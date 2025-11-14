I’m An Accidental Eco-Warrior And I Create Whimsical Trash Art

My supplies are limitless. I will continue making trash art until my beach is clean. There is a buzz about the pieces I am creating. It is becoming kind of contagious and I love it. A lovely, beach-combing, sea glass-fairy friend has started dropping beach trash off at my house.
My roommate from college, a talented photographer, just posted some really cool photos of trash she found on Plum Island. She sent me a message. Her vision is changing too. Strangely, I am envious of the plastic Santa and odd little monkey she found in the sand. I am hoping she will pass them on to me! We are meeting on Thursday to collaborate on a project.
I am not going to lie, I am a little addicted and running out of room. Does anyone have a gallery needing an exhibit? If not, I would love to hear about what you are seeing on your beaches in the comments. While you are at it, befriend a seagull. Tell me your favorite piece in the comment section below. If you have a creation in mind, let me know. I will see what trash I can find and will name it after you! Brenda the sea glass fairy will vouch for me!
#1 Seaglass Fairy
This is Brenda. She is a sea glass fairy and a good soul.
#2 Penny
Penny is made of a buoy, broken plastic, bottle rocket sticks, and a fake flower.
#3 Rudolph
This piece of driftwood sat on my deck for a few weeks. Around Christmas time, Rudolph came to life. The side pieces are from lobster traps. The nose is the top to some plastic container.
#4 Vew-Do Gull
Straws, styrofoam, plastic, corks make a perfect balance boarding gull.
#5 Woody
Woody was a fun find. His head is from a water bottle cap. His legs and arms are made from zip ties from lobster traps. Greg Ward is a tag from a broken trap. The circles at the bottom are bands that hold the lobster claws shut.
#6 Shredding
#7 Tropical Suffocation
Lots of plastic. No explanation needed. We have a problem. A big problem. This is collected from the clean beaches of New Hampshire.
#8 Trash It 2020
#9 Darkside
The trashier side of ocean debris.
