“Made My Heart Full”: 73 Wholesome Posts That Might Be Exactly What You Need Today (New Pics)

We’ve all been there… One minute, you’re happily scrolling through your feed. Next, you’re sucked into a never-ending vortex of negativity. It’s easy to become disillusioned when the bad stuff is constantly staring us in the face. That’s why it’s important to cleanse your aura every so often, with a dash of uplifting positivity.
If you’re struggling to source said positive vibes, fear not because Bored Panda has your back. We’ve compiled a list of heartwarming and happy posts that might have you breathing a sigh of relief while you think, “Wait… This Is Wholesome.” Each of them has been sourced from a page with that exact name. It has no less than 926,000 followers, all queuing for their daily dose of pick-me-uppers.
Grab a comforting drink, maybe even a cozy blanket, sit back and keep scrolling. Feel free to consider this your virtual group hug and debriefing session, but don’t get so happy that you forget to upvote your favorites.
#1 What’s The Difference
Image source: Schecber Joseph
#2 😁
Image source: JenAshleyWright
#3 Ran Into This Dude
Image source: Evane Reacts
If you think PTSD is reserved for army veterans, and those who have experienced violent trauma first-hand, think again. Research has shown that simply viewing graphic, violent, or disturbing content online can cause indirect or secondary trauma, as well as depression.
Some call it “vicarious PTSD.” And the more you doom-scroll, or view negative content, the higher your chances of developing symptoms. These include intrusive thoughts, flashbacks, hyperarousal, and sleep disturbances.
“Repeatedly watching or ‘doomscrolling’ through unedited media and tragic events online overloads the brain’s stress response,” explains the American Psychiatric Association’s site.
#4 This Is A Great Response
Image source: RealVoices
#5 This Thread Is Everything Right Now
Image source: Schecber Joseph
#6 Normalize Calling Men Pretty. Normalize Calling Everyone Pretty
Image source: RealVoices
Even mental health experts aren’t immune. Jeffrey Pickens, a Professor of Psychology at St. Thomas University, recalls how he clicked a harmless-looking link while surfing a conventional news thread.
“Suddenly, my screen was filled with full-on war footage. Violent images from a soldier’s body cam, trench warfare, drones, explosions, and close combat are presented with a heavy metal soundtrack,” says the expert, adding that at first, he was transfixed. But that soon turned to shock, and he switched off the video.
Pickens says those few seconds exposed him to real scenes of violence that he did not wish to see but couldn’t “un-see.”
#7 I Remember Watching This Show A Lot As A Kid. I Don’t Remember Much About What Happened, But I Remember How It Made Me Feel— Happy And Relaxed
Image source: RealVoices
#8 I Told You She Was Real !*
Image source: Peter Stein
#9 This Was Written By A Grateful Worm
Image source: Batty About Bats
The expert says the best solution is to avoid viewing traumatic content. But as we have come to learn, that’s not always possible. Pickens advises that you teach yourself to tune out toxic imagery and tune in to your reactions to potential stress triggers.
“If you must view traumatic media, learn to take breaks, turn off the sound, and talk or journal about your feelings about what you witnessed,” he explains.
#10 🐈
Image source: Moriah Violet
#11 You Got Netflix?
Image source: Rooney Hadi Cahyono
#12 Age Regressing To Get Out Of Conscription
Image source: RealVoices
Those over at The Summit Counseling Center agree. They add that it also helps to practice self-care, and engage in positive activities for your mental health. For example, mindfulness, exercise, breathing, etc. when feeling stressed.
“Balance source material,” they advise. This doesn’t mean going to another source for a different version of the negative content. But rather, searching for something more positive to watch or read (like this wholesome listicle you’re currently scrolling through).
#13 I Have A New Hero 😁
Image source: Schecber Joseph
#14 Dudes Helping Dudes!
Image source: Crystal Escalante
#15 This Is Parenting Done Right🙌💙💛
Image source: Human Desires
Sheryl Ankrom, a licensed clinical professional counselor who serves as the director of clinical services for Lifeline Behavioral Healthcare, says it’s important that immediately after experiencing something disturbing, you remove yourself from that trigger.
“Get away from the computer, don’t view that image again, and go for a walk,” she advises. Ankrom told Vice that some counterprogramming can also help. This might mean listening to music you love, watching your favorite TV show, or even calling a friend who can ground you in physical reality again.
Basically, “anything that helps overwrite the immediate horror and revulsion can help make it easier to deal with those feelings down the line,” she says.
#16 I Love Kind People And For This To Come From A Man Hits So Different. And Truly How Lucky His Girlfriend Must Be To Have Him
Image source: RealVoices
#17 One Of The Builders
Image source: Human Desires
#18 Thats Real Family Right There
Image source: Schecber Joseph
While there’s no doubt that consuming negative media can be harmful to our mental health, the opposite is also true. A Harvard study found that routine social media use can be beneficial – as long as you are mindful of how it is affecting you.
“Our findings suggest that the ways that people are using social media may have more of an impact on their mental health and well-being than just the frequency and duration of their use,” said the study’s co-author Mesfin Bakalu, adding that the findings go against what some might expect.
#19 Brushing Teeth
Image source: Schecber Joseph
#20 Dog Haircut
Image source: Hamza Saeed
#21 Lost Keys
Image source: Memes Club
Bakalu explains that having a strong social network is associated with positive mental health and well-being.
