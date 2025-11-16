50 ‘Mildly Interesting’ Things You May Have Never Seen Before, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)

Not everything can be fascinating, mind-blowing and life-changing. Every film cannot win Academy Awards, and every book will not be a New York Times bestseller. But that is okay! If everything was the best and the biggest and the boldest all the time, we would be wildly overstimulated. Every meal should not be the spiciest dish you’ve ever tasted, or you would never appreciate food with a good kick. Sometimes, it’s okay for things to just be mild.
In celebration of all the middle of the road fun facts people have recently learned and not-quite-fascinating things people have recently seen, we’ve gone through the Mildly Interesting subreddit to gather them for you below. We don’t want to oversell this list, so don’t expect absolute greatness. But you probably can expect to learn something! Who knows? Maybe what one man considers mildly interesting, you consider very interesting. Keep reading to also find an interview with Oliver Wilson, host of The Mildly Interesting Podcast, and be sure to upvote all of your favorite pics. Then if you’d like to see the last Bored Panda article featuring the same subreddit, you can find it right here.
#1 Someone Placed A Small Stick On Each Of The Dog Graves In This Cemetery
Image source: zherper
#2 I Built The ~$800 LEGO Millennium Falcon Set Out Of Parts I Already Had
Image source: ben851
#3 3D Yearbook. Names Written In Braille. Georgia Academy For The Blind
Image source: thunder1967
#4 This Camper Van Trying To Make Traffic Safe
Image source: TheProGameFreak
#5 Flowers On A Wall That Look Like A Gradient
Image source: liquah
#6 A School (?) Of Jellyfish Congregated Under This Boat
Image source: pants35
#7 This Irish Supermarket Has Quiet Evenings For Sensitive People
Image source: Smetvrees
#8 This Bar That Decorated Its Bar Top With The Confiscated Fake IDs Of College Students
Image source: beeedeee
#9 Saw The End Of A Rainbow Today
Image source: makenagranger
#10 Helen Keller, Maya Angelou And Eleanor Roosevelt Barbies. There’s Braille On The Helen Keller Box
Image source: Str33twise84
#11 I Solved An All Black Puzzle
Image source: edvinfole
#12 One Of Our Barn Kittens Has Both Stripes And Spots
Image source: DGS_Cass3636
#13 Finding Out That My Cat Potty Trained Himself
Image source: tunalemon
#14 Banned Book Section At A Chain Bookstore
Image source: djcuvi
#15 A Card I Received Today For Teacher Appreciation Week…
Image source: reddit.com
#16 This Arrow On My Dog Showing Which Way Is Up
Image source: jaboc7
#17 My Ice Cream Spoon That’s Shaped Like A Shovel
Image source: zOneNzOnly
#18 Instead Of Real Flowers I Got A LEGO Bouquet For My Birthday
Image source: BaronVonBroccoli
#19 Found My Cat Laying In My Cat Shape Light That Fell
Image source: ResponseRegular2428
#20 This Gate Allows Walkers And Horse Through But Blocks Vehicles
Image source: OneArmJack
#21 My Lizard Sleeps On Her Own Little Bed
Image source: 20127010603170562316
#22 My Dog’s Shadow Is 100% Scooby Doo
Image source: iMil
#23 The Parking Lines At This Dentist’s In Dublin Are Toothbrushes With Some Toothpaste
Image source: seantack
#24 This Slug Drew A Snail
Image source: wollowman
#25 There Is A Squirrel With 3 Different Colours In Their Fur That I See In My Backyard Every Day
Image source: Odeiminmukwa
#26 A Condemned Apartment Complex On My Way To Work Had A Tree Growing Out The Side Of It
Image source: nerdyoats
#27 There’s A Tooth In My Chin
Image source: super9mega
#28 My Apartment For The Night In Porto, Portugal Has A Preserved 12th Century Wall And Staircase Encased In The Bedroom
Image source: Sirnando138
#29 Stick Attached To Cats Preventing Them From Stepping Out
Image source: hiyame
#30 The Camera In The Er Looks Like A Surprised Panda
Image source: WhiskyEye
#31 The Silhouette In The Ice Cube Looks Like A Disney Princess
Image source: Vixi0n
#32 McDonald’s Using Reusable Packaging When You Order To Eat Indoors
Image source: GeDeOh
#33 My Local Library Loans Out Cake Pans
Image source: KirkFerentzsPleats
#34 Both Of My Eyes Are Split Between Two Colors
Image source: magivictus
#35 I Cut Into A Cantaloupe And The Inside Was Square
Image source: alisonj143
#36 Ordered A New Knife They Give You Two Band-Aids With It
Image source: Butt-chicken
#37 My Protein Bar Expired In Medieval Times
Image source: SpasticGoldenToys
#38 In Nepal The Pringles Mascot Has Different Facial Expressions Depending On The Flavor
Image source: Carb0nMonoxide
#39 My Coworker Puts His Coffee Creamer In Breast Milk Bags In The Common Fridge
Image source: ProudTacoman
#40 Two Cowlicks In Different Directions
Image source: spar13
#41 Ken Jeong Was A Physician At The Hospital I Work At
Image source: tim_mcmardigras
#42 I Have A Witch Eye, And Another One With A Cornea Donated From A Deceased Person
Image source: Guitarfoxx
#43 Edible Coffee Cup Made From Oats And Grains
Image source: Str33twise84
#44 This Gravestone Of Internet Explorer A Korean Made
Image source: artistXenon
#45 These Warning Signs About The Aggressive Crow In The Area
Image source: reddit.com
#46 Indelible Ink Is Dropped On Your Fingernail After Voting To Prevent People From Voting Twice In The Philippine Elections
Image source: Godfreee
#47 Witnessed An Unusually Large Banana
Image source: the_local_hobo
#48 This 7-11 Has A Street Address Of 711
Image source: SplitEights
#49 Had To Pay 50 Cent To Use The Restroom, But There Is A Cutout For Kids To Use It Free
Image source: Prodigy829
#50 I Think My Boiled Egg Has An Egg In It!
Image source: IntelligentInsurance
Follow Us