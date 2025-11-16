35 People That Did Such Horrid Things Their Closest Friends Just Had To End Their Friendship

If you ever shared a BFF necklace with someone in your kindergarten class or got a matching tattoo with your college roommate, you know how strong the bond of friendship can be. But unfortunately, life is unpredictable, and sometimes we need to shut the door on people who were once our closest companions.
One curious Reddit user recently asked others to share reasons why their former friendships have ended, and hundreds of people weighed in with heartbreakingly honest responses. Below, you can read all about these friendships that reached their expiration dates, as well as hear from Licensed Clinical Social Worker Sarah Betz, and be sure to upvote the stories that resonate with you.
#1
Me ghosting them.
I tend to lose touch with people when I’m no longer physically within their presence. Like, I lost my high school friends when I went to college. Lost college buddies when I graduated and started working. Lost my close colleagues when pandemic hit and remote work became a thing. Now I have no friends since I rarely leave the house anymore.
Image source: rednryt, Engin Akyurt
#2
I stopped being the first to always initiate plans, and that was that.
Image source: Witty-Surround-6541, Gustavo Peres
#3
I’ve lost like all but two of my ‘friends’ because I stopped drinking and doing hard drugs.
Image source: ConcertTerrible8877, Isabella Mendes
#4
No called-no showed to my wedding. We had been drifting apart already for a few years due to work and other life things getting in the way. But I made an effort to still invite him to because he had been an important part of my life and helped me through some hard times. He never responded to the rsvp. I called him up to see if he had lost it, gave him the date, and told him I was excited to see him there and celebrate.
Didn’t show up, didn’t even send a text or call with a reason, never even offered a single congratulations.
He instead messaged me a few weeks after with the audacity to ask if I wanted to take some photos of his dads car that he was trying to sell. When I confronted him and told him how disappointed I was, he gave some b******t about how we’ll always be friends no matter what.
Then almost a year later he comes back into town and texts my brother “Yo bro let’s hit up the bars tonight” and my brother as the ride or die he is lit him up. “Dude you bailed on my brothers wedding, never offered an apology or reason (he now claims his car broke down, but no text was ever sent) and you’ve never made any effort to check in on our lives. We don’t go out to bars anymore, we’re both in serious relationships or married, and your friend you bailed on is about to have a kid. F**k off”. I’m super grateful for my brother for that.
As for my former friend. F**k you. Actions speak louder than words.
Image source: jarabara, Edmond Dantès
#5
She was a taker, constantly. When I needed something she made it about her yet again. Exhausting to be around.
Image source: LordyIHopeThereIsPie, 宇宙无敌 Daddy
#6
Her bf strangles her and put her in a choke hold one night bc she wouldn’t let him have the keys to her car as he was intoxicated. I came over the next day to offer comfort and encouraged her to rethink the relationship. She took him back and now I’m not allowed to contact them for ” trying to drive a wedge between them”
Image source: Kitfitten
#7
He kept embarrassing me in front of girls to make himself seem cooler.
Sometimes he’d bring up embarrassing stories that i obviously wouldn’t want someone to hear. Often they were things I told him in confidence because i needed to get it off my chest.
I asked him to stop but he just kept trying it. Sometimes he’d deny doing it altogether and other times he’d bring up something i did years ago to justify why he was doing it and other times he’d just not care. In the end i just stopped talking to him
Dude was a massive prick.
Image source: KermitTheFraud92, Monstera
#8
He told me that atheists should be second-class citizens, kept out of any form of government, and be prevented from voting or running for office.
I’m an atheist. I’m also a veteran and active in local politics. He only volunteers for his church, and the most political thing he has done is fly a flag and vote.
I thanked him and never said another word to him again. This was ten years before Trump was elected. He hasn’t bothered to reach out.
Image source: calladus, Edmond Dantès
#9
It was with a group. A bunch of guys I hung out with in high school and college, the quintessential role playing crowd. They were fun in high school, but when I got into college, I noticed these guys were kind of…well….dysfunctional. As in, none of them could keep jobs, none of them could enjoy a relationship, and they all sat around and complained about how the entire world was unfair, how it didn’t recognize their collective intellectual gifts.
