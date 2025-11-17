30 Times Artists Shared Their Work Online Proving They Worked Hard On Improving Their Skills

It’s impressive how consistent practice over some period of time can improve our skills. This applies to various kinds of things, but today, we’d like to focus on artistic growth. The Reddit community ‘Art Progress Pics’ allows artists to show their work and prove how hard work pays back. The members share the photos of their works and compare how they looked when they were starting, and how they got better after they invested some time and persistently practiced to master their skills.
Scroll down to see the most recent selection of posts shared on the subreddit, and please let us know in the comment section which one of them has impressed you the most.
#1 I Like To Draw An Eyeball Every Few Years To Mark My Progress, This Year I’m Really Proud
Image source: u/banandria
#2 Progress 2004 vs. 2023
Image source: andrea_fara_art
#3 Art Progress July 2022 vs. August 23 (I Didn’t Draw For 6 Months After July 2022)
Image source: u/veritas_art_02
#4 2020 – 2023
Image source: u/Embarrassed-Bet-8385
#5 Progress Of My Drawing In 5 Years
Image source: u/littledmg12
#6 Self-Portrait Progress (April 2022 – April 2023)
Image source: u/jedoodles
#7 3 Years Of Progress (Side Profile)
Image source: u/AnthropologicalLu
#8 2015 (Undiagnosed ADHD) vs. 2023 (Treating It)
Image source: u/rorizzh
#9 Found This At My Late Grandma’s Place And Redrew It (Probably 1997 And 2021)
Image source: u/SchwartzArt
#10 First Time I Tried Drawing Gwen (2-3 Years Ago I Think) vs. 1 Week Ago
Image source: u/Infamous-Bonus9240
#11 2015 V. 2021 (6 Years Apart, Same Character)
Image source: u/ikealamps2
#12 The Only Two Times I’ve Drawn Elephants In My Life
Image source: u/ABucketofBeetles
#13 Six Years Apart Art Progress
Image source: u/paintching
#14 Now Compared To Middle School! About A 10 Year Difference – Little Me Would Be Proud
Image source: u/peaches-n-mint
#15 Portrait Of My Grandfather
Image source: u/Adventurous-Plum-554
#16 2019 vs. 2023
Image source: u/dylanishappy
#17 Progress 2019 vs. 2021
Image source: instagram.com
#18 I Was Feeling Down About My Lack Of Skill, Then I Looked Back
Image source: u/BPDWithDreams
#19 2021 vs. 2022
Image source: u/csart20_
#20 From 2014 To Now
Image source: u/CVNTSUPREME
#21 My Art Progress (Oct 2022 – Jul 2023)
Image source: u/Owli0
#22 Tiger And Phoenix, 15 Year Difference. Still Looking To Improve
Image source: u/Art_in_Science
#23 I Repainted On Top Of The Old Work. 16 Y/O vs. 26 Y/O
Image source: u/DariaDraws
#24 2021- 2023 And I Still Don’t Know How To Draw Hair
Image source: u/bokaljo
#25 From 2019 To Today
Image source: u/LazuliArtz
#26 My Portraiture Journey From 2018-2023
Image source: u/lizllancaster
#27 A Portrait From A Couple Of Years Ago (Not Totally Sure Since I Didn’t Date It Because I’m Dumb) vs. A Portrait From Yesterday. I Have A Lot To Learn Still But I’m Very Proud Of My Improvement! Never Throw Your Old Art Away, Otherwise You Can’t See How Far You’ve Come!
Image source: u/koodallas
#28 Redrew An Old OC From 2021
Image source: u/SeaworthinessWise983
#29 The Left Picture Is Of A Beholder, And The Right One Is Of A Beholder Zombie From Dungeons And Dragons
Image source: u/AxolotlEatsCakepops
#30 3 Years Of Improvement In Digital Art
Image source: u/Unusual_Issue_7087
Follow Us