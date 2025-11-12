42 Hilarious Times People Thought They Met Celebrities

There are two ways of approaching the fact that you look a lot like a celebrity. One is to ruthlessly break it to people that, unfortunately, they are mistaken, you aren’t Tom Cruise or Jake Gyllenhaal, and that they shouldn’t look for their phone so they could snap a pic with you. That’s the disappointment approach. The other way of dealing with it is embracing your looks and just going along with the person that walks up to you with an enamored expression on their face and starts spilling compliments about your work. That’s the one that’s a little more fun.

The people listed below (some of them – actual celebrities) went for the latter and that way made the day of many people, who thought they met their heroes. Scroll down below to see whether you would be confused by these lookalikes as well!

#1 Matt Or Mark?

Image source: Mark Wahlberg

#2 The Flight Attendant Thought She Met Snoop Dogg During Her Flight

Image source: 911_reddit

#3 Here’s Me Before A Hugh Laurie Concert, With Some Guy Who’s Not Hugh Laurie

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Morgan Freeman

Image source: DorsettLouis

#5 Someone Pretended To Be Tom Cruise In A Small Chicken Shop In North Eastern Thailand And Is Remembered There Forever

Image source: SuddenlyOutOfNoWhere

#6 Wow, What Are The Odds Of Finding Robert Downy Jr. In A Small Texas Mall?

Image source: ClassyRedneck

#7 Hate To Break It To Ya Buddy

Image source: Maisie_Williams

#8 3 Years Ago, Happy Drunk, I Thought I Met Jake Gyllenhaal… I’m Now 90% Sure I Didn’t

Image source: sorentius

#9 That Ain’t Drake

Image source: champagnepapi

#10 A Homeless Man Convinced Me He Was George RR Martin

I figured it out like a week later when he was still there with his ‘agent’ and his trolley. i had to walk past him everyday for a couple weeks and i avoided eye contact with him because it was too embarrassing on my part.

Image source: RorysStory

#11 Peter Dinklage Bought Us Drinks!

Image source: Azsharaa

#12 She Thought She Met Tyler The Creator

Image source: FlakoTaco

#13 That’s Not Him Sweetie

#14 My Friend’s Special Bachelorette Party Guest: Morgan Freeman

Image source: Bragadash

#15 Been A Year Today Since She Thought She Met Ed Sheeran

Image source: EmmaMaxwell97

#16 Went To My Local Pub. Two Cute Girls Insisted I Was Andy Samberg. Kept Taking Selfies With Me. Bartender Took This. Best Photo Of Me Ever

Image source: rhodesrugger

#17 Just Chatting It Up With Rod Stewart Himself

Image source: RepletesMaryJane

#18 Ran Into Chris Pratt

Image source: JJCastilloVR

#19 My Dad Thought He Met Will Smith At The World Cup

Image source: BuzzAldrinKillington

#20 Johnny Depp Got A Free Hot Dog

#21 Friend Thought He Met Bono At Dreamforce In 2013

Image source: ThadeousCheeks

#22 Not Me

Image source: kenjeong

#23 Yikes, Bill Murray Isn’t Looking Too Good

Image source: coufini

#24 Oprah Winfrey Was On A Flight

#25 Met Peter Dinklage In Vegas

Image source: orchid_breeder

#26 I Spent An Hour Convincing My Friend (Kick Ass) That We Did Not Meet Johnny Depp

Image source: bluest_blue

#27 Not Ryan Gosling. Actually Printed In A Magazine

Image source: the_rhyme_minister

#28 It’s Common… To Mistake Somebody For Somebody Else

#29 Sometimes You Gotta Go Back… To Figure Out Who You Weren’t Really Drinking With

Image source: bettkacker

#30 Meeting Rihanna

#31 That Ain’t Me Bro

Image source: RzLa

#32 A Friend Of Mine Thought She Had Met Zach Galifianakis

Image source: B-Jamz

#33 Life Complete

#34 Girl From My Facebook Feed Swore She Met Macklemore

Image source: Blue_Thing

#35 Former President Bush

#36 That’s Not Niall Horan

Image source: marissaastacy

#37 Um… That’s… Not Me

Image source: ArianFoster

#38 She Met Maklemore. I’m Not Going To Be The One To Tell Her

Image source: itchybrained

#39 Just Met Zach Galifianakis

#40 Drake – Or Not Lol

#41 Breaking Bad’s Hank

Image source: RawrHaus

#42 That Time I Thought I Met Lenny Kravitz At Coachella…

