a teacher’s birthday.
The bullies were gobsmacked, but took the box of chocolates. Teachers started asking them questions about these expensive chocolates and they got into a lot of trouble when the truth came out.
Image source: wilmynnel
#20
My ex boyfriend that I was living with cheated on me, so I moved out. A couple months later, he was cheating on this girl and while he was at her house, his parked car got hit and totalled by a drunk driver. He loved that car too.
Image source: samanthakkelley
#21
I was 21, driving home from swimming at my parent’s house still in my bikini. While second in line at for the left turn signal the guy next to me rolled down his windows and started shouting and leering. I glared at him. Then when my left arrow turned green I took off and watched him rear end the car in front of him!!
Image source: barbiewilliams892
#22
I was driving to work through a blizzard. I had already seen a snow plow off the road
I’m in the right lane going maybe 10mph
A car passed me on the left and I got the middle finger
He then hit an especially slick spot and wound up in the ditch
I gave him the middle finger as I continued on my way.
Image source: dragon_dogz
#23
I watched a nasty old man rear end a parked car IMMEDIATELY after he catcalled a girl I was walking down the street with(friend) when we were both like 10-12 years old.
Image source: evanbrearey
#24
I was 16 walking down a busy street in Greensboro. A guy pulls up alongside me and tries to get me to get in his car. I tried to ignore him. Walked faster. Guy looks in his rear view mirror, eyes bug out, he peels out.
Cop pulled up. Asks me if I am ok. Yes. He took off after the pervert.
Image source: jnnyjny
#25
Late at night, inner city Brisbane. I was the only one walking on a pedestrian crossing. The crossing light was green for me, and turning traffic had a red arrow. This entitled jerk in a ute ran the red and entered the crossing space, threatening to run me down, blowing the horn and cursing at me. He continued past me when I was no longer in front of his car. He was immediately pulled over by the unmarked police car that was following behind him.
Image source: linda_bari_sax
#26
I moved to SF at 22 yo, & rented a TINY basement apt. On my 3rd night, I spent AGES trying to find parking. I finally see a spot, & turn on my signal, but a jerk swooped in & stole it. I was stunned. He saw my out of state plates, laughed, & sneered “welcome to SF!” When i finally got home, my neighbor was having a party. He gave me a huge intro, & told his friends to give me a big welcome to the city. I immediately saw the jerk who stole my parking spot, mortified & sneaking away.
Image source: meredithnashtaylor
#27
Jerk at my school called a kid with leukemia a “green festering freak” then walked into a glass door and knocked himself out cold.
Image source: hatepickinguser_names
#28
I was prob in my earlier 20s and this car was speeding down a major street that speed limit is already 50. They were riding my bumpee and would race to a stop light and stop on the middle of the crosswalk barley stopping on time. Very very erractic and reckless. Well I got annoyed with them rolled down my window and told them to “learn how to effin drive.” They sped off and 30 seconds later “errrrggg BOOM” they rearended someone. I hope the people they hit were okay. But seriously, saw it coming.
Image source: mindfulmotherhood1111
#29
One time I rearranged a bunch of stuff at work that I knew another guy was going to hate. Almost immediately he became my manager and made me move most of it back.
Image source: banana_hand_puppet
#30
I tried to steal from the grocery store my answering in the code for regular bananas when I was buying organic. I also happened to get $5 cash back. Left the $5. (Self checkout).
Image source: madamkaymogul
#31
Watched a Tesla zipping around on 95 near Philly, cutting people off left and right and doing WELL above the speed limit… This went on for a few miles until they tried to get to an exit ramp on the right from the far left lane and instead hit the divider…
Image source: purely_melinda
#32
I was in a very crowded and busy laundromat and a couple, who already had a washer, took the one they saw was cleared out for me to use when I asked. If they wanted one more, they could have asked too. I ended up having to wait a while. FFWD and it’s time to dry. There were only 2 dryers available and they came rushing over to them, I watched them as I threw clothes in both. They had to wait a long time for a dryer. They were so mad. I can do petty too.
Image source: mithrasishtar
#33
I saw a guy being an a-hole to a server at a restaurant a few weeks ago. The woman at the table behind him got up, walked over to him and said, “Hi, I’m (name of person) and I’m the area director for this region. Leave this restaurant, and you’re banned from all the other restaurants in this area.” It really doesn’t pay to be an a-hole!
