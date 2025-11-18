41 Of The Worst Jobs For Serious Relationships, According To People Online

We all have that one non-negotiable relationship deal-breaker. The usual red flags are rude behavior toward a restaurant server, a lack of trust, and having a history of infidelity. However, some refuse to involve themselves with someone working in a specific industry.
Someone on Reddit recently asked a loaded question: “What jobs are a turn-off for a serious relationship?” While you’ll find the typical responses like airline pilots, flight attendants, and anyone in food service, there are some unexpected answers like lawyers, investment bankers, and personal trainers.
Scroll through these replies and see if your job is on this list. If so, do you agree with these opinions?
“Influencer.” If your full-time gig is selling detox teas and promoting pyramid schemes, I’m out. Bonus red flag if “hustle culture” is your religion.
Anyone who peddles MLM products and services. It totally wrecked my marriage. My ex appears to be happily remarried to someone who was in his downline.
As a retired firefighter/paramedic, I’d say firefighters. It seems like lots of women in their 20’s think dating/marrying a firefighter is like some kind of fantasy dream.
The truth is we work 24 hour shifts and a large part of the time on our days off all we do is sleep. The schedule and the amount of calls just beat your body to hell. So many folks go into the fire service looking like a Greek god or goddess, but ten, twenty years later they’re just broken and beat up with chronic knee pain and back pain and hearing loss. This is all aside from the serious trauma they deal with which so much of the time we can’t even talk about because few people want to hear it.
Lots of jobs take a physical toll, lots of jobs take a mental toll, but very few jobs take the physical AND mental toll that being a first responder does.
Cops – they’re statistically high abusers coupled with the fact that they are more likely to face no repercussions because they’re buddies with the people that would charge them.
Clown, I don’t need the competition.
I have seen relationships end frequently in the military and I know women and men who won’t date veterans because of the psychological problems, the drinking, and the higher tendency to be abusive. The same goes for military service members.
Stand up comedians. Weird work hours and locations. Whole months away for fringe festivals. Casual alcohol, d**g use, infidelity. Worst of all: Anthing that happens in your relationship will be made public if they think they can make it funny/interesting.
Farmer.
Volatile income due to many external factors you can’t control, high rates of depression/suicide and all the ugliness that comes from mental health challenges, inability to get away, and just an overall doom and gloom mindset.
It may feel idyllic at first or the rare year things go well, but overall it’s just one crisis after another.
I say that as a former farmer.
Chef.
I have nothing against chefs. But, a lot of people think that dating a chef means he will cook for you all the time, you kinda romanticize his job – but it’s actually the opposite. Cooking is work, and we don’t like to bring work home with us.
His hours are s**t. Weekends, holidays, nights. You want to all have Thanksgiving as a family? That might not be the case if you’re in a serious relationship/marriage with a chef.
Also, artists. I say this as someone who paints (I don’t like to say I’m an “artist”) so I might be a major hypocrite here. but there is something about the art world that draws some of the most self-centered people on earth.
Entrepeneur. It works out in some cases, but 90% of the people I know who call themselves an Entrepeneur are just unemployed.
Bartending. You miss all events because you’re working nights, other events, or at the event
Edit: ps I’m a bartender, this is what my most recent ex and I said as she also used to be industry.
For me truck drivers. My dad is one and I see how my mom hates missing him. She loves him loving his job, but hates not seeing him….
The amount of cheating in the flight and cabin crew world is wild.
Any job with big hours or that’s dangerous. I had a workaholic parent and I promised myself I’ll never have a workaholic as a partner.
I had a friend that worked at a funeral home for 10 years.
He always said he would have better luck if he told women that he had been in prison for 10 years.
In this job market, just about any job turns me on.
I wouldn’t date anyone in the sex industry.
Attorney. Dated one for 6 years. The constant competition killed it for me.
Brokers— any kind of broker. Real estate, insurance, investment. They’re always networking. Their goals are all sales oriented. And the number of people in these fields who then devolve into treating their personal relationships as transactional is too damn high.
A seafarer. Based on experience cause I’m currently a seafarer. Long contracts and lack of reliable cell services can be a burden. Aside from those there is also the stigma if you date a seafarer chances are they are getting laid every time we arrive at ports. Like wtf, its not that there are lines of women waiting for us outside the port area🥲. Most of my time is spent looking at the sea and finding a reliable and stable cell service🥲.
Friend of mine dated a chef, she now advises anyone who will listen to never date one. She says you never seen them.
“Hey baby, how’d you like to date a male teacher? I have to work evenings and weekends to keep up with an unreasonable workload, I’m cranky because I deal with social issues and don’t get mental health support to process witnessed or second-hand trauma, there’s a pretty good statistical chance I won’t break six figures until I’m in my late 50s or early 60s, my pay doesn’t match inflation, and there’s a social perception that I’m in teaching cause I’m a pervert.
Baby? Where are you going? Stop running girl, I help build up my community! Why you throwing Starbucks gift cards at me!?”
Yeah, there’s a reason I’ve only dated fellow educators.
When I grew up, the local fish mongers assistant just could not get a date. My sisters joked that he was the last man on earth to date as no matter how he washed, the fish smell lingered.
Surgeons, I listen to them complain about their wives and kids during surgery.
Judging from what I see with celebrities, definitely being an actor/actress.
Only Fans.
People in the army….
Probably any that involve risking your life and not being home for long periods.
Investment bankers.
Arrogant and always working.
2 of them told me their sex drive is dead.
As a personal trainer; Personal Trainers.
You’re not horny, you’re just exercising. Leave your PT alone. They’re completely different outside the gym, and often are very boring people.