Meanwhile, I was not just busting my a*s in school but working my way through to pay for it. And while my dating life wasn’t the best, I managed to have a couple of long-term girlfriends. But if I was going out on a date, there was something wrong with me because I wasn’t hanging out with them.
But I’d still spend time with them. When one of them would lose a job, I’d lend him money. When another of them was arrested for DUI in a small town 150 miles away at 9 pm on a Sunday night, I drove down there to bail him out. And so on.
Then my father had a sudden illness and went into a coma. Died a week later. During that time, only one of them called and came to the funeral.
A week after the funeral, they just started calling me again as if nothing had happened. As in, “Hey, heard your dad died. Bummer. We’re meeting at Dennis’ apartment at 7.”
I dumped them, with the sole exception of the friend who showed up to the funeral. I remain friends with him to this day.
But I remember reading something once: You are the sum total of the five people with whom you spend the most time. And, you know what? That’s absolutely true. What they value, how they spend their time and energy, and everything else has a way of rubbing off onto you.
So when I dumped them, I made it a point to cultivate better friends. Friends who gave a damn.
Every once in a while, I still bump into one or the other of them. Two of them never could hold down jobs and live with their aging parents. Good decision on my part.
Image source: AnybodySeeMyKeys, aš pranešiu! labai excited pardners workation
#10
When he started dating my ex but hid it from me for an entire year. Only told me when I was furious at him for a totally different reason, then when I was reasonably mad and told him to just leave me alone and that we weren’t friends anymore, he went and told all of our mutual friends that I was in a murderous rage and it would be dangerous to hang out with me. Friends told me they didn’t believe him but that it was just easier to go along with it than call him out on his BS and that I wouldn’t be invited to things he was invited to.
Realized that day that my (former) best friend was a lying sociopath and the rest of my friends cared more about not making waves than they did about me.
Left the whole lot of them behind and went and found new friends. Best decision of my life.
Image source: ChimeraMiniatures, Liza Summer
#11
She was one of my dearest friends. Then my mom died unexpectedly, and my dear friend didn’t contact me. She was on Facebook, she saw the post. She just…didn’t contact me. I couldn’t believe it. With every day that passed, I kept waiting for my best friend to contact me and acknowledge my mom’s sudden death. She didn’t. The pain she put me through during what was already the worst time of my life…I hope she knows how violently scummy that was.
Image source: Janicegirlbomb2, cottonbro studio
#12
Of all the toxic friends I’ve had to drop in the past two years, there was one thing in common: feeling the need to put me down, whether they were insecure or just “making a joke.” Not worth any of that.
Image source: RedEagle7280, Liza Summer
#13
She was unvaccinated and refused to take a covid test before seeing me. My mother was terminally ill and severely immuno-compromised, so I was absolutely trying to minimise the risk of getting covid so I could still see my Mum.
She refused to take a test, twice, despite kind and calm requests and explanations, on the basis that she “didn’t want to get a sinus infection.” (This was in the time of nasal swabs, not mouth swabs, for covid tests. You know, those nasal swabs that are sterile and can’t cause infection.)
I’m 100% sure that it wasn’t about a sinus infection. It was about control. She had been annoyed because I hadn’t validated her anti-vax stance in the past.
Similarly, I know she wanted more validation for her religious views, which she’d acquired in her 30s and which I didn’t share. I’d told her that I was happy her faith made her happy, but I think she wanted me to truly share her beliefs. I’d also said that her sister’s bisexuality was “fine with me” when she’d stated that a wedding of 2 women was “not what God wants.”
I think all of those different views just threatened the way she saw the world, and how she saw herself.
Her last texts thanked me for “sharing my views” re covid and it’s potential to kill my Mum, then became pseudo-concerned when I didn’t reply. I read the whole situation as “I want to say whatever I want to you, but I want to still feel like a nice person, so please reply and give me that validation.”