Image source: alisonlemay96
#34
Many years ago, I was driving with my sister and a rude driver cut in front of me without signaling. Immediately after, a car that was pulling out from the curb, collided with that rude driver’s car and tore the entire bumper off, as I drove off.
Image source: aqua_kris19
#35
I was walking with two friends, one on each side of me and it was icy out. I slid a little and they laughed. Three steps later they both fell.
Image source: subliminal1922
#36
We had recently fired a guy for shady actions at restaurant I worked at.Guy had balls to come in on a busy Saturday and was seated outside with his car parked in view. No surprise he was being obnoxious, just a total jerk to everyone so we all had a laugh when meter maid pulled up and gave him a ticket in front of his friends.
Image source: carolyncbagley
#37
On my way to work and this idiot pulls out in front of me and proceeds to drive at least 15 miles below the speed limit. And just pressing on his brake for no reason, although I was not tailgating at all. We got to an intersection and I knew I was turning left, but I didn’t turn into the left turn lane until the very last second when he was already going straight and he tried to get over to get in front of me but failed lol.
Image source: missusch
#38
Not so much instant but…my ex-Wife once called me a ‘loser’ when I was at a low point with a low-paid job, relying on help from family. Now she’s 56, insolvent (IVA) and cashed in a large pension paying £12,000 in tax because she didn’t do her research. Who’s the loser now, huh?
Image source: hifinut2
#39
A few months back, a guy in a small car was tailgating tf outta me with a big box truck next to both of us. Two lanes are about to merge so I speed up to allow a zipper merge with said truck. Car guy is supposed to drop back but decides he not only can he make it in front of the truck but also have time to change lanes and get in front of *me* before the lanes merge. Reader, he ripped off his rear bumper trying to sweep close in front of the truck. I Nelson laughed at him when I passed by.
Image source: rockitb321
#40
Almmmmost instant. My ex hoarded all of the child support the year we separated and divorced, including child tax credits. His acct was in there since we filed joint. Just let it come to him and didn’t change his info over, while refusing to give me any child support/ assistance until there was a court order to, despite my making $15/hr, w/no savings, starting at $0, & having kids full time, I had no assistance.
Next year, he owed $14K in taxes and begged me to let him claim one of them.
Image source: thestellalovelle
#41
Someone passed me on a double yellow to get around me while I was yielding to a bus. They got stuck behind it, slowed way down, and immediately got karate kicked by a tweaker.
Image source: katiepresley_music_yoga
#42
Stuck in bumper to bumper traffic on the highway. Slow as hell. Some older lady in a BMW is driving like a total jerk. Trying to weave through traffic, cutting people off, driving down the shoulder and cutting back in.
Finally she decides she’s had enough and speeds off down the shoulder and then tries to cut over a median onto the feeder road. Unfortunately for her, the median is just a bit too high and she high-centers herself in glorious fashion and got completely stuck.
And we all got to drive slowly by and smugly stare at her as she stood next her car on her cell phone calling for help.
It was great.
Image source: sev45day
#43
I had been picking up a lot of shifts and doing a lot of family favors when this happened.
Boyfriend and I were talking about getting Red Lobster for a date night. Found a gift card for Red Lobster (you could use it at 5 other resturaunts) on the sidewalk as we are having the conversation. Checked the balance: $35.00.
Pretty instant if you ask me.
Image source: anon
#44
My roommate is constantly bleaching her hair, so it’s really unhealthy and always falling out. It’s all over our floor. Like ALL OVER. I dropped my contact lens this morning and it came off the floor covered in 10 long strands of stringy blonde hair. I had to break out a new lens.
I’ve asked her to stop and just throw her hair in the trash like a normal person. She hasn’t.
I know this because also this morning she was eating breakfast and she pulled a long piece of her own hair straight out of her mouth. She tried to blame it on me, but I have short (like pixie cut short) brown hair. Then she found a piece clumped on her own birthday cake.
