People Are Sharing Pics Of How Their Genes Seemed To Just Hit Copy-Paste (40 Tweets)

Part of what makes genetics so interesting is that a lot of their effects aren’t visible. But some people can learn a lot about their biological inheritance by simply comparing themselves to their ancestors.

Shelby Contra, 23, is one of them. Recently, she tweeted photos of herself and her grandmother to show just how similar the two looked when they were about the same age. “Grandma’s genes really hit copy n paste huh,” Shelby captioned the pics.

Her tweet went viral and nearly 555K people have already liked it, leaving over 1.1K responses. Many of which are their own side-by-side images that show their uncanny cross-generational resemblance. Continue scrolling and check out some of the craziest ones!

#1

A friend of mine took this picture at a clinic. Rare condition from mother to daughter.

Image source:  AngryBusinessman

#2

Image source: contrashelby

#3

Image source: obliviuh

#4

My friend’s newborn baby was born with the same birthmark in her hair as her mother.

Image source: Bell_Ashley666

#5

Image source: LarraineTeresa

#6

I have a hereditary gap in my eyebrow. It’s a portrait of my great great grandfather on the left, my dad also has the gap as well. It doesn’t always show, I guess because my eyebrows are kinda unruly and curly so sometimes the gap is covered, I also sometimes fill them especially because I’ve had people ask if I shaved the gap to be “cool”.

Image source: zoeck014

#7

My brother-in-law got a thumb from each parent.

Image source: ChewyPickle

#8

My daughter and I have the same dimple in our foreheads.

Image source: eagleeyerattlesnake

#9

Image source: theUSofErica

#10

Image source: AddyO_OLuyi

#11

Image source: itsnomarys

#12

Like father like son. Love you pops.

Image source: Booksoney

#13

Image source: megawaveband

#14

Image source: cvtorres12

#15

Visual representation of genetics.

Image source: tsiuq

#16

Image source: heischris

#17

Image source: TsarinaLala

#18

Image source: elglamping

#19

Image source: DB3TheOriginal

#20

Image source: lexieeWABO

#21

Image source: ThaKiddJay__

#22

Image source: rafikiiiii

#23

Image source: TaeMinnieMarie

#24

Image source: DB3TheOriginal

#25

Image source: jojopotato30

#26

Image source: egocorvum

#27

Image source: RegiinaaGeorgee

#28

Image source: itskristavp

#29

Image source: adelinerines

#30

Image source: momccauley

#31

Image source: FlirtyNikka

#32

Image source: latentexistence

#33

Image source: CocoImanii

#34

Image source: _camz

#35

Image source: clownbutch

#36

Image source: sydsketchaholic

#37

Image source: CYMG17

#38

Image source: zoeatkinsoon

#39

Image source: jordarooski

#40

Image source: soph_rodriguez4