I didn’t reply to her, but I still ask myself whether the mature thing to do would have been to clearly reply and state that I didn’t want to stay in contact. It’s taken me until now (over a year later) to see through the pain and formulate what I might have said.
We’d been friends since the first days of high school. 20+ years. In essence we just aquired very different views from each other as adults, but I can’t pretend her attitude towards my Mum, and towards the horrible journey my family had to take, wasn’t devastating.
Life is a bloody painful journey at times, that’s for sure.
Image source: reddit-just-now, Dennis Sylvester Hurd
#14
I was a bad person and they ended it for perfectly sensible reasons. I would have done the same.
I’ve changed, but I don’t blame them for not reconsidering contact.
Image source: tabletopsidekick, RDNE Stock project
#15
How’s this for oddly specific:
Friend since 1980, was hanging out at a bar in 1992 and there was a dispute of over a $15.00 bar tab. I was in the right, but whatever – he held a grudge for years.
Ran into him in 2017 and we were both too old to care. Started to see each other now and then. 2023 and we’re at this local bar for a show and got into a fight about $15.00 a ticket.
Maybe he’ll call me in 2063.
Image source: The68Guns, ELEVATE
#16
I lent them $20 and then they avoided me so they didn’t have to pay me back. Worth the 20
Image source: BuickAssault, Lukas
#17
She joined a pyramid scheme selling butt-ugly leggings and it took over her whole life. When I finally told her it was negatively affecting our friendship, she accused me of not supporting her “business”.
Image source: LeftandLeaving9006, RDNE Stock project
#18
When he f****d my wife.
He had been my best friend since we were ~10. Best man at my wedding. All that.
F**k you, Bruce.
Image source: TheAbyssGazesAlso
#19
They s**t-shamed me and didn’t support me when the guy I lost my virginity to spread my naked pics.
Image source: lovin_da_dix, Andrea Piacquadio
#20
There was a position open in a different department. I encouraged her to apply and told her I would be applying as well. What was the worst that would happen? They tell us we don’t qualify? Up until this point, we had been best friends for 3 years. Hung out with each others families and saw each other almost every weekend.
We found out at the same time. They emailed her letting her know she didn’t meet the qualifications. I received a call shortly from HR after they sent her that email asking me which interview time worked best for me. My previous experience is what qualified me. She got mad at me that I got an interview and she didn’t. Even contacted HR to ask why I got an interview and she didn’t. She stopped talking to me the same day we were both contacted by HR for that position. She deleted me off all social media.
I tried to talk to her about it but she flat out said she no longer wanted to be friends. I didn’t get the position, made being at work very awkward for the following 4 years I stayed. She was 35 and I was 34. Grown a*s adults yet she was acting like a child.
Turns out she’s one of the those that want the best for you as long as it’s not better than her. I ended up promoting out of the department and she’s still there.
Image source: Technical-Clock2483, Tima Miroshnichenko
#21
Feelings made things complicated. He knew I’d had a crush on him when we were in college, but he started to treat me like more than a friend – told me he’d want to date me if he wasn’t with his girlfriend, called me his soulmate, I was his lock screen picture on his phone, he spontaneously invited himself on my solo trip to Europe the week after he broke up with said girlfriend – and I fell for him, bigtime.
I went to therapy to talk everything out, then finally worked up the nerve to tell him how I felt. I told him I loved him and that we needed to be more than friends or we couldn’t be anything at all, because this weird in-between we’d been floating in was messing me up in the head. He told me he couldn’t reciprocate my feelings so we agreed to give each other space.
That was 4 years ago now and neither of us has reached out since that final conversation. I still miss him, but I don’t regret speaking up for myself
Image source: skulltattoo92, juan mendez
#22
I found out she’d been a willing participant, and even architect of, several good people losing their jobs or being scapegoated for stuff they didn’t do. She’s a horrible person. And that was that.
Image source: Royal_Visit3419, MART PRODUCTION
#23
I felt she only wanted me around when my life was a mess and worse then hers. Once I got a house and got engaged she distanced herself as I no longer had a purpose to her.
Image source: spanglesandbambi, Jack Sparrow
#24
He kept having kids with different girls and bailing on them. Coming from a “went out for a pack of smokes” Dad myself, I just couldn’t watch it anymore. Bailed after the third one. Think he’s up to 6 now.
Image source: KingGuy420, Alena Darmel
#25
I was basically a taxi for my friends so I dumped them all.
Image source: Bullfrog_Little, Tobi
#26
She slept with my husband. They are now starting a cult together.
Image source: livlittlebridge, Jonathan Borba
#27
My former best friend got married and his “ posh” wife decided that she doesn’t want her husband to be seen with less rich people and he listened to her , the sad fact is , 3 years later her dad filed for bankruptcy and her husband ( my former friend) had to look for a new job which pays far less than all of us ( his former friends).
Image source: Knighter9090, Ketut Subiyanto b
#28
Every interaction was draining, and they always needed something. It should feel good to be around friends, not like a chore to keep somebody else going
Image source: moosecakems
#29
After almost 10 years of friendship, they (M) fell in love with me (M). He was straight to my knowledge, had a girlfriend and all until a breakup.
I am straight as well, and had recently broken off a 5year relationship. He made a move, I turned him down very respectfully, 0 judgement but was not interested
Instead of accepting this, he wanted me to give it a shot. Became super toxic and I broke off all contact
Still feel like I lost a brother
Image source: Zaorysh
#30
She constantly kept stealing money from my purse/wallet when I went to the restroom when we were out (left it with her to “watch”). She made more money than me but thought I was some wealthy person?!? When I stopped hanging out with that group I realized just how much she had been stealing when I started having all kinds of extra money.
Image source: Master-Dimension-452
#31
Constantly being the butt of every joke, and then they (literally “they,” it was more than one person) always said “I’m/We’re just joking” yet they never “joked” liked that with each other. I can take a joke, but when it’s just me, that’s a red flag. That and we used to work together. As soon as I quit, hardly a peep from any of them. No calls, texts, nothing.
Image source: Zark_Muckerberger
#32
Because they were f*****g toxic and I was too dumb to realize it.
Image source: Weary-Number4176, Liza Summer
#33
I identified an attitude of only doing plans with me if it was convenient to them, the last straw was this:
We hadn’t seen each other in a while, I ran into them at campus, I said they should take a ride home with me so we could catch up while we got home (lived near each other) they said okay, and that they would leave their sibling with their car to take back home
After I waited for like an hour they just texted me that their sibling had already finished classes and that they would go home together
I had waited for them and this wasn’t a favor I was doing them, it was an excuse to spend time together, so I just felt like spending time with me (even if it was for a little while) didn’t matter, so I just stopped talking to them, and they never reached out
I’ve been wanting to text them for a while but never get to it
Image source: ImaginaryHoodie, JÉSHOOTS
#34
He burned down his house because his wife demanded a bigger house and collected the insurance money.
Then, he grew a big head about having an expensive house in the better part of town. But, I was proud of him, assuming he did it the right way.
Then while we were hanging out, drinking of course, his wife wanted to know what we were talking about. So after a while he’s too loaded to type and passes me the phone, too drunk to remember what he’s been saying…..and I see it.
” I did what he couldn’t do, in half the time”.
I see it, control my rage, toss the phone back at him, and say ” I think you can handle that chief”.
Then he spills his guts about burning the old house down, because he can’t handle the guilt.
A few weeks go by, and I refuse to bring it up because I know how I’ll handle it. He asks my advice about buying a car he wants. But she doesn’t want him to have it. I tell him to get it, because…f**k it…why not.
She has a ghost app that let’s her see everything on his phone, and sees me encouraging him to get the car. She goes on Facebook and posts some s****y drawn out victim type sob story about losing all respect for ” a person I thought was a good man, but he encouraged my husband to go against me”.
So I called her up, and let her know I never respected her, and I damn well don’t respect a coward posing as a man, that commits fraud by burning a house down for the insurance money.
I loved that a*****e like a brother. F**k’em both.
Image source: FuturePerformance450
#35
They found other people that they consider to be more enjoyable than me
Image source: Mrjohnwick786