Image source: anon
#45
Ok so dude I was talking to sent me a picture of some food he made. I asked was the yellow stuff scrambled eggs because that’s what it looked like. Apparently it was supposed to be Mac and cheese. He got BIG MAD. I was all types of fat heauxs, I couldn’t cook, my house was nasty, just all types of crazy unfounded insults. I blocked his number. Anyway the next day he lost his whole wallet and was on Facebook sad about it. I giggled.
Image source: nitharaye
#46
My dad was talking trash about my mom so bad one day and I was just stuck in the car listening. How about the whole engine or transmission (something) just about dropped out of his car mid conversation on the freeway. We had to back the car down the entrance ramp and wait for hours. He didn’t even consider how foul he was talking before????
Image source: obscureblackmusings
#47
I was at a protest last year in a busy local area. After work, Friday 5:30pmish. Some MAGA idiot in a lifted truck decided to “coal roll” by our group and smashed into the back of a car waiting at the red light he did not notice! We immediately ran up to the car owner to make sure they were okay & say it was all recorded. I’m sure that ruined brodude’s day, made us laugh!
Image source: ltlappleholly_
#48
2nd grader was bullying my 1st grade daughter after-school while waiting on the last few kids to join their group being bussed to the Boys & Girls Club after-school program. Kid got Vader lifted by his throat against the wall by a Kindergarten boy. School’s hands were clean cause while technically on campus, kids were already signed out. Was never prouder of my Kindergarten son defending his sister than I was that day. We had ice cream for dinner.
Image source: myrsss97
#49
A car in the turning lane wanted to go straight and didn’t signal this at all. Light turned green and they almost ran me over with zero blinker trying to get over into my lane. As soon as they passed through the light…. I have never been more happy to see the police, flipped him off as I drove past.
Image source: beanzplay2much
#50
I got passed up for a well deserved promotion by an incompetent man and left the company because F that. My many friends still at the company texted me like 2 weeks later that his house fell into a sinkhole. (No injuries, just sweet karma).
Image source: syrupwhiskey
#51
Went to a small catholic high school, our student council held a cookie contest, and the awful guys in my class decided to enter disgusting ones (pickles, relish, etc.). Day of contest our head priest saw them and took some of them with him…they were freaking out, and it got worse when we found out the priest got rushed to the emergency room! Fortunately he was fine, but I never saw a prank get reversed so well on a group of people more deserving before or since. I loved it. It was beautiful.
Image source: jrv7104
#52
my mom and I were walking to the grocery store that is literally one block away from my parents house. A small car packed with more people than it could sit (all high schoolers) sped past us as they were laughing at pedestrians. The street to the grocery store has a very deep curve and its a walled closed alley street,, mom and I kept walking and heard a crash not far away,, we knew exactly what had happened. Sure enough they crashed into the curve wall “who’s laughing now?” Mom’s words.
Image source: claudii_106
#53
I saw a guy in a Ferrari trying to compensate by revving the engine at a red light in the left turn lane. he fishtailed perpedicular it into traffic and was almost… aalllllmmooosttt… broadsided by a guy in an older model beater pick up truck. it was almost breathtaking.
Image source: t_for_therese
#54
This happened in a hockey game – pretty famous instance.
Hockey player Steve Sullivan got clipped in the face by his teammate and as he’s skating off bleeding, a fan makes fun of him for bleeding everywhere or something.
A few plays later that same fan takes a puck to the face and Sullivan skates over to share a few words.
Image source: FantasticDan1
#55
Three lanes were narrowing to one for construction, and just as I was entering the single lane. some jerk passed me on the right where there really was no room. He only got past me because I slowed down, but in the process he clipped one of the metal construction signs on a pedestal. It got caught up in his rear wheel well, and went around a few rotations. The grinding sound of that thing chewing up his fender was music to my ears.
Image source: Scrappy_Larue
#56
A guy was trying to shoplift like 4 magnums of wine in his coat. Cashier comments on his bulky as shit winter jacket (it was early June) and the guy tries to run. Slips on the freshly mopped floor. Lots of blood, wine and glass. Dope could’ve gotten away with it too if he thought about the temperature.
Image source: Enjolras1781
#57
As a kid I got angry with my mom and attempted to prick her arm with a pencil but i was holding it from the pointy end, so I injured my palm and shut up.
Image source: PinkiePinapple
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