50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things You May Have Never Seen Before, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

by

Not everything can be fascinating, mind-blowing and life-changing. Every film cannot win Academy Awards, and every book will not be a New York Times bestseller. But that is okay! If everything was the best and the biggest and the boldest all the time, we would be wildly overstimulated. Every meal should not be the spiciest dish you’ve ever tasted, or you would never appreciate food with a good kick. Sometimes, it’s okay for things to just be mild

In celebration of all the middle of the road fun facts people have recently learned and not-quite-fascinating things people have recently seen, we’ve gone through the Mildly Interesting subreddit to gather them for you below. We don’t want to oversell this list, so don’t expect absolute greatness. But you probably can expect to learn something! Who knows? Maybe what one man considers mildly interesting, you consider very interesting. Keep reading to also find an interview with Oliver Wilson, host of The Mildly Interesting Podcast, and be sure to upvote all of your favorite pics. Then if you’d like to see the last Bored Panda article featuring the same subreddit, you can find it right here.

#1 Someone Placed A Small Stick On Each Of The Dog Graves In This Cemetery

Image source: zherper

#2 I Built The ~$800 LEGO Millennium Falcon Set Out Of Parts I Already Had

Image source: ben851

#3 3D Yearbook. Names Written In Braille. Georgia Academy For The Blind

Image source: thunder1967

#4 This Camper Van Trying To Make Traffic Safe

Image source: TheProGameFreak

#5 Flowers On A Wall That Look Like A Gradient

Image source: liquah

#6 A School (?) Of Jellyfish Congregated Under This Boat

Image source: pants35

#7 This Irish Supermarket Has Quiet Evenings For Sensitive People

Image source: Smetvrees

#8 This Bar That Decorated Its Bar Top With The Confiscated Fake IDs Of College Students

Image source: beeedeee

#9 Saw The End Of A Rainbow Today

Image source: makenagranger

#10 Helen Keller, Maya Angelou And Eleanor Roosevelt Barbies. There’s Braille On The Helen Keller Box

Image source: Str33twise84

#11 I Solved An All Black Puzzle

Image source: edvinfole

#12 One Of Our Barn Kittens Has Both Stripes And Spots

Image source: DGS_Cass3636

#13 Finding Out That My Cat Potty Trained Himself

Image source: tunalemon

#14 Banned Book Section At A Chain Bookstore

Image source: djcuvi

#15 A Card I Received Today For Teacher Appreciation Week…

Image source: reddit.com

#16 This Arrow On My Dog Showing Which Way Is Up

Image source: jaboc7

#17 My Ice Cream Spoon That’s Shaped Like A Shovel

Image source: zOneNzOnly

#18 Instead Of Real Flowers I Got A LEGO Bouquet For My Birthday

Image source: BaronVonBroccoli

#19 Found My Cat Laying In My Cat Shape Light That Fell

Image source: ResponseRegular2428

#20 This Gate Allows Walkers And Horse Through But Blocks Vehicles

Image source: OneArmJack

#21 My Lizard Sleeps On Her Own Little Bed

Image source: 20127010603170562316

#22 My Dog’s Shadow Is 100% Scooby Doo

Image source: iMil

#23 The Parking Lines At This Dentist’s In Dublin Are Toothbrushes With Some Toothpaste

Image source: seantack

#24 This Slug Drew A Snail

Image source: wollowman

#25 There Is A Squirrel With 3 Different Colours In Their Fur That I See In My Backyard Every Day

Image source: Odeiminmukwa

#26 A Condemned Apartment Complex On My Way To Work Had A Tree Growing Out The Side Of It

Image source: nerdyoats

#27 There’s A Tooth In My Chin

Image source: super9mega

#28 My Apartment For The Night In Porto, Portugal Has A Preserved 12th Century Wall And Staircase Encased In The Bedroom

Image source: Sirnando138

#29 Stick Attached To Cats Preventing Them From Stepping Out

Image source: hiyame

#30 The Camera In The Er Looks Like A Surprised Panda

Image source: WhiskyEye

#31 The Silhouette In The Ice Cube Looks Like A Disney Princess

Image source: Vixi0n

#32 McDonald’s Using Reusable Packaging When You Order To Eat Indoors

Image source: GeDeOh

#33 My Local Library Loans Out Cake Pans

Image source: KirkFerentzsPleats

#34 Both Of My Eyes Are Split Between Two Colors

Image source: magivictus

#35 I Cut Into A Cantaloupe And The Inside Was Square

Image source: alisonj143

#36 Ordered A New Knife They Give You Two Band-Aids With It

Image source: Butt-chicken

#37 My Protein Bar Expired In Medieval Times

Image source: SpasticGoldenToys

#38 In Nepal The Pringles Mascot Has Different Facial Expressions Depending On The Flavor

Image source: Carb0nMonoxide

#39 My Coworker Puts His Coffee Creamer In Breast Milk Bags In The Common Fridge

Image source: ProudTacoman

#40 Two Cowlicks In Different Directions

Image source: spar13

#41 Ken Jeong Was A Physician At The Hospital I Work At

Image source: tim_mcmardigras

#42 I Have A Witch Eye, And Another One With A Cornea Donated From A Deceased Person

Image source: Guitarfoxx

#43 Edible Coffee Cup Made From Oats And Grains

Image source: Str33twise84

#44 This Gravestone Of Internet Explorer A Korean Made

Image source: artistXenon

#45 These Warning Signs About The Aggressive Crow In The Area

Image source: reddit.com

#46 Indelible Ink Is Dropped On Your Fingernail After Voting To Prevent People From Voting Twice In The Philippine Elections

Image source: Godfreee

#47 Witnessed An Unusually Large Banana

Image source: the_local_hobo

#48 This 7-11 Has A Street Address Of 711

Image source: SplitEights

#49 Had To Pay 50 Cent To Use The Restroom, But There Is A Cutout For Kids To Use It Free

Image source: Prodigy829

#50 I Think My Boiled Egg Has An Egg In It!

Image source: IntelligentInsurance

Patrick Penrose
