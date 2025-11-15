This Online Group Is Dedicated To ‘Mildly Interesting’ Stuff, And Here Are Their 50 Best Posts (New Pics)

I’ll be completely upfront with you Pandas—one of my favorite parts about living on Planet Earth and being a human being (instead of, for example, a chill banana tree or a rat who can cook French cuisine) is the vast amount of new, creative, and interesting things I get to learn about each and every day. Life’s full of magic, even if it’s not as flashy and obvious as in the Harry Potter books and movies. And one of the cozy nooks on the internet that shows us just how neat the world can be is the ‘Mildly Interesting’ subreddit.
Rapidly closing in on the 19-million-member mark like a marathon runner in sight of the finish line, r/MildlyInteresting is a completely community-driven online group where people post photos of the things that interest them. Mildly, of course. And despite the name of the group, plenty of these photos are actually vastly and deeply interesting.
Redditor RedSquaree, who has been moderating submissions for r/mildlyinteresting for almost a decade now, went into detail with Bored Panda about how the type of content posted changes with the seasons and how much the subreddit has influenced people in real life. You’ll find what they have to say below, so be sure to read on, dear Pandas.
While you're checking out some of r/mildlyinteresting's newest photos and upvoting the ones that made you smile, I'll just quickly remind you that we've got some more of their amazing pics in Bored Panda's earlier articles about the community here, here, and here. Happy scrolling!
#1 I Like To Make Little Drawings Of People That I See
Image source: the_sneaky_artist
#2 This Crack In The Pavement Filled With A Stained Glass Cat Portrait
Image source: sanelib
#3 These Chairs Made From Old Fire Hoses, In Front Of A Fire Station
Image source: i_heart_carrot
#4 My Rhododendron Looks Like It’s Trying To Run Off
Image source: phigene
#5 Many Vegetables In The U.k. Have The Name Of The Farmer Who Grew Them On The Packaging
Image source: lockdownhype
#6 Saw This Logo For A Pet Grooming Service On My Drive Home
Image source: EmiDoodlers
#7 My Blinds Reflection Looks Like Lunar Phases On My Wall
Image source: spaniard702
#8 I Ordered Some Sample Colors For New Blinds, And They Sent Me Actual Tiny Little Blinds
Image source: vilebubbles
#9 We Use Hulk Hands To Move Cacti At My Work
Image source: catnip4sale
#10 Coffee Stain That Looks Like Earth
Image source: its_hard_to_explain
#11 I Found A Pidgeon With One Feather Sticking Out Of It’s Head
Image source: Volmarras
#12 A Vibrant And Clear Spectrum Of Colors Refracting Through My Apparently Prismatic Window Onto My Arm
Image source: SubZro432
#13 My Girlfriend Bought Some Particular Measuring Spoons
Image source: Chicken_Wing
#14 There Is A Free “Period Pack” At My School For Girls Who Are Unprepared For Their Periods
Image source: thicc-nibba420
#15 This Shopping Cart Has A Magnifying Glass Attached To It
Image source: YamhillScrub
#16 This LEGO Set Has Loose Change In The Couch
Image source: burstaneurysm
#17 Found Band-Aids For Different Skin Tones At Target
Image source: Frings_Chicken_House
#18 Calf In The Checkout Line
Image source: rasta4eye
#19 My City Has Public Defibrillation Stations And The Sign For It Looks Like A Video Game Health Bar
Image source: Phyierpickle
#20 Septic Truck I Got Stuck Behind The Other Day
Image source: anoki87
#21 The Apartment That I Just Moved Into, Has A Picture Of A Pig Jumping Off A Dock
Image source: The____Wizrd
#22 My Phone Took This Photo When It Fell On My Face
Image source: SmolMagicBoi
#23 Got Vaccinated And Just Realized They Gave My Fox An Eyepatch
Image source: Kehbechet
#24 I Have A One Third Of A Dollar Bill From February 17th, 1776, Making It A Couple Months Older Than The USA
Image source: that-weird-writer
#25 My Great Grandfather’s Oscar Nomination From 1944
Image source: TheIndigoCrafter
#26 These Two UK Phone Booths Have Been Repurposed
Image source: axnu
#27 Dobby’s Fan-Made Grave In The Precise Location Of The Film!
Image source: my-bug-world
#28 The Air Vents On A Subway In Stockholm Have A Hidden Pacman Easter Egg
Image source: Oluge2009
#29 This Is Me Wearing My Great Grandmothers Traditional Finnish Dress From 1936
Image source: real_life_martian
#30 My Son And I Have Matching Freckles In The Same Spot
Image source: SarcasticNuances
#31 Found This Aarowhead While Digging A Hole In My Backyard
Image source: Jonahw8
#32 The Note I Found In This Second Hand Book
Image source: holdmeturin
#33 I Found The Elusive Skin Colour Crayon Box At Michael’s Today
Image source: BustedFutaBalls
#34 I Ordered A 119 Year-Old Book Online And Quite A Few Pages Are Uncut- Meaning No One Ever Read It
Image source: Not_Bekki
#35 There’s A Cute Little Excavator Graphic On The Window Of This Excavator
Image source: NotGettingInvolved
#36 The Tiles Around Our Apartment Complex Is Made Up Like The Enemies In Space Invaders
Image source: HandsomeCO2
#37 My Son Was Born With A Black Spot Of Hair In His Blonde Hair. It Grows In Black, And There Is No Birth Mark Or Discoloration Under It
Image source: maceparks
#38 This Hair That Got Caught In A Zipper
Image source: bubzies
#39 There Is A Live Crayfish Defending The Rice Aisle In My Local Asian Market
Image source: SucksToYourAssmar3
#40 The Sun On My Window Made A Rainbow That’s Split In Half By My Chair Leg
Image source: RichardMcLuvin
#41 This Random Swing In The Middle Of A Field
Image source: Aukrust
#42 Got A Deep Space Telescope For My 38th Birthday. Me For Size!
Image source: MadameKittyRae
#43 The Font Size On My Contact Packaging Increased With My Prescription
Image source: lrishhhhhhhh
#44 3D Printed My Skull From A Ct Scan Of My Sinuses (Hence It’s Got No Top, No Data). Makes For The Perfect Headphone Holder
Image source: deelan1990
#45 Our Electrician Left All Of The Screws In A Vertical Position In Our New Kitchen
Image source: wobwobwob42
#46 The Sand In Tahoe Is Magnetic And Stuck To My Phone
Image source: bopete1313
#47 Bought Bathroom Scales And My Weight Is Exactly The Same As On The Box
Image source: RobYoun
#48 Shadow Keeping The Snow Alive
Image source: joonassi
#49 One Of The Eggs I Bought Was All Wrinkly
Image source: bake-lite
#50 My Cola Exploaded Inside The Freezer
Image source: ReformedShady