“Routine social media use may compensate for diminishing face-to-face social interactions in people’s busy lives,” said the researcher. “Social media may provide individuals with a platform that overcomes barriers of distance and time, allowing them to connect and reconnect with others and thereby expand and strengthen their in-person networks and interactions.”
#22 Wanted
Image source: Hamza Saeed
#23 When I Finish The Thesis
Image source: Kelvin Reiki-Master
#24 Love This
Image source: RealVoices
According to Bakalu and his co-authors, routine social media use, like responding to content that others share, is positively associated with social well-being, positive mental health, and self-rated health. It’s when there’s an emotional connection, or obsession with social media, that you should worry.
For example, say the experts, checking apps excessively out of fear of missing out, being disappointed about or feeling disconnected from friends when not logged into social media, are all shown to have a negative effect on our well-being, mental and self-rated physical health.
In short: choose wisely what you consume, and you should be fine.
#25 Why Throw Parades?
Image source: Batty About Bats
#26 The World Needs This
Image source: burningxjeff
#27 Absolutely The Best Hahahaha
Image source: Schecber Joseph
#28 Starting A Marriage With Love Instead Of Debt? Absolute Insanity
Image source: Rooney Hadi Cahyono
#29 The Look Of Frustration
Image source: RealVoices
#30 Girly I’m Talking To Is A Baker
Image source: Sara Gilliland
#31 Women Like Mac And Cheese. Because Everyone Likes Mac And Cheese
Image source: RealVoices
#32 This Is Why Kids Should Do Chores Around The House. They See How Their Actions Affect Others In The House, Both Positively And Negatively
Image source: RealVoices
#33 My Husband And I Are Surprising Our 6 Year Old
Image source: Evane Reacts
#34 The Venue Is A Sports Bar In Portland, Oregon. It Recently Expanded Into A Franchise With Support From Reddit’s Co-Founder And Even Hosted A Pop-Up Event In Paris
Image source: RealVoices
#35 “I’m Not Trying To Be Weird
Image source: Human Desires
#36 This Is So Pure And Good I Love It
Image source: RealVoices
#37 Send Koozie Picture Imediately
Image source: Leeann Marie Graves
#38 Just Moved In With My Mom
Image source: Jason Jaramillo
#39 When Did You Realize How Important Sisterhood Is To You?
Image source: Schecber Joseph
#40 This Is The First Time I Have Heard The Last Name Cranston Attached To Her. It Has Always Been Taylor Dearden
Image source: Schecber Joseph
#41 I Was Sobbing On The Subway Today
Image source: Schecber Joseph
#42 My Daughter’s Last Day Of High School
Image source: Human Desires
#43 I Painted This For My Husband
Image source: Schecber Joseph
#44 Feeling Under The Weather
Image source: Human Desires
#45 Field Day
Image source: Matt Healy
#46 Honk
Image source: Sara Gilliland
#47 Men Who Are Open About Their Feelings Need To Be Celebrated
Image source: RealVoices
#48 Now That’s Some Good Signage!
Image source: Schecber Joseph
#49 Meet The Chevrotain
Image source: Flamingo Enthusiast
#50 Sure, You Can Use Your New Art Set
Image source: Batty About Bats
#51 These Are All So Beautiful. 🥹
Image source: RealVoices
#52 They Gotz All The Flavas
Image source: RealVoices
#53 That’s About Right 😀
Image source: RealVoices
#54 I’ve Loved Sean Astin Since High School, When I Did A Report On Psych Class About His Mom’s Bpd. He’s So Precious
Image source: RealVoices
#55 Building Inspector
Image source: KD I.A.M.S.
#56 This Is Adorable
Image source: Flamingo Enthusiast
#57 I Used To Feed The Crows
Image source: Schecber Joseph
#58 Kid Is A Superhero
Image source: Schecber Joseph
#59 This Is How Women Save The World
Image source: Schecber Joseph
#60 Fat Little Chickens
Image source: Schecber Joseph
#61 Both
Image source: WeRising Stories
#62 Osha-Certified Caterpillar
Image source: Crystal Escalante
#63 Notice He Is Content Both With And Without Apple. A Lot To Learn Here
Image source: Batty About Bats
#64 Flying Kite
Image source: Samantha Sparrow
#65 Hugs
Image source: Batty About Bats
#66 There Were Two Kids A Year Below Me Who Were Annoying And Somewhat Unkind. I Typically Avoided Interacting With Them Even Though They Hung Out In Many Of The Same Circles As I Did
Image source: RealVoices
#67 I Freaking Love How Her Hat Matches Her Skin Tone Eyes And Hair. It’s Pleasing To See 🥰
Image source: Schecber Joseph
#68 My Niece, Melody
Image source: Schecber Joseph
#69 Graduation
Image source: Schecber Joseph
#70 You Absolutely Have To Become Ok With Not Being Liked
Image source: Miranda Morgan
#71 Giving My Classroom Gluesticks Human Names Has Been Revolutionary
Image source: Samantha Sparrow
#72 Heart Shaped
Image source: Batty About Bats
#73 Jurassic Park
Image source: DeliveryGuy Bob
#74 Pretty 🤩
Image source: Flamingo Enthusiast
Follow Us