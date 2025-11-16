People List 30 Major Red Flags To Spot During A Job Interview That Scream ‘Bad Working Environment’

We all survive not one, not ten but a solid amount of job interviews throughout our lives. It would be hard to find a person who genuinely enjoys them unless they’re on the opposite end of the table and sit in the shoes of a recruiter.
And although many people dread them, every now and then we still have to pass them in order to stay in the increasingly competitive job market.
Sometimes, however, job seekers become too desperate to sell themselves and land a job so they forget that the company that’s interviewing them should also impress you. We may even be blind to the telling signs that show this workplace is not just unworthy of your attention, it’s downright toxic.
So today we looked at a handful of illuminating Reddit threads that got people sharing the red flags that scream not just walk, but run from this workplace, closing the door behind you. More telling signs of a job you do not want can be found in our previous article.
#1
Didn’t even get to the interview. Got a call to set up interview. I say ok, I can do Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. He says “I need you to come in today.” Okay. I need a job so I say I can try, where do I need to go. He was an hour away by car. I said I couldn’t and he got all huffy. Like dude, if you’re this shitty when I don’t work for you I don’t even want to know how you treat employees.
#2
I was once asked during a job interview about my tolerance to verbal abuse. When the person noticed that I was a bit taken aback by the question, he quickly followed up and said the keep in mind that he was asking about VERBAL abuse and not Physical abuse. I immediately realized that this would not be a job for me and I excused myself from further consideration for the position.
#3
In a lot of industries, “We work really long hours sometimes, so we’re really looking for someone who’s willing to put in the hours and is interested in making a bigger impact” is code for “we’re looking for someone to sacrifice their weekends on the alter of our arbitrary goals and expectations because we can’t be bothered to pay a second person for this role.”
#4
When you walk through the site and you don’t see a single person smiling. I don’t mean those fake customer service smiles, either. If everyone there looks miserable I’m out, life is too short for that.
#5
“Would you be willing to give up a few vacation days to help out some of your fellow co-workers finish their work?”
lol nope
#6
My father-in-law said he recently had an interview at a place and some of the perks were food: breakfast lunch and dinner were all provided.
… wait why would I need dinner?
I don’t plan on being here for dinner.
That was a red flag if i’ve every heard one.
#7
I always ask directly “have you ever had to lay off employees as a result of budgeting issues?”
I don’t want to lose my job because someone couldn’t responsibly allocate the funds to pay me.
#8
I used to be in commercial fishing, and one of ny first skippers gave me this advice:
When you’re checking out a potential boat to take a position on make sure to look in the engine room first. If it’s neat, clean, and orderly then that’s a solid boat to work on. If it’s filthy, cluttered, and in disarray then get off the boat and don’t take the job.
#9
Anyone using the phrase “work hard and play hard” during the interview
#10
If they ask if you are on medications and if so, what medications and why?
#11
He asked me (on the phone) whether I was good looking? He asked me what my body was like etc. I was like okay, I’m going to hang up now. This was a job advertised in the London Evening Standard, a respected newspaper. They were really pissed off when I told them and this guy must have realized he crossed a line because he wouldn’t answer the phone when they tried to get in touch.
What pisses me off is that I was so desperate for work that I stayed on that phone a few moments longer than I should have instead of telling him to f—k off straight away. I hate it when people in a position of power abuse it.
Edit: I’m a woman. If you’re wondering whether I’m good looking and what my body is like I have been told that by goblin standards I am quite a beauty.
#12
People who visibly show they haven’t looked at your resume. I have no issues go in depth about my experience or things that may need clarification. But, to blatantly not know anything about the person interviewing shows they don’t even value their potential employees at a minimum.
#13
Was invited to interview for a remote position, but did some research and found out they made employees install software that took a photo of their face every 9 minutes to ensure they weren’t goofing off. Can you imagine? I don’t want my employer to have a huge collection of the awkward a*s facial expressions I make. Declined interview.
#14
Asking for a feee before you can get started.
#15
Interview was at 10AM, they made me wait until 10:45 before someone could finally see me.
First question they asked me was how I feel about working overtime. They asked me another 2-3 times if I was REALLY sure I was okay with it, which tells me that A. They’re going to make me work over a lot and B. they’ve had people quit shortly after being hired because this job clearly SUCKS.
When I asked them to describe the work environment/culture, one guy says they get at each other’s throats sometimes and its intense, but they’re like a big dysfunctional family. No thanks.
#16
“You decide how much you make!”
#17
I’m actually looking out for a job and the other day the HR asked why I wanted to leave my current job. I said I was done with 12hr shifts and being forced to work an extra day on a weekend on a small incentive.
He said, “That’s how outsourcing works my friend”
I politely refused.
#18
When asked if they had a radius requirement (that I needed to live within X miles in case of emergency), they laughed and said “doesn’t matter, you won’t be going [home] very often.”
#19
Right after college I got an interview to be a store manager for an Abercrombie and Fitch clothing store. Before the interview I was told to dress in my own personal style but that “in” clothes would be preferred. I was then given a list of what that meant. At the interview I was asked to make fun of or be judgmental of people walking around us, what they were wearing, their style, Hair styles, designs on shirts etc. For example, when a lady walked past us wearing jeans and red Mickey Mouse sweatshirt. The lady interview me scoffed and said, can you believe her wearing that out in public? I mean what is she? like 12.”
​
I shrugged and said “What does it matter if that’s her style?”
​
I didn’t get the job. I realized she was trying to see if I was a judgmental prick and when I wasn’t she chose not to hire me. Later on I found out this was a standard practice for Abercrombie.
#20
“We’re a human-sized company with a great start up spirit”
–> Unpaid extra hours + micro management
#21
I went to a job interview and it was very informal. The office looked like it was still getting put together, and not very organized. They told me there were going to be several interviews, and the second interview was going to be like shadowing someone, and that I should wear comfortable shoes. I straight up asked if it was a door-to-door sales type gig and they found some bullshit way to try and say that it wasn’t. But it totally was.
Stay away from these places.
#22
Years ago, I applied for a job at taco bell. The manager set up a day and time for me and we sat down in the dining room and he talked about his life for well over an hour. His ex wives, his old band, the thrills of hitchhiking.
Then he shook my hand and said “whenever we get an opening, I’ll keep you in mind.”
I got suckered into listening to a life story for no job.
#23
They started asking me if I was married, if my significant other worked full time, and if we were ever planning to have kids.
Edit: I’m a gal. I was probably 25 or 26 at the time.
#24
if they stumble over what the exact job description is
#25
I had a job offer me “unpaid bonus hours” as a form of “community service”
#26
Not every time, but I’ve noticed when they seem too excited and eager to hire you, there’s a reason and it’s not your resume.
Definitely ask about the rate of turnover.
#27
When they ask you if you have any questions for them and you ask “what is your favorite thing about your job/working for this company?” And they reply “Well I’m not the one being interviewed…” proceeds to answer and then says “…was that good enough for you?” Immediately made me realize that even if I did get a job offer, I did not want to work for someone like that.
#28
Interviewer has visible anger issues with other staff. I encountered this at the beginning of my career. They didn’t hire me, which was good.
#29
I’m a teacher.
When you ask about discipline procedures/administrative support and they skirt around the question, run for the hills.
A sketchy answers means is that you will either be stressed because admin won’t answer your pleas for help/view you calling them as a sign of weakness, or flabbergasted that an administrator would jump to conclusions about your classroom management without consulting you first.
#30
Had an interview where the interviewer said “so you probably made what like $40k last year?” I had made double that and knew if I went with this company I’d only make a little more than $40k.
If he hadn’t said that I probably would have taken the job.
