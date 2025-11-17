Hey Pandas, What Is Your Weirdest Food Combo? (Closed)

All food combos may be considered weird based on individual preferences. For example, I personally find pineapple on pizza to be unusual, but others may enjoy it.
I want to hear some of your weird food combinations!
#1
tater tots and maple syrup. yes, it was a trend in my school, yes, i was impulsive enough to try it and yes, i like it and still eat it to this day.
i think you can substitute tater tots with hash browns ig
#2
Doritos dipped in cottage cheese…definitely the Nacho Cheese ones…delicious.
#3
My sister and I ate scrambled eggs with ketchup when we were kids.
#4
I will put mustard on almost everything. Chicken, Fries, Tacos, Ribs. My entire family thinks i’m insane! 🤣
#5
Also, cantaloupe, black pepper, and vanilla ice cream.
#6
Cheese and onion crisps and chocolate.
Mixed in a bag.
#7
My younger brother would mix rainbow sherbet ice cream with tons of Hershey’s chocolate syrup. Tried it once, not a fan.
#8
Salt and vinegar chips in cottage cheese
Ketchup in macaroni
#9
Peanut butter and mayo on saltines.
#10
eating paper with ketchup
#11
mustard on pretty much anything. like a would legit just drink mustard out of the bottle lmao :D
#12
Mint chocolate chip ice cream
I know it isn’t a combo but it’s underatted
#13
Not so much a weird combo but a practice. I always cut my food up into tiny bits – like 1-2cm size, and mix it up. Doesn’t matter what it is, I turn it into a chunky stew before eating it. I just like the way flavours mix and find it more nuanced and interesting than plain this or plain that.
#14
French fries with vanilla ice cream
Lemonade in gravy
Sugar snap peas with clotted cream
Beef crisps with ketchup
#15
Green olives on tacos. I grew up thinking it was totally normal until my brother in law came over for dinner one night and was like, WTF.
#16
Apples with ketchup, it was okay
#17
Piece of white bread with butter and peanutbutter and then pour spaghetti-o’s over the top.
#18
(day after thanksgiving) white rice, leftover turkey gravy & soy sauce
#19
I like chicken and mushroom pot noodle on a margarita pizza
#20
Rice with ketchup. Not too much though, just a little drizzle of it on rice and whatever I’m having for dinner.
#21
I like to mix sauces. mayo mixed with mustard or ketchup. delicious. might not be weird
#22
Some time ago I started eating canned tuna sandwiches with honey. It’s weird, but I liked it. We had a 7-year-old foster boy from an orphanage in the Ukraine and he wanted to try all kinds of food. He tried this and he liked it too…
#23
Pancakes or waffles with peanut butter and maple syrup on it. My dad thinks I’m nuts for liking it. Also bread with butter and ketchup on it.
#24
Mango puree or aam ras as it is called in India and rice… like how you would eat rice and curry…
#25
I discovered that peanut M & M’s taste good with Corn Nuts – the non flavored ones.
#26
Kraft peanut butter and Cheez Whiz on buttered toast
#27
macaroni and cheese with mustard
#28
Cheetos dipped in my special sauce. To make the sauce: first find a child (preferably fresh (infant)) slice and dice their stomach open to get the good stuff. Put ALL the insides in the blender until you get a salsa lime consistency. Add salt, garlic, onion powder, chili flakes, and pepper to the blender. Blend again until sauce is smooth. Pour out of the blender into serving bowl, grab out your Cheetos, and share with friends!
#29
Whenever I go to those places with multiple soda/drinks dispensers I LOOOOVE to combine them! Also works with pitchers of drinks. I’ve never had a bad combination to date. My family never likes it though.
#30
Salami, American cheese, and yellow mustard on raisin bread. Salty and sweet!
#31
Some are weird:
-Kit Kats and carrots
-French fries INSIDE of the cheeseburger
-Cheese sun chips in a dry turkey sandwich
I probably have more I forgot, but for the most part I’m a rather plain eater. These are some exceptions. It’s mostly for the textures that I put them together, but the taste is quite good too
#32
Cholula on literally everything. There’s nothing it doesn’t go on
#33
One of those crispy crackers, mozzarella, tomato, basil
#34
peanut butter, honey and banana sandwiches!
#35
Ketchup and Mayo. Ketchup and Mac and Cheese. Ketchup and Mac and cheese and sausages. Mayo and bread. Mayo and pizza. Strawberry milk. Fried blue mouse with ketchup.
#36
A Tajin and peanut butter sandwich
#37
peanut butter on bologna sandwich, yummy
#38
Chips and bread, broccoli and cauliflower mixed and pineapple with guava. 😊
#39
popcorn and mustard
not doused – put a dot of mustard on each piece of popcorn
#40
Mashed potatoes with jelly. Don’t question it.
#41
As a strange child… I used to make a great combination of Ice cream (didn’t matter what flavour, I did many) chicken and coriander soup, and rice
#42
When he was a kid, my brother used to eat sardine and grape jelly on white bread sandwiches.
#43
peanut butter and pickle sandwiches.
#44
Ants on a log. Everyone I’ve talked to either grew up with it, or has never heard of it and thinks I’m insane. (For anyone who doesn’t know what it is: celery with peanut butter and raisins on it)
#45
Butter and black pepper on fresh hot toast. Delicious!
#46
White bread with butter and cheesybite (similar to Vegemite), sesame seeds and Doritos. Yum!
#47
I actually love raspberries and pasta. Or even better: ketchup on pasta or pizza. It’s just so good 🤤
#48
Salt & Vinegar crisps and salad cream sandwich, in sliced white bread. Yumm..
#49
Banana wrapped with a slice of yellow cheese. Applesauce and cheese. Buttermilk with pepper!
#50
Warm chickpeas with mayo.
Follow Us