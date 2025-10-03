32 Sounds That People Just Can’t Stand For No Reason And Many Of Us Can Actually Relate

Our world is loud, bright, and overwhelming in a lot of other senses. So, it’s not unfounded to be affected by it.
But did you know that sometimes your overwhelming feelings towards sounds, for example, can be something more than that? Turns out, feeling annoyed at certain noises can be a full-blown disorder. And there’s more than one to choose from! If we piqued your interest, read up and additionally enjoy some examples of various sounds that drive some folks insane.
More info: Reddit
#1
People watching videos on their phone loudly in public spaces.
Image source: callmehdebbie, Andrej Lišakov
#2
Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas is You”.
Image source: CucumberPurple467, rateyourmusic.com
#3
Smacking when eating. It has always been one of my worst pet peeves.
Image source: Logan_810, Allan Quitalig
#4
Im so sorry but a baby crying.
Image source: maddisonlovesu, Toa Heftiba
#5
When you’re driving on the freeway and one window in the car is open and it makes that throbbing bass like sound that rattles your eardrums.
Image source: SparkleStorm93, Jona Scheuber
#6
Toddlers high pitched screeching, dogs continuous barking, having to overhear people’s personal phone calls at work.
Image source: ImpressiveBus1576, cottonbro studio
#7
HAVING A FULL BLOWN CONVERSATION ON SPEAKER PHONE AS LOUD AS POSSIBLE . I hate you people.
Image source: anon, SHVETS production
#8
Someone sniffing rather than blow their nose!
Image source: Accomplished_Will226, Kaboompics.com
#9
When it’s raining but only a little bit and the windscreen wipers screech on the slightly wet windscreen.
Image source: Sunny-sizzle97, Lucas Pezeta
#10
Microwaves that keep beeping after you have opened the door. CLEARLY I KNOW MY FOOD IS READY I HAVE OPENED THE DOOR.
Image source: Additional-Speech-96, Curtis Adams
#11
The chirp of a dying battery in a smoke detector.
Image source: stonecoldmark, Thomas Stephan
#12
Cat about to vomit.
Image source: Profe55orCha0s, Nathan Anderson
#13
Leafblowers.
Image source: Tuxcali1, Straight_Ad2258
#14
Snoring. Even the quietest of snoring just instantly sets me on edge.
Image source: DeTalores, Kampus Production
#15
When a fork scrapes a plate.
Image source: Ok_Butterfly513, Jep Gambardella
#16
Really any machine that beeps or alarms, especially for nonsense like your dryer announcing it’s finished. I’m an ER nurse and the alarm fatigue and overstimulation are for real 😣.
Image source: Fabulous-Lion-9222, Fer ID
#17
Music being played in the distance that I can’t hear fully just the base and droaning or vibrations invokes an anger in me that I don’t understand why.
Image source: Jarofkickass, RDNE Stock project
#18
When people on social media tap their fingernails against whatever product they’re selling. Even if it’s muted I get enraged.
Image source: examinat, Designecologist
#19
Loud cars or motorcycles, maybe I’m just getting old but also doesn’t help living close to a muffler shop and other auto dealerships.
Image source: Step_Dad_Steve, Jay Brand
#20
Styrofoam rubbing on styrofoam.
Image source: Significant-Push-232, NoFancyASMR
#21
Microsoft Teams alert.
Image source: sanguinelefty, Dimitri Karastelev
#22
When someone is shouting,
Like they have no consideration of other people around that will hear their voice. Its annoying for me.
Image source: TheReader016, Andrea Piacquadio
#23
Harley bikes. Noisy for no reason except to be noisy s***s. Actually makes the bikes less fuel efficient and makes the people they own them in the same crowd as lifted truck rednecks. .
Image source: TwinFrogs, Tim Mossholder
#24
That stupid Tiktok AI narrator voice.
It leaks over to YT. Pisses my labia to bits.
Image source: Young_Old_Grandma, https://unsplash.com/photos/person-holding-black-iphone-5-Yaw9mfG9QfQ
#25
Whistling noses.
Image source: Real_Life_Drama, Boris Hamer
#26
Cotton eye Joe. It aggravated me just thinking about it when I saw this question. It’s not even just that it’s a stupid song it literally messes with my fight or flight like someone’s trying to start a fight with me.
Image source: darthbonobo, rateyourmusic.com/
#27
Adam Levine and Maroon Five.
Image source: disandat31416, Los Angeles Times
#28
Loud exaggerated yawns, once ok, but when someone is doing it every other min…
Image source: Davy120, Dylann Hendricks
#29
Talky breathy ASMR videos. I really got into them during covid when I was feeling people-starved , but now they’re just annoying
The only thing I can compare it to is years ago when I was pregnant and CRAVED smoked mackerel on toast; after baby was born, someone lovingly presented me with a plate of smoked mackerel on toast and I was all like, what fresh hell is this?? It no longer made sense.
Image source: LiminalSpaceAlien
#30
When I’m at work and the door buzzer goes off letting me know a customer just walked in 🤣.
Image source: Burstingtick41, MART PRODUCTION
#31
That “Oh no no no no no” song on Tik Tok. It’s been 4 m**********n years, the trend is long dead. STOP USING IT.
Image source: Cool_Ranch01, cottonbro studio
#32
Country music. If driveway gravel could sing, that’s what it would sound like. All pieces just about the same size, the same color the same shape, unremarkable and comparable to a ream of blank paper.
Image source: AgreeAndSubmit
Follow Us